Canada's Popular Riverside City Is A Scenic Escape With A Charming Downtown, Excellent Eats, And Outdoor Fun
As Canada's second biggest province, Ontario's vacationing opportunities range from cultural city breaks (as its two biggest cities attest) to the rural wilderness of its northern regions. But you don't have to travel to either Canada's capital or to its remotest corners in order to find plenty to do within the province. One place combining both culture and nature is Pembroke, located in the heart of the Ottawa Valley. A vibrant and cozy riverside city, Pembroke boasts both an arts-filled, charming downtown and the title of "Hockey Town Canada" for its endeavors and successes in the sport. Visitors to the region don't have to save their appetite for Toronto or Ottawa to enjoy great restaurants and independent eateries. The city itself has a varied local foodie scene, with craft bakeries, European-inspired bistros, and artisanal Canadian produce.
Pembroke is a stand-out destination for travelers who want to both enjoy a small-city experience with a couple of museums and quality restaurants, and get a taste of the Canadian outdoors at the same time. Indeed, Pembroke even has its own scenic campground within the city boundaries, and a hiking trail flanking its scenic waterfront right on the Ottawa River. It is also well-connected to Ontario's main urban hubs, meaning travelers can drive there in about an hour and a half from Ottawa, or about three hours from Kingston and the eastern shores of Lake Ontario.
Things to do in downtown Pembroke, Ontario
Pembroke is often considered Canada's mural capital — not to be confused with Legal, Alberta, the Canadian artsy gem that's the "French mural capital of the world." The Ontarian city has earned the nickname thanks to its colorful street art, with a downtown boasting more than 30 large-scale outdoor murals focused on local history and industry heritage. The scenes, painted on brick walls and cement, tell stories of logging in the Ottawa Valley, sporting successes, and the city's diverse communities, among other themes. The latest mural was painted as recently as 2022. You can spot these masterpieces as you roam downtown, or follow the city's dedicated map.
Walk down from Victoria Hall, an 1884 architectural gem reflecting the town's past under British rule, to Pembroke Street East, where you can peer into the independent shops, cozy cafes, and artisanal bakeries dotting the main thoroughfare. You can learn more about the city's foundation at the Upper Ottawa Valley Heritage Centre, an immersive ethnographic museum in the heart of downtown. Visitors can walk among the reconstructed 20th-century schoolhouse, church, and other key town buildings illustrating the city's history.
Far from being an exception, Pembroke is one of the many cities and communities in the region to be vested with storied streets, a vibrant industrial past, and scenic shorelines. Those curious to know more can deepen their knowledge of the province on a scenic road trip along the Rideau Canal, which crosses Ontario's most picturesque lakes, towns, and historic sites.
Restaurants and outdoor activities in Pembroke, Ontario
Despite its moderate size, Pembroke has a plethora of eateries catering to different tastes. Start the day with a coffee and pastry from Alma Sweet Bakery, or indulge in savory and sweet crepes at French-style creperie and bistro The Nook Crêperie, where you can also opt for a boozy brunch. On the main thoroughfare, you will find a few lunchtime options, including Anthony's Italian Grill, a cozy, family-run Italian restaurant serving classic dishes, or the Courtyard Bistro, a fancier bistro specializing in crudite, gourmet salads, and French-inspired entrees. For dessert, head to Loaf Artisan Bakery, where you will find donuts and croissants, but also handmade loaves to take home.
From either of those spots, you are within easy walking distance from Pembroke Waterfront Park, the main green space and hub of urban activity within the city. The easygoing, 1.5-mile Kiwanis Way Waterfront Trail connects it to the scenic Riverside Park and its adjacent campground. Travelers should also check out the Pembroke Marina, a popular place for a riverside stroll, connected to the manicured flower gardens and park benches of the Millennium Boardwalk. For thrill-seekers, this is also where you can enter the Ottawa River for kayaking, canoeing, and stand-up paddleboarding. You can paddle from the Marina all the way to MacGregor Bay, a small but charming ensemble of islands with a few deeper water spots around.
Whether you are after a quiet weekend escape or a more active exploration of Ontario's natural parks and lakes, Pembroke is located ideally. The city has unrivaled access to both the urban pleasures of Canada's capital city, Ottawa, located 90 miles east, and access to the wilderness of the Lake of Bays, Canada's unspoiled lakeside, with cottage stays near Algonquin Provincial Park to the West.