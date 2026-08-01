The 9 Largest Natural Islands In The United States

The United States is home to roughly 18,617 natural islands, located everywhere from the Caribbean and South Pacific to the Great Lakes and rugged coastline of Alaska. Some are bustling destinations with colorful cities and world-famous beaches, while others are remote wildernesses where brown bears, whales, and seabirds far outnumber people. The nine largest islands in the U.S. showcase a wide range of landscapes, cultures, and outdoor adventures, from tropical rainforests and volcanic peaks to secluded fishing villages and vast wildlife refuges.

While humans have created artificial islands for millennia, the country's largest islands are all natural and vary dramatically in character. Hawaii Island (Big Island) is the largest in the United States at 4,028 square miles. Meanwhile, the smallest of the top nine is the 1,571 square mile Unimak Island in Alaska. Alaska takes the crown for having the most of any U.S. state, with a grand total of 2,670 islands. Maine follows with 1,906 islands, yet — due to the sheer number of Alaskan islands — Maine doesn't even scrape the country's top nine largest. America's five states with the most islands are all on the East Coast, with the exception of Alaska.

To determine the nine largest natural islands in the United States, we ranked them by total land area in square mileage. Every island on this list is larger than 1,570 square miles, which is bigger than the state of Rhode Island. Some are home to millions and have a booming tourism industry, while others are reachable only by ferry and offer little more than unspoiled wilderness.