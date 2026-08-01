Canada's Popular Riverside City Is A Scenic Escape With A Charming Downtown, Excellent Eats, And Outdoor Fun

As Canada's second biggest province, Ontario's vacationing opportunities range from cultural city breaks (as its two biggest cities attest) to the rural wilderness of its northern regions. But you don't have to travel to either Canada's capital or to its remotest corners in order to find plenty to do within the province. One place combining both culture and nature is Pembroke, located in the heart of the Ottawa Valley. A vibrant and cozy riverside city, Pembroke boasts both an arts-filled, charming downtown and the title of "Hockey Town Canada" for its endeavors and successes in the sport. Visitors to the region don't have to save their appetite for Toronto or Ottawa to enjoy great restaurants and independent eateries. The city itself has a varied local foodie scene, with craft bakeries, European-inspired bistros, and artisanal Canadian produce.

Pembroke is a stand-out destination for travelers who want to both enjoy a small-city experience with a couple of museums and quality restaurants, and get a taste of the Canadian outdoors at the same time. Indeed, Pembroke even has its own scenic campground within the city boundaries, and a hiking trail flanking its scenic waterfront right on the Ottawa River. It is also well-connected to Ontario's main urban hubs, meaning travelers can drive there in about an hour and a half from Ottawa, or about three hours from Kingston and the eastern shores of Lake Ontario.