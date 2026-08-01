Western Ohio's Park In Dayton Is A Beautiful Escape With Scenic Waterfalls And Miles Of Nature Trails
Dayton, Ohio, is full of public parks, created to help nature balance the urban expansion that was taking over the "Gem City." One of the most tranquil is Englewood MetroPark, where you'll find pretty waterfalls and more than 8 miles of scenic trails. In the 1960s, Dayton was developing quickly as its population swelled to more than 262,000 residents — more than double the number of people who live there today. As the city sprawled out, Dayton's forests, prairies, and wetlands were threatened, prompting locals to take action. A group of Daytonians established Five Rivers MetroParks with the aim of preserving the land around the city's five rivers, protecting the animals and plants that lived there, and creating parks for everyone to enjoy. Today, there are 18 parks spread across 16,000 acres in Dayton, the city with one of America's lowest costs of living.
Englewood MetroPark straddles the Stillwater River, a 65-mile-long river that flows into the Great Miami River in the center of Dayton. The Englewood Dam is one of the highlights of the park, considered an engineering marvel that was built along the river in 1921, helping to protect Dayton from flooding. The land surrounding the dam became Englewood MetroPark, one of the Five Rivers MetroParks, when its 1,900 acres opened in 1967, and is now one of the most popular parks in Dayton.
Finding the waterfalls in Englewood MetroPark in Dayton
Englewood MetroPark is divided into four distinct sections: North Park, East Park, West Park, and South Park. East Park, the largest of the four areas, is the main entrance to the whole park. It's the location of the Englewood Recreation Reservoir, a 146-acre body of water formed by the Englewood Dam. The Pumpkin Ash and Swamp Forest — what's left of a swamp forest known for its unique trees, including the uncommon-for-Ohio pumpkin ash — lies north of the reservoir. So do Englewood MetroPark's three waterfalls.
Oak Falls is the easiest waterfall to reach as it lies just east of a central area that has a parking lot, picnic areas, and bathrooms. At only 7 feet tall with a 4-foot drop, this is the smallest waterfall in Englewood MetroPark. It's a peaceful spot to watch water tumble over rocks that are surrounded by oak trees. From there, it's just a short walk to Patty Falls. This wide, 12-foot waterfall, nearly double the size of Oak Falls, drops into a pool of water that's surrounded by thick foliage. This is a picturesque spot with a cave behind the waterfall and a wooden bridge above it.
Though both Oak Falls and Patty Falls are worth a visit, they pale in comparison to Martindale Falls. The water in Englewood MetroPark's tallest waterfall flows over a limestone and shale ridge before dropping 20 feet into a rocky ravine. Be sure to have your camera ready, particularly after it rains.
Trails in Englewood MetroPark in Dayton, Ohio
All three of these waterfalls can be seen along the Englewood MetroPark Green Trail Loop, the longest trail in Englewood MetroPark. This 4.5-mile trail is a great introduction to the park since it winds through the woods, up to the Pumpkin Ash and Swamp Forest, along the river, and near the edge of the reservoir. Though there are some steep sections, the trail is easy to follow with stunning views along the loop. One AllTrails user notes that it's "very well marked."
From this loop trail, it's easy to veer off onto another one of the park's color-coded trails. The 1.2-mile Englewood MetroPark White Trail Loop circles a floodplain forest before heading up to the bank of the river. Then the nearby Englewood MetroPark Yellow Trail has a boardwalk that takes you on a journey through a deciduous forest over 1.3 miles. As with all of the Five Rivers MetroParks, there's no cost to visit the waterfalls and trails in Englewood MetroPark.
Englewood MetroPark is conveniently located next to Dayton International Airport (DAY), which receives nonstop flights from 15 cities around the country. Both the park and airport lie north of the center of Dayton. When planning your trip to the city, you should consider visiting Kettering, a surprising entertainment hub with concerts, local eats, and family fun. For an extended holiday, there are also 7 vacation spots just an easy day trip from Dayton while you're in the area.