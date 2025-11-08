This Quaint Midwest City Is A Pumpkin-Lover's Dream Complete With Kettle Corn And Pig Races
In the Midwest, happiness comes in small packages — if you love a good sunset, the views in Michigan just might rival the Caribbean's. Is your favorite season fall? Blair, Nebraska, is your excuse for all things pumpkin. This destination isn't exactly on everyone's radar, but that just might be to your advantage — who wouldn't want to have the entire pumpkin patch to themselves? Beyond the seasonal attractions, the quaint city offers a chance to find joy in simplicity. A glazed donut from the local bakery can make your day; a lovely pair of earrings from a boutique will have you smiling; a bag of kettle corn will satisfy all your cravings. You might come to Blair for the activities, but you might extend your stay for the good, old-fashioned heartland vibes.
Founded in 1869, Blair was named after railroad magnate John I. Blair, who acquired the land after an auction. Soon, the railroad sector experienced rapid growth, followed by foundry manufacturing, commercial mills, and patent medicine industries. Since then, the city has grown to have a vibrant downtown district lined with delicious eateries and cute shops. You can pick up souvenirs like paintings and scented candles from the gallery, go for a walk in one of the city parks, and relish in the autumnal air.
Blair is located 30 minutes north of Omaha. The drive from Lincoln, home to a breathtaking, free-to-visit sunken garden, takes one hour and 10 minutes; the same applies to those coming from Nebraska City. Des Moines is within driving distance, too — about two hours and 10 minutes away. On the lodging side, you can book a room at familiar hotel chains like Holiday Inn Express, Rodeway Inn, or Super 8 by Wyndham. Other accommodations include Bakers Bed and Breakfast and Perfect Stay Inn and Suites.
Carve out some fun at Blair's pumpkin patch
"Orange is the new black" takes on a whole new meaning during the fall. The season begs for a visit to Skinny Bones Pumpkin Patch, where the whole family can engage in quintessential pastimes like hayrides, petting zoos, and mazes. Picking your own pumpkin from the farm is a must — in the meantime, the kids can head to the clubhouse to paint on pumpkins. While those are drying, challenge everyone to a friendly pig race, then enjoy a wagon ride to view the pumpkin fields and wildflowers blooming in the area. Every trip to a pumpkin patch requires sipping on hot apple cider or a refreshing slushie. Get your beverage from the drink shack before treating yourself to ice cream sandwiches.
With your energy restored, make your way to the corn maze for a classic scavenger hunt. Then, swing by the petting zoo to say hi to goats, ducks, sheep, and other animals. If you thought that's all, wait till you get to the House of Mystery — this crooked building will make you dizzy as you walk through it. Don't forget to stop by the tornado simulator, either, the tallest of its kind in the country. The reproduction lasts five minutes, and you'll get to learn about how the phenomenon occurs. On your way out, get yourself a bag of Skinny Bones' sweet-and-savory kettle corn, made with a special recipe.
Visiting a pumpkin patch isn't the only outdoor activity available in Blair — the River Wilds Golf Club is the perfect place to show off your skills. The par-72, 18-hole course features rolling greens, freshly manicured lawns, and sand traps that deliver both gorgeous vistas and an action-packed game. If you're missing any equipment, you can find what you need at the pro shop.
Check out the cafes, restaurants, and parks
Your coffee can either make or break your morning — get your daily dose of caffeine from Moon Hollow Coffee. Whether you prefer cold brew, matcha, or a flavorful concoction, this is the ideal spot to indulge. Try their Stardust S'mores and Midnight Coconut, too. For a traditional breakfast, Blair Classic Cafe serves a variety of omelets, hashbrown casseroles, breakfast wraps, buttermilk pancakes, and French toast. Their sausage Benedict is a hit, and the biscuits and gravy is a winner every time. Dulce Vida also has all your favorite breakfast items, but the must-try is their house specials.
Kelley's Fish and Seafood is a top choice if you're in the mood for catfish, walleye, or carp with a side of jalapeno poppers. El Vallarta, on the other hand, is best for Mexican dishes like tacos, tamales, and hearty burritos — make sure to order a margarita with your meal. When all you can think about is a medium-rare steak, Blair Marina is the place to be. The ribeye is the way to go, which comes with hashbrowns topped with fried onions. You can also play it safe with a juicy Swiss mushroom hamburger.
Explore the verdant side of Blair at the 80-acre Black Elk Neihardt Park, which marks the city's highest ground. Follow the 0.7-mile Tower of the Four Winds loop for a delightful stroll, or opt for the 3.1-mile Black Elk Trail for a longer hike. Others prefer relaxing at Ralph Steyer Park, equipped with a skate park, pool, and picnic areas. Meanwhile, the Youth Sports Complex is popular with kids playing baseball, softball, and soccer. If the small-town vibes have you captivated, your next destination should be Papillon, a vibrant Omaha suburb with a charming downtown.