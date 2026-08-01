Alaska's Car-Free Peaceful Island Is Known For Its Nearby State Parks, Fresh Seafood, And Artsy Vibes

Halibut Cove has one main dining option along its boardwalk called The Saltry Restaurant, a beautiful remote restaurant only accessible by boat. Open from late May to early September, the restaurant serves fresh halibut, salmon, oysters, mussels, and scallops caught in Kachemak Bay, paired with seasonal produce. During a visit to The Saltry, diners sit at rustic wooden tables on the covered deck overlooking the water, with views of passing boats, waterfront homes, and forested hills across the cove. That said, the restaurant's Google reviews are mixed. While some diners say they enjoyed the view and food, others felt the meal was expensive. But with views like this, it might be worth the upcharge.

Art is also part of the experience of visiting Halibut Cove. Visitors can explore The Saltry Restaurant's adjoining art space called The Experience Gallery. It features the paintings of Marian Beck, a local artist whose works depict life on Kachemak Bay, alongside over a dozen other artists. However, visitors should note that the gallery is only open from 2 to 4 p.m. and again from 7 to 9 p.m.

Another dining option is The Meandering Goat, which offers a more upscale experience, featuring entrées such as Kachemak Bay halibut, Alaska sablefish, and seared Alaskan scallops. Although The Meandering Goat shows a Halibut Cove address on Google Maps, it's technically located next to Odyssey Lodge in China Poot Bay and can't be reached from the main boardwalk on foot. Travelers coming from Halibut Cove need to book a private boat, as the restaurant's scheduled transportation leaves from Homer Spit.