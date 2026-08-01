The World's Trendiest Island Destination Of 2026 Is A Romantic Caribbean Gem With Renowned Beach Beauty

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The travel marketplace Expedia recently revealed its 2026 Island Hot List, which ranks trending island destinations based on the company's global flight search data. This year, the winner was the small but mighty Caribbean island of St. Lucia, which saw a 125% year-over-year increase in searches and was named the best destination for romantic escapes due to its "secluded escapes, dramatic scenery, and a gentle sense of adventure."

A glance at St. Lucia is all that's needed to understand its position on this list. The island packs a punch in an area comparable to the main city limits of Tucson, Arizona. The 27-mile-long island includes imposing volcanic peaks, scenic beaches, and lively towns. Like most Caribbean destinations, St. Lucia is particularly popular for its beaches, which feature the region's classic white sand, gentle slopes, and vibrant, turquoise water. Visitors can opt for scenic walks on the beach, with wide, open views across the ocean, hike around the island's mountains and forests, or simply relax in one of the country's all-inclusive resorts.

Its beach beauty and serene, isolated vibe make it especially popular with couples, who often choose the romantic island for destination weddings, honeymoons, and anniversaries. In fact, St. Lucia has consistently won the World Travel Awards for the leading honeymoon destination and has been the reigning champion since 2018. In total, the island has topped this list 17 times since the category was first introduced in 1997, and several of its resorts have also won awards in categories like the Caribbean's Leading Adult-Only All-Inclusive Resort and the Caribbean's Leading Luxury Honeymoon Resort. While St. Lucia's luxury resorts can get a little pricey, their opulent accommodations and warm, friendly service ensure honeymooners typically leave the island satisfied with their experience.