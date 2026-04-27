On The Edge Of Algonquin Provincial Park Is Canada's Lakeside Locale With Cozy Cottage Stays And Small-Town Charm
When it comes to having plenty of stunning nature to explore, charming towns to meander through, and endless freshwater to swim in, Canada's cottage country has it pretty darn good. Tucked along the western edge of Algonquin Provincial Park — Ontario's oldest and Canada's very first Provincial Park — lies a lakeside locale that captures the essence of it all. It's a place defined by cozy cottage stays, and a touch of endearing small-town charm that lingers long after you've left. Welcome to Ontario's Township of Lake of Bays, where lush forests stretch endlessly, scenic trails invite exploration, and over 100 lakes set the scene for a peaceful cottage weekend.
The Township of Lake of Bays, located in Muskoka, Ontario, is brimming with plenty of communities that invite both relaxation and a sprinkle of adventure. The three small-town communities of Baysville, Dorset, and Dwight in Lake of Bays each offer their own unique blend of charm, including their own self-guided Heritage Walking Tours. Having returned to the Lake of Bays many times over two decades myself — often by motorcycle — the pull of the area never fades. Lake of Bays sets the stage year-round for endless outdoor experiences with one of the largest lakes in Muskoka. In the warmer months, boating, kayaking, and fishing are enjoyed, and when winter settles in, the landscape transforms into a haven for snowmobiling, ice fishing, and cross-country skiing.
Cozy cottages that can be found hidden deep in the forest, or perched along the shores of its many lakes, are part of what makes Lake of Bays so inviting. With Algonquin Provincial Park nearby, you're spoiled for choice when choosing an outdoor adventure. Take an exhilarating hike along the rushing Oxtongue River and Ragged Falls, or enjoy sweeping views from the scenic lookout point along the 1-mile Hardwood Lookout Trail. The Township of Lake of Bays lies just 2.5 hours northeast of Toronto, making it an easy escape into nature.
Baysville, Dorset, and Dwight: Three charming communities in the Lake of Bays
One of the best ways to experience the three charming small towns in Lake of Bays is by driving along Highway 117, as it offers stunning views of the landscape. Starting in Baysville — a historic village older than Canada – you'll find plenty to do despite its small size. Easily driven through in minutes, it still offers a vibrant local scene. Visit Lake of Bays Brewing Company for brewery tours and a relaxed patio, or explore the Murden Gallery and Studio featuring Muskoka artist John Murden's nature-inspired work. For home-style cooking (even the dips and dressings are homemade), stop by Cast Iron Restaurant (open seasonally), which holds a 4.7-star rating on Google.
At the junction of Highways 117 and 35 lies the quaint village of Dorset, nestled among lush forests and a charming Main Street. Known as the "Community with a View," its appeal is instantly clear. A stop at Robinson's General Store – voted Canada's Best Country Store – is a must, especially for authentic Canadian moccasins. For a more daring experience, from May to October, climb the Dorset Lookout Tower, a former fire tower. You'll climb 100 feet during the ascent, putting you 465 feet above the Lake of Bays below (be sure to bring your camera to snap a few scenic photos).
Heading north on Highway 35 along its signature sweeping curves, you'll arrive at the village of Dwight, known as the "Gateway to Algonquin Park." Here, a sandy beach along the calm waters of Dwight Bay offers a relaxed atmosphere to unwind after the drive. For a sweet stop, visit Erika's for a classic butter tart — raisins optional in this beloved Canadian debate — or continue to Henrietta's Pine Bakery nearby for treats like apple strudel and Belgian chocolate croissants. For a unique souvenir, stop in at Cedar Creek for handcrafted items made by Muskoka locals.
Cozy cottage stays are abundant in Lake of Bays
One of the pleasures of visiting cottage country is lingering for a few days to truly take it all in, especially with so many cozy cottage stays to choose from. Lake of Bays offers a diverse collection of inviting cottages, from luxurious rentals showcasing striking architecture to eco-friendly wooden retreats nestled among the trees. Regardless of where you stay to lay your head at night, Lake of Bays has numerous accommodations that will make you never want to leave.
With a 4.5-star Tripadvisor rating, Port Cunnington Lodge is a popular choice, offering 15 cottages nestled along stunning lake views. Guests can enjoy swimming and paddling, or lakeside dining from the lodge, with breakfast and dinner served overlooking the water from the dining room. The one-bedroom Chickadee Cottage is ideal for a romantic escape, featuring beautiful tilework in the washroom, a cozy cottage-inspired living room, and a private deck with Muskoka chairs. For larger groups, the Osprey Cottage offers a warm, family-friendly retreat with a stone fireplace, open-concept kitchen overlooking the lake, timber-frame chalet charm, and a screened-in porch. For a taste of seclusion with a touch of luxury, Forêt Cabins offers guests an eco-friendly stay in 11 cabins nestled within 60 acres of Baysville's forests. A stay here also provides guests with in-cabin meals prepared by a chef, as well as access to a hydrotherapy spa, so you can truly unwind after a day exploring the great Canadian outdoors.
Muskoka is a hidden and underrated lakeside region just outside of Toronto that is teeming with lake views, cozy bed and breakfasts, and plenty of outdoor activities to add to your Canadian travel bucket list. While visiting the area, another quaint town worth checking out is Gravenhurst, a laidback lake town that's a gateway to Muskoka. You'll even find Hardy Lake in the region, which is a scenic gem with forest hiking trails.