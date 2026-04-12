The Top 8 Most Enchanting Lake Islands Across America
Something about being on an uncrowded island, enjoying the scenery and gentle breeze, makes the destination feel magical. Studies (per ScienceDirect) also show that being surrounded by blue waters has a calming effect. Whatever your reason for enjoying island escapes, it turns out you don't have to go as far as Florida or Hawaii to enjoy scenic destinations. Lakes all around other U.S. states hide some of the most enchanting islands. The Great Lakes region has five good options for an island getaway, and nestled in Lake Superior is Grand Island, with wildflowers and some of the best lake adventures.
Other lakes, from Utah's Great Salt Lake to Michigan's Lake Huron, also hold islands with unique landscapes and cultures worthy of a day's exploration — or a longer vacation. All it takes is some digging to find the scenic water-locked destinations. Luckily, you don't have to do any kind of digging. We searched through the best travel resources available online to find the most enchanting lake islands across America for your next escape. Our research was more concerned with finding islands that offer extra-special experiences that would enchant visitors, so these options are some of the most interesting in the U.S.
Antelope Island, Great Salt Lake: For rugged landscapes and wildlife in Utah
From large herds of free-roaming bison to antelope and birds, Antelope Island in Utah's Great Salt Lake is a wildlife lover's paradise. The entire island forms the officially protected Antelope Island State Park, and this protection is responsible for the rugged, untouched landscapes. While its location way out in the Great Salt Lake makes it a little-known wildlife treasure that is. Visit and let your eyes roam over miles of prairie land where grasslands and salt pans roll out to meet the blue waters of the lake. In the backdrop, the mountains of the Wasatch Range offer hiking if you can pull yourself away from the raw, unending landscape.
As you take it all in, expect to see herds of bison. It's estimated that anywhere from 550 to 700 of the wild animals roam the island, so don't be surprised if you see multiple herds. Just when you think you've gone to wildlife heaven, the island gets more enchanting. Antelope and bighorn sheep may put in an appearance. And coyotes, bobcats, mule deer, and more also show off when the mood hits. As you admire the scenes passing by, remember that these are wild herds, so keep your distance. The bison are fast and have been known to get unfriendly, so be particularly careful around them.
Antelope Island's natural beauty isn't confined to its inland prairies. Head to the shoreline and white-sand beaches for swimming and sunbathing. Waterfowl, ducks, geese, and migratory birds like to flock around the lake, making it a good spot for birdwatching. Antelope Island is 25 miles north of Salt Lake City and can be reached by Exit 332 off Interstate 15.
Wizard and Phantom Ship Islands, Crater Lake: For nature-sculpted islands in Oregon
From the lava flow responsible for the famous Haystack Rock on Cannon Beach's otherworldly coastline in Oregon to the pink granite mountain in Texas' Enchanted Rock State National Area, nature's power to sculpt the natural environment can be seen all over the U.S. Inside the blue waters of Crater Lake in Oregon, volcanic action has sculpted two breathtaking islands one would believe Leonardo Da Vinci himself drew with ink and paper.
With jagged, pointy spires sitting atop a wider base, Phantom Ship Island plays the part of a ghost pirate ship perfectly. And with its conical shape, Wizard Island resembles a wizard's hat so closely it would feel right at home in a scene from "Harry Potter." Visitors who want to see the islands between now and 2029 can only see them from overlooks within Crater Lake National Park, as the marina offering boat tours closes for renovations until 2029. Phantom Ship Island has its own overlook on Rim Drive within the park, and Cloudcap Overlook (at the highest point of Rim Drive) gives breathtaking views of both islands. From the overlooks, the islands' artistic designs shine through, while the stunning blue of Crater Lake provides the perfect background.
After 2029, when the renovations are complete, boat tours will begin going to the enchanting islands again. Wizard Island is the one you'll want to spend a day on, as the island has nice shores for swimming and a hiking trail to the top of the cone-like volcano, where the views are nothing short of heavenly. Phantom Ship Island is all rock and sharp points, so it's not open for hiking, but can be visited as part of a boat tour.
Mackinac Island, Lake Huron: For going back to a magical time in Michigan
In a time when humanity as a collective yearns to disconnect from the web and lead slower lives, vacations are taking on a new face. You could enjoy an unplugged vacation at some of the world's best digital detox resorts. Or you could head to Mackinac Island, a frozen-in-time, car-free destination where horse-drawn carriages and bikes are the only way to get around. And walks on enchanting cobblestone streets come with historic shops that visitors can explore together while they reconnect.
