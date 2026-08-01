Forget Hampton — Visit New Hampshire's Nearby Underrated State Park With Pristine Beach Beauty And Fewer Crowds

Hampton Beach is one of the most popular — if not the most popular — beach destinations in New Hampshire. The beloved beach has earned praise and recognition, including being named the 6th most-beautiful beach in the U.S. by Forbes Magazine back in 2021. However, all this popularity also makes it a heavily congested summer destination. The Department of Business and Economic Affairs predicted that it would see around 4.8 million visitors for the 2026 summer season (per New England Public Media). That's a lot of visitors for a community with just over 2,500 people and a 1.35-mile-long beach. Fortunately, Jenness State Beach offers a beautiful alternative if you'd like to avoid the Hampton crowds this summer.

One of New Hampshire's pristine state parks, Jenness State Beach is only 7 miles north of Hampton, yet it doesn't get nearly the same attention. Travelers on Tripadvisor rank it their 6th favorite beach to visit in New Hampshire, well below the top-ranked Hampton Beach. However, this underrated beach gem is a lot of locals' favorite, even when compared to Hampton.

One user on the r/NewHampshire subreddit called Jenness State Beach "the finest beach on the NH Seacoast." Local travel blogger Sincerely Molly also calls it her "new favorite" New Hampshire beach, thanks to its "quieter experience." One local on the U Local New Hampshire Facebook group recommends Jenness as her favorite spot, because "it's always clean" and has "low tide pools for kids." Spoiler alert: this quieter, beautiful beach may just be worthy of your attention.