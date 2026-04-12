The Top 8 Most Enchanting Lake Islands Across America

From large herds of free-roaming bison to antelope and birds, Antelope Island in Utah's Great Salt Lake is a wildlife lover's paradise. The entire island forms the officially protected Antelope Island State Park, and this protection is responsible for the rugged, untouched landscapes. While its location way out in the Great Salt Lake makes it a little-known wildlife treasure that is. Visit and let your eyes roam over miles of prairie land where grasslands and salt pans roll out to meet the blue waters of the lake. In the backdrop, the mountains of the Wasatch Range offer hiking if you can pull yourself away from the raw, unending landscape.

As you take it all in, expect to see herds of bison. It's estimated that anywhere from 550 to 700 of the wild animals roam the island, so don't be surprised if you see multiple herds. Just when you think you've gone to wildlife heaven, the island gets more enchanting. Antelope and bighorn sheep may put in an appearance. And coyotes, bobcats, mule deer, and more also show off when the mood hits. As you admire the scenes passing by, remember that these are wild herds, so keep your distance. The bison are fast and have been known to get unfriendly, so be particularly careful around them.

Antelope Island's natural beauty isn't confined to its inland prairies. Head to the shoreline and white-sand beaches for swimming and sunbathing. Waterfowl, ducks, geese, and migratory birds like to flock around the lake, making it a good spot for birdwatching. Antelope Island is 25 miles north of Salt Lake City and can be reached by Exit 332 off Interstate 15.