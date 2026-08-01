For more than 130 years, a wooden schooner named Sweepstakes has rested on the floor of Lake Huron. Generations have passed since this sailing ship struck a large rock, rupturing her hull and causing the hold to take on water. You'd think that these timber decks would have long decayed since 1885, when the vessel's 18-year career was brought to a tragic end. Yet much of the Sweepstakes (pictured above) remains intact, looking almost fit enough to sail again. And it's not the only one: More than 20 historical wrecks are located in Fathom Five National Marine Park in Ontario, Canada, attracting divers from around the world.

Fathom Five occupies the tip of the Bruce Peninsula, nearly 200 miles northwest of Toronto. Established in 1987, Fathom Five was the first national marine conservation area designated in Canada. (Today, you'll find five across the country.) Like its terrestrial siblings — including the famous Banff National Park in Alberta — Fathom Five is operated by Parks Canada and is designed to protect and celebrate the nation's natural spaces. Unlike most national parks, Fathom Five is largely water; its 43 square miles cover a diverse swathe of lake and islands. Fathom Five has also avoided the over-tourism that plagues Banff, making it a far less crowded alternative.

What you notice right away is the water: During the day, the color tends to turn a distinctive turquoise. This shade is caused by a perfect recipe of sunlight, shallow water, white rocks, and very little plankton. It's beautiful on its own, and this unique area can feel magical — and haunting — for many other reasons as well. If you're on the lookout for the most enchanting lake islands across North America, consider taking the long drive to this Great Lakes escape.