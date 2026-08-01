Western Ohio's Park In Dayton Is A Beautiful Escape With Scenic Waterfalls And Miles Of Nature Trails

Dayton, Ohio, is full of public parks, created to help nature balance the urban expansion that was taking over the "Gem City." One of the most tranquil is Englewood MetroPark, where you'll find pretty waterfalls and more than 8 miles of scenic trails. In the 1960s, Dayton was developing quickly as its population swelled to more than 262,000 residents — more than double the number of people who live there today. As the city sprawled out, Dayton's forests, prairies, and wetlands were threatened, prompting locals to take action. A group of Daytonians established Five Rivers MetroParks with the aim of preserving the land around the city's five rivers, protecting the animals and plants that lived there, and creating parks for everyone to enjoy. Today, there are 18 parks spread across 16,000 acres in Dayton, the city with one of America's lowest costs of living.

Englewood MetroPark straddles the Stillwater River, a 65-mile-long river that flows into the Great Miami River in the center of Dayton. The Englewood Dam is one of the highlights of the park, considered an engineering marvel that was built along the river in 1921, helping to protect Dayton from flooding. The land surrounding the dam became Englewood MetroPark, one of the Five Rivers MetroParks, when its 1,900 acres opened in 1967, and is now one of the most popular parks in Dayton.