This Quaint Midwest City Is A Pumpkin-Lover's Dream Complete With Kettle Corn And Pig Races

In the Midwest, happiness comes in small packages — if you love a good sunset, the views in Michigan just might rival the Caribbean's. Is your favorite season fall? Blair, Nebraska, is your excuse for all things pumpkin. This destination isn't exactly on everyone's radar, but that just might be to your advantage — who wouldn't want to have the entire pumpkin patch to themselves? Beyond the seasonal attractions, the quaint city offers a chance to find joy in simplicity. A glazed donut from the local bakery can make your day; a lovely pair of earrings from a boutique will have you smiling; a bag of kettle corn will satisfy all your cravings. You might come to Blair for the activities, but you might extend your stay for the good, old-fashioned heartland vibes.

Founded in 1869, Blair was named after railroad magnate John I. Blair, who acquired the land after an auction. Soon, the railroad sector experienced rapid growth, followed by foundry manufacturing, commercial mills, and patent medicine industries. Since then, the city has grown to have a vibrant downtown district lined with delicious eateries and cute shops. You can pick up souvenirs like paintings and scented candles from the gallery, go for a walk in one of the city parks, and relish in the autumnal air.

Blair is located 30 minutes north of Omaha. The drive from Lincoln, home to a breathtaking, free-to-visit sunken garden, takes one hour and 10 minutes; the same applies to those coming from Nebraska City. Des Moines is within driving distance, too — about two hours and 10 minutes away. On the lodging side, you can book a room at familiar hotel chains like Holiday Inn Express, Rodeway Inn, or Super 8 by Wyndham. Other accommodations include Bakers Bed and Breakfast and Perfect Stay Inn and Suites.