During the day, biking or strolling around the enchanting island is popular. If you bike, you can't do better than the gorgeous M-185 Loop. The loop winds past beaches, lush forests, and rocky cliffs that tower over Lake Huron's multiple shades of blue. Hikers will find all kinds of wonderful trails inside Mackinac Island State Park, the protected park that covers most of the island. For breathtaking lake views on one side and forests on the other, head to Tranquil Bluffs Trail. Birdsong from chickadees and warblers provides the only playlist you'll need. To see one of the island's most iconic landmarks, walk the Mackinac Island Botanical Trail, and you'll find botanical labels on all the trees and the famous Arch Rock at the end.
Evenings on the magical island come with sunset views from the popular boardwalk, which is within walking distance of downtown's restaurants. An after-dinner stroll through downtown for Mackinac Island's famous fudge is another suitable way to end a day. Ferryboats from Mackinaw City or St. Ignace are a common way to get to the island, but private boats and chartered or private planes to Mackinac Island Airport are other options. Overnighters will find hotels, cottages, and other suitable accommodations.
Beaver Island, Lake Michigan: For seeing enchanting constellations in Michigan
The largest island in Lake Michigan, Beaver Island, has only 600 people. If you're a dark sky enthusiast, consider that to your advantage. If you're into action-filled days and heady nightlife, it's your sign to stay away. Everything closes by 8 p.m., according to visitors, so nightlife is nonexistent. And the restaurant scene is nothing to write home about — unless you consider the three restaurants that open year-round impressive (two additional eateries open for the summer season). What is impressive is Beaver Island's dark skies. With everything closed by 8 p.m., a smaller population, and a remote location in the center of the lake, Beaver Island has little light pollution to get in the way of its impressive black skies.
Nights come with enchanting stars that twinkle magically in Beaver Island's blacker-than-black sky. The sky is so eerily dark that DarkSky International has designated it an International Dark Sky Sanctuary. Visits open up a magical world of stars and constellations to dedicated stargazers and the curious. Galaxies, including the Milky Way, are in full view. Other amazing sights include meteor showers, Northern Lights, and even comets in rare circumstances.
With the hypnotic sky on view, it's easy to forget Beaver Island's other attractions. Forests cover most of the island, making hiking and biking a good way to spend your days. White-sand beaches will also charm you to their shores, and once there, the dunes will convince you to stay. While you're by the water, think about chartering a boat — the island may be less developed, but boat rentals for fishing and sailing abound. To get to the island, make your way to Charlevoix, Michigan, where you can book a flight from Island Airways or Fresh Air Aviation, or take Beaver Island Boat Company's ferry service.
Fannette Island, Lake Tahoe: For lore and legend in California
Lake Tahoe's only island wasn't always called Fannette Island. Three of its past four names come with enchanting lore filled with colorful characters that visitors get to experience in the ruins they left behind. The Tea Room, the island's only structure, is a storied ruin punctuated with tales of a wealthy heiress and her ambitions. It sits on a poignant site built by another legendary character, so when you visit on a self-guided or narrated tour, you'll be walking in the footsteps of both characters. The lore begins in the 1860s, with a hermit called Captain Richard Barter.
The captain was the caretaker for the only residential building on Emerald Bay (now Emerald Bay State Park) and liked living away from the public eye. When he left, it was to sail to Tahoe City to imbibe. An almost-deadly accident on one such drunken trip convinced the hermit captain that he needed to build a tomb on the island in Lake Tahoe. And thus the name Hermit Island was born.
The island's second name, Croquette Island, came in the late 1800s when a letter was found with this poem: "This island is like a lady in the center of a brilliant circle of admirers ... I thereby christen the island, 'Croquette.'" Fannette Island is a corruption of that name. In the 1920s, a wealthy heiress built a Scandinavian-style castle that is preserved in the state park. She also destroyed the captain's tomb on the island and built the Tea Room in its place. Today, those who want to see the Tea Room ruins and the rest of the island rent kayaks at Emerald Bay State Park and kayak out. Narrated boat tours from Lake Tahoe can also be booked.
Kelleys Island, Lake Erie: For tracing history in Ohio
Beginning with its 18,000-year-old glacial scourings and tracing the timeline to its 19th-century buildings, Kelleys Island in Lake Erie's western basin will delight history buffs. With only 150 year-round residents, it may seem there isn't much to the island. But Kelleys Island's population is nothing compared to the amazing collection of historic treasures around the island. From petroglyphs to artifacts, history lovers will find the historic gems from various periods fascinating. These emblems from the past are so significant that the entire island was recognized as a National Historic District back in 1988.
