Between Rockford And Rochester Is Wisconsin's Village With Lake Views, Tasty Eats, And Outdoor Fun
While Wisconsin is famous for its high-quality cheeses, travelers may not realize that the Badger State is also a great vacation destination for those who crave exploring scenic natural landscapes and rustic villages. And tucked along the state's western edge, right by the border with Iowa, is the quiet village of Ferryville, which calls itself "a place for all seasons". Here you can find a weekend of relaxing views and outdoor adventures, with a side of tasty local grub.
Sprawling waterfront scenery is Ferryville's main draw, as the village clings to the shores of Lake Winneshiek, which is formed by the flow of the Mississippi River. As you drive along the Great River Road toward the village's heart, the thick fringes of trees framing the highway suddenly open up to reveal calming panoramas of the glassy lake. Forested ridges add drama to the view. Squeezed between the shoreline and a steep, wooded limestone bluff is Ferryville's tiny downtown, where a string of clapboard storefronts with bright signage invite visitors to try the local eateries.
Laid-back travelers can find a bench by the village harbor to relax at the lakefront, while paddlers can use the boat launch for kayak and canoe adventures. Outdoor fiends will also find scenic hikes, hunting, fishing, and bird watching at the Sugar Creek Bluff State Natural Area on the village's outskirts. At the end of the day, pitch a tent at the local campground, or book a room at the village motel.
Illinoisans in Rockford can drive northwest to Ferryville in about 3¼ hours, while Minnesotans in Rochester can reach the village in roughly two hours. It's also a one-hour drive from Wisconsin's La Crosse Regional Airport, and just under a two-hour drive from Iowa's Dubuque Regional Airport.
Relax with lake views and enjoy outdoor adventures in Ferryville, Wisconsin
If you're the kind of traveler who likes to sit back with a scenic view, Ferryville is a good place to be. Driving southward into the village, right off the highway you'll find the North Overlook, where you can park the car and gaze out across Lake Winneshiek. Leafy trees frame the edge of the water, which stretches out towards the bluffs in the distance. A narrow driveway opposite the overlook takes you a short way up the hillside, where a higher vantage point offers an even better view of the lake. Not much further is the downtown harbor, where a picnic pavilion sits at the edge of the water, making it a great spot to enjoy refreshments as well as the view.
Meanwhile, flanking the east edge of town is the Sugar Creek Bluff State Natural Area, which brims with vibrant prairie flora and park trails. Heading up the rugged, rock-strewn path as it ascends the forested bluff looming over Ferryville will take hikers through wildflower-filled meadows shaded by trees. "Easy walk and downright beautiful," says a previous visitor on Google Maps. At the top, panoramic views of Lake Winneshiek surrounded by the Mississippi River's verdant plains stretch to the horizon.
For a slightly more challenging hike, head to the Rush Creek State Natural Area. "It's a stiff elevation change but [well] worth it," says a previous hiker. A dirt track leads through leafy canopies to the top of a flat ridge, where the steeply sloping bluffs reveal scenic vistas of the lake below. In autumn, the leaves and grassy meadows turn to golden hues, making the hike even more memorable.
Dine at the local eateries and find a place to stay in Ferryville, Wisconsin
Trekking around Ferryville's scenic nature preserves will no doubt leave you feeling hungry. Make your way back to the village's petite downtown to find sustenance. Popular with vacationers is Swede's Swing Inn, where you can find a quiet table in the corner or sit at the bar to mingle with other diners. Chow down on pizzas or chicken-fried steak washed down with refreshing beer, or perhaps try the Friday night fish fry, a mouthwatering Wisconsin summer tradition. Diners can entertain themselves with a game of darts, with views of the waterfront an added bonus.
A short way down the road is the Wooden Nickel Saloon, with a false-front facade made of log planks. "A small little venue with a great big personality!" a previous diner shared. Other customers have mentioned the tasty burgers, friendly staff, and welcoming atmosphere. Enjoy a bacon cheeseburger or a spicy chicken sandwich with a side of sweet potato fries. Grab a table amid the cozy saloon interior, or sit out on the shaded patio to enjoy the lake scenery.
Travelers can plan a relaxing overnight stay in Ferryville at the Grandview Motel, just a short walk from the downtown eateries. It's set on the edge of a steep slope, so guests can enjoy panoramic lake vistas from the motel's shaded terrace. And just a five-minute drive up the bluff north of town is The Pines, a three-bedroom rental cabin. Guests can warm up by the fireplace, relax in the hot tub, and bask in quiet woodland scenery. For more small-town excitement, drive just 30 minutes into Iowa to explore Marquette, a lovely getaway with river tours, wineries, and hiking bliss.