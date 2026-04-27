On The Edge Of Algonquin Provincial Park Is Canada's Lakeside Locale With Cozy Cottage Stays And Small-Town Charm

When it comes to having plenty of stunning nature to explore, charming towns to meander through, and endless freshwater to swim in, Canada's cottage country has it pretty darn good. Tucked along the western edge of Algonquin Provincial Park — Ontario's oldest and Canada's very first Provincial Park — lies a lakeside locale that captures the essence of it all. It's a place defined by cozy cottage stays, and a touch of endearing small-town charm that lingers long after you've left. Welcome to Ontario's Township of Lake of Bays, where lush forests stretch endlessly, scenic trails invite exploration, and over 100 lakes set the scene for a peaceful cottage weekend.

The Township of Lake of Bays, located in Muskoka, Ontario, is brimming with plenty of communities that invite both relaxation and a sprinkle of adventure. The three small-town communities of Baysville, Dorset, and Dwight in Lake of Bays each offer their own unique blend of charm, including their own self-guided Heritage Walking Tours. Having returned to the Lake of Bays many times over two decades myself — often by motorcycle — the pull of the area never fades. Lake of Bays sets the stage year-round for endless outdoor experiences with one of the largest lakes in Muskoka. In the warmer months, boating, kayaking, and fishing are enjoyed, and when winter settles in, the landscape transforms into a haven for snowmobiling, ice fishing, and cross-country skiing.

Cozy cottages that can be found hidden deep in the forest, or perched along the shores of its many lakes, are part of what makes Lake of Bays so inviting. With Algonquin Provincial Park nearby, you're spoiled for choice when choosing an outdoor adventure. Take an exhilarating hike along the rushing Oxtongue River and Ragged Falls, or enjoy sweeping views from the scenic lookout point along the 1-mile Hardwood Lookout Trail. The Township of Lake of Bays lies just 2.5 hours northeast of Toronto, making it an easy escape into nature.