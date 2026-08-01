Alaska's Car-Free Peaceful Island Is Known For Its Nearby State Parks, Fresh Seafood, And Artsy Vibes
When most travelers plan a trip to Alaska, they think of visiting popular destinations like Anchorage, Fairbanks, and Denali National Park. While these places offer stunning mountain views, northern lights displays, and access to outdoor activities like hiking and camping, the best way to experience Alaska's untouched wilderness is often by visiting the lesser-known remote communities dotted along its coastline. Among these coastal communities is Halibut Cove, a secluded car and road-free community that can only be reached by boat.
The trip from Homer is an experience in itself. The Danny J Ferry provides passengers with breathtaking views of Kachemak Bay and the surrounding scenery while also delivering you safely to your ultimate destination of Halibut Cove. While it's a bit more expensive, the afternoon ferry also stops for a tour of Gull Island, a wildlife sanctuary home to around 20,000 birds. Once in Halibut Cove, visitors can explore its 12-block boardwalk, complete with colorful cabins and a waterfront restaurant specializing in fresh seafood that doubles as an art gallery.
Local seafood in Halibut Cove, Alaska
Halibut Cove has one main dining option along its boardwalk called The Saltry Restaurant, a beautiful remote restaurant only accessible by boat. Open from late May to early September, the restaurant serves fresh halibut, salmon, oysters, mussels, and scallops caught in Kachemak Bay, paired with seasonal produce. During a visit to The Saltry, diners sit at rustic wooden tables on the covered deck overlooking the water, with views of passing boats, waterfront homes, and forested hills across the cove. That said, the restaurant's Google reviews are mixed. While some diners say they enjoyed the view and food, others felt the meal was expensive. But with views like this, it might be worth the upcharge.
Art is also part of the experience of visiting Halibut Cove. Visitors can explore The Saltry Restaurant's adjoining art space called The Experience Gallery. It features the paintings of Marian Beck, a local artist whose works depict life on Kachemak Bay, alongside over a dozen other artists. However, visitors should note that the gallery is only open from 2 to 4 p.m. and again from 7 to 9 p.m.
Another dining option is The Meandering Goat, which offers a more upscale experience, featuring entrées such as Kachemak Bay halibut, Alaska sablefish, and seared Alaskan scallops. Although The Meandering Goat shows a Halibut Cove address on Google Maps, it's technically located next to Odyssey Lodge in China Poot Bay and can't be reached from the main boardwalk on foot. Travelers coming from Halibut Cove need to book a private boat, as the restaurant's scheduled transportation leaves from Homer Spit.
Outdoor activities in Halibut Cove, Alaska
Halibut Cove is also a destination outdoorsy travelers will find appealing. The community borders Kachemak Bay State Park, Alaska's oldest state park. Visitors can take a water taxi to access points such as Halibut Cove Lagoon, Glacier Spit, or Saddle Trailhead, depending on which area they want to explore. From there, travelers can choose from activities like kayaking and hiking. Hikers can follow the 3.2-mile Glacier Lake Trail through the wilderness before reaching Grewingk Glacier Lake and views of the glacier in the distance. Those interested in staying overnight in the park can use one of 21 no-reservation campsites, as well as several reservable yurt and public-use cabin sites.
Another option is Eveline State Recreation Site, located about a 20-minute drive from Homer. The site has a 2-mile trail, which, according to the Homer Trails Alliance, offers "...beautiful wildflowers in the summer, cross-country ski trails in the winter, and year-round panoramic views." On Google, one visitor described the trail as "well-maintained" with "lots of signage to show where you are..." Several other Google reviewers basked in the stunning glacier views, one writing, "The views of the glaciers are wonderful and best seen from the viewing platform."
While there are dozens of lodging options across the bay in Homer, travelers who want to spend the night in Halibut Cove can reserve one of the community's cabins or lodges. Some properties, such as Alaska's Ridgewood Wilderness Lodge and Stillpoint Lodge, help arrange transportation with the stay. If you're interested in visiting another one of Alaska's remote communities along the coast, Seldovia is another great option.