The glacial scourings 1.5 miles from the downtown area are a good place to begin your journey through history. Formed during the Ice Age, the unbelievable scourings sit undisturbed, like gifts left behind by the glaciers that sculpted them. Your next stop is the period between 1200 and 1600, when Native Americans also left their mark behind. Your destination is the southern shore of the island, where the petroglyphs on Inscription Rock are open to visitors daily between April and November.
After you leave that era, you'll jump through time and land in the 1800s. From a parsonage built in 1888 to a historic hotel, the island is home to many buildings from the period. East Lakeshore Drive, between the ferry dock and downtown, has 18 historic buildings, so it's a good place to start. The Kelleys Island Ferry offers ferry service from Marblehead, Ohio, to the island, while Jet Express offers service from downtown Sandusky, starting in May.
Madeline Island, Lake Superior: For an artsy island paradise in Wisconsin
Lake Superior's Madeline Island is a magical little island where you can hop on a boat and sail into a sunset, then get a painting of the very sunset you just experienced. With an art scene fueled by local talent, it's easy to find paintings of the many magical places you walk into around the island. But with creativity seemingly running through its veins, handmade jewelry, handwoven rugs, pottery, vintage beads, and more can also be found.
For paintings of island scenes, the artist-owner of Wow Studio + Gallery specializes in abstract paintings inspired by Madeline Island. From pieces where the lake takes center stage to pieces meant to capture the emotion of the island rather than a defined place, the gallery makes a good stop for visitors looking to enjoy some art while on the island. The community-focused La Pointe Center Art Guild and Gallery has rotating exhibits featuring local artists, many of whom focus on the island in their work, so the small gallery is also a good place to stop for art.
Art lovers who appreciate creativity in all its facets will want to stop at Woods Hall Gallery for more eclectic offerings. Selections from local quilters, woodworkers, painters, pottery makers, jewelers, and sculptors are always on display. Some creators work around the gallery, so you may even meet the artist who made the piece you end up getting. Madeline's art scene runs so deep that it has its own well-regarded art school, the Madeline Island School of Arts, which offers workshops. In warmer months, visitors get to the island by ferry from the Madeline Island Ferry Terminal in Bayfield or by private boat. In winter, visitors drive on the ice road over the frozen lake.
Devils Island, Lake Superior: For fairytale ice caves in Wisconsin
There's a reason human beings invented hotels like Hotel de Glace, North America's only ice hotel, and Icehotel, a unique bucket-list destination in Europe. Something about staying in an icy wonderland tickles our need for novel travel experiences. Those who want to visit a fairy-tale, icy wonderland without having to overnight in a freezing room may find the ice caves on Devils Island in Lake Superior ideal. Carved by the forces of nature, Devils Island's sea caves are a collection of intricate passageways, archways, and chambers topped by domed ceilings that resemble something out of a fantasy. The caves are breathtaking any time of year, but in winter they take on a fairy-tale legend.
Sharp, pointy icicles reach from the ceiling to frame the cave openings, a reminder that in the depth of winter, any sign of trickling water gets frozen in place. Where waterfalls flowed in warmer months, frozen spectacles stand like sculpted pieces of art. As you venture inside, the floors are all ice, and the walls have long turned white. It is what New Hampshire's popular man-made winter playground, called Ice Castles, wishes it could be — except Devils Island's ice caves are all natural.
If you plan on visiting in winter, it won't be easy. Ice bridges substantial enough to allow traveling by snowmobile rarely form, so one has to be close by and prepared to go as soon as satellite images show one has formed. Getting there by snowmobile will also take expert handling. Outfits like Bayfield Kayak offer tours, but the lake has to be completely frozen before they'll attempt a trip, and that rarely happens. An alternative is the ice caves on Lake Superior's mainland, although the outfit admits Devils Island's are much better.
Methodology
To come up with an initial list of lake islands, we used our vast experience covering lake escapes along with top-tier travel blogs and travel platforms where users actively recommend vacation destinations. Once we had an initial list of lake islands, we went to their tourism board websites to get a feel for what a visit to them would feel like. We weren't looking for the typical beach vacations, so those without that extra "wow" factor were culled from the list. The remaining islands offer extra-special experiences that should make for an enchanting visit.