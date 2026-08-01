Under An Hour From Myrtle Beach Is North Carolina's Small Town With Lake Fun, Camping, And Historic Charm

Myrtle Beach in South Carolina is renowned for its spectacular stretches of sand and world-class golf courses, but just under an hour away is a North Carolina town teeming with history and touting abundant options for outdoor recreation. With a population around 4,000, Tabor City is about 40 miles north of Myrtle Beach, nestled next to Lake Tabor along the border of the Carolinas. Travelers will find a 100-acre lake, a camping resort focused on family fun, plus oodles of Southern charm here today, but the town's history dates back nearly two centuries.

In the early 1800s, what's now the Tabor City Baptist Church was established in the soon-to-be town. A grocery store, sawmill, and schoolhouse followed suit as the area's agriculture industry and workforce blossomed. Several of the original or carefully restored buildings remain standing, giving Tabor City much of its historic, small-town charm.

In the early 1900s, tobacco was planted in the surrounding fields, driving Tabor City's agricultural output. Eventually, the town became known as the "Yam Capital of the World" in the 1940s due to the proliferation of planted sweet potatoes, a nickname it still honors with the annual North Carolina Yam Festival. Tabor City's fascinating past trickles into the charm it exudes in the present, where historic landmarks and reminders of its agricultural roots complement the town's lakeside recreation and family-friendly appeal.