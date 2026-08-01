The World's Trendiest Island Destination Of 2026 Is A Romantic Caribbean Gem With Renowned Beach Beauty
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The travel marketplace Expedia recently revealed its 2026 Island Hot List, which ranks trending island destinations based on the company's global flight search data. This year, the winner was the small but mighty Caribbean island of St. Lucia, which saw a 125% year-over-year increase in searches and was named the best destination for romantic escapes due to its "secluded escapes, dramatic scenery, and a gentle sense of adventure."
A glance at St. Lucia is all that's needed to understand its position on this list. The island packs a punch in an area comparable to the main city limits of Tucson, Arizona. The 27-mile-long island includes imposing volcanic peaks, scenic beaches, and lively towns. Like most Caribbean destinations, St. Lucia is particularly popular for its beaches, which feature the region's classic white sand, gentle slopes, and vibrant, turquoise water. Visitors can opt for scenic walks on the beach, with wide, open views across the ocean, hike around the island's mountains and forests, or simply relax in one of the country's all-inclusive resorts.
Its beach beauty and serene, isolated vibe make it especially popular with couples, who often choose the romantic island for destination weddings, honeymoons, and anniversaries. In fact, St. Lucia has consistently won the World Travel Awards for the leading honeymoon destination and has been the reigning champion since 2018. In total, the island has topped this list 17 times since the category was first introduced in 1997, and several of its resorts have also won awards in categories like the Caribbean's Leading Adult-Only All-Inclusive Resort and the Caribbean's Leading Luxury Honeymoon Resort. While St. Lucia's luxury resorts can get a little pricey, their opulent accommodations and warm, friendly service ensure honeymooners typically leave the island satisfied with their experience.
St. Lucia is the ultimate beach getaway
St. Lucia beaches are easy to access, as all of them are open to the public. For those who want a more lively, festive atmosphere, the island's northern village of Gros Islet features a sandy swim beach nestled in a tranquil bay and several all-inclusive resorts, such as East Winds, which offers a garden spa and yoga pavilion. While it is on the other end of the island from the main airport, tourists often pick Gros Islet for its cultural immersion and the village's famous Friday Night Street Party, in which the sound of music, dancing, and the scent of freshly made local food fill the air.
For those looking for a tranquil escape closer to the airport, the district of Soufriere contains the island's famous volcanic peaks — the Pitons — and a number of beaches to choose from. One of the island's most famous luxury resorts — Sugar Beach, a Viceroy Resort — sits just over 15 minutes south of Soufriere town, making it easy to make frequent trips into town while also enjoying the isolation of a more remote beach resort. The hotel offers secluded cabins with private pools and a Caribbean Rainforest spa.
For those who want to get into the water and explore the island's famous marine environment, check out Anse Chastanet Beach, less than 2 miles north of Soufriere town. This bustling beach is particularly famous for its coral reefs, which are located close to the shore and easily accessible to even less-experienced divers and snorkelers. Regardless of where you choose to set up base in St. Lucia for your romantic Caribbean vacation, you'll find white sand, dramatic vistas, and calm waters.