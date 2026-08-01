Forget Hampton — Visit New Hampshire's Nearby Underrated State Park With Pristine Beach Beauty And Fewer Crowds
Hampton Beach is one of the most popular — if not the most popular — beach destinations in New Hampshire. The beloved beach has earned praise and recognition, including being named the 6th most-beautiful beach in the U.S. by Forbes Magazine back in 2021. However, all this popularity also makes it a heavily congested summer destination. The Department of Business and Economic Affairs predicted that it would see around 4.8 million visitors for the 2026 summer season (per New England Public Media). That's a lot of visitors for a community with just over 2,500 people and a 1.35-mile-long beach. Fortunately, Jenness State Beach offers a beautiful alternative if you'd like to avoid the Hampton crowds this summer.
One of New Hampshire's pristine state parks, Jenness State Beach is only 7 miles north of Hampton, yet it doesn't get nearly the same attention. Travelers on Tripadvisor rank it their 6th favorite beach to visit in New Hampshire, well below the top-ranked Hampton Beach. However, this underrated beach gem is a lot of locals' favorite, even when compared to Hampton.
One user on the r/NewHampshire subreddit called Jenness State Beach "the finest beach on the NH Seacoast." Local travel blogger Sincerely Molly also calls it her "new favorite" New Hampshire beach, thanks to its "quieter experience." One local on the U Local New Hampshire Facebook group recommends Jenness as her favorite spot, because "it's always clean" and has "low tide pools for kids." Spoiler alert: this quieter, beautiful beach may just be worthy of your attention.
Jenness State Beach's natural beauty
Jenness State Beach is located in Rye, a laidback New Hampshire beach town oozing quiet luxury. The same could also be said for this beach, but its opulence takes the form of pristine nature. The sandy shoreline gives way to clear water that provides great snorkeling and swimming. There's also ample space for spreading out across the soft sand, between the rocky headlands to the north and south. On sunny days, beachgoers set up towels and umbrellas in front of houses along the beachfront, overlooking the Isles of Shoals archipelago just offshore. Waves break and roll across the sand of what is an "absolutely gorgeous" beach, according to one Google review. Another reviewer notes that the beach lets "you truly connect with nature."
Aside from the occasional washed-up seaweed, it has a good reputation for being consistently clean, and the small waves attract families and beginner surfers alike. One downside is the lack of nearby parking, which can deter some people from visiting during summer. The state park has fewer than 70 metered parking spaces, but you can find street parking throughout Rye. You may just have to walk a bit, which can be a pain if you have a lot of gear.
This lack of parking is reflective of the smaller crowds this beach attracts compared to Hampton. Some locals still consider it a hidden gem and feel very protective of its tranquility and lack of tourists. "I try not to tell people about this beach because it's so clean and quiet compared to Seabrook or [Hampton], but it is my absolute favorite beach in NH," one local wrote in a Google review. Another review on Tripadvisor called it "less crowded than Hampton," which is likely a result of its smaller size and unheralded nature.
Enjoying the day at Jenness State Beach
If you're opting for Jenness over Hampton, try to arrive early, so you can get a parking spot close to the beach. As of this writing, these cost $1 per hour during the off season and $3 per hour during summer. During busy seasons, the New England LMSC recommends going to the beach's northern stretch, where you'll find more street parking and good beach access. You can only bring your pet here during the off season, but you're welcome to surf, picnic, swim, snorkel, and stroll all summer long.
If you feel like doing some beach hopping up New Hampshire's Atlantic coast, add on a visit to Wallis Sands State Beach. It's a sandy, amenity-rich beach park just outside Portsmouth, about a 10-minute drive north of Jenness. Just keep in mind that during the height of summer, all of these beaches can become crowded, especially on weekends. If you need a break from the summer hordes, it can help to sometimes trade New Hampshire's coast for one of its inland lakes. Lake Winnipesaukee is a lovely getaway of beaches and cute villages, and it's just over an hour's drive from Jenness State Beach.