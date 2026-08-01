Between Rockford And Rochester Is Wisconsin's Village With Lake Views, Tasty Eats, And Outdoor Fun

While Wisconsin is famous for its high-quality cheeses, travelers may not realize that the Badger State is also a great vacation destination for those who crave exploring scenic natural landscapes and rustic villages. And tucked along the state's western edge, right by the border with Iowa, is the quiet village of Ferryville, which calls itself "a place for all seasons". Here you can find a weekend of relaxing views and outdoor adventures, with a side of tasty local grub.

Sprawling waterfront scenery is Ferryville's main draw, as the village clings to the shores of Lake Winneshiek, which is formed by the flow of the Mississippi River. As you drive along the Great River Road toward the village's heart, the thick fringes of trees framing the highway suddenly open up to reveal calming panoramas of the glassy lake. Forested ridges add drama to the view. Squeezed between the shoreline and a steep, wooded limestone bluff is Ferryville's tiny downtown, where a string of clapboard storefronts with bright signage invite visitors to try the local eateries.

Laid-back travelers can find a bench by the village harbor to relax at the lakefront, while paddlers can use the boat launch for kayak and canoe adventures. Outdoor fiends will also find scenic hikes, hunting, fishing, and bird watching at the Sugar Creek Bluff State Natural Area on the village's outskirts. At the end of the day, pitch a tent at the local campground, or book a room at the village motel.

Illinoisans in Rockford can drive northwest to Ferryville in about 3¼ hours, while Minnesotans in Rochester can reach the village in roughly two hours. It's also a one-hour drive from Wisconsin's La Crosse Regional Airport, and just under a two-hour drive from Iowa's Dubuque Regional Airport.