Under An Hour From Myrtle Beach Is North Carolina's Small Town With Lake Fun, Camping, And Historic Charm
Myrtle Beach in South Carolina is renowned for its spectacular stretches of sand and world-class golf courses, but just under an hour away is a North Carolina town teeming with history and touting abundant options for outdoor recreation. With a population around 4,000, Tabor City is about 40 miles north of Myrtle Beach, nestled next to Lake Tabor along the border of the Carolinas. Travelers will find a 100-acre lake, a camping resort focused on family fun, plus oodles of Southern charm here today, but the town's history dates back nearly two centuries.
In the early 1800s, what's now the Tabor City Baptist Church was established in the soon-to-be town. A grocery store, sawmill, and schoolhouse followed suit as the area's agriculture industry and workforce blossomed. Several of the original or carefully restored buildings remain standing, giving Tabor City much of its historic, small-town charm.
In the early 1900s, tobacco was planted in the surrounding fields, driving Tabor City's agricultural output. Eventually, the town became known as the "Yam Capital of the World" in the 1940s due to the proliferation of planted sweet potatoes, a nickname it still honors with the annual North Carolina Yam Festival. Tabor City's fascinating past trickles into the charm it exudes in the present, where historic landmarks and reminders of its agricultural roots complement the town's lakeside recreation and family-friendly appeal.
Outdoor adventures around Tabor City
While nearby Myrtle Beach was named the number one summer destination for U.S. tourists in 2026, Tabor City also has much to offer summertime travelers. For instance, kids will absolutely adore the Jellystone Park Camp-Resort Tabor City, and not just during the warmest months. With advocates like Yogi Bear, how could they not? In fact, all generations can appreciate the resort's fish-packed ponds, water park, and multitude of other activities.
It may not be the "mini golf capital of the world" like Myrtle Beach, but the resort also has a playful 18-hole green to putt around. Tripadvisor reviewers have praised the resort's cleanliness, convenient amenities, and options for both children and adults. One previous visitor wrote: "As the mother of [five] grown children and four grandchildren, I am so impressed with this facility," adding that "it's just a well-done, never boring [place] full of activities [and a] camping experience." Only 1.5 miles from Lake Tabor, Jellystone Park campers can set up in any of 211 sites that include RV platforms, cabins, yurts, and places to pitch a tent. Well-maintained facilities, a general store, year-round indoor pool, and more make this an idyllic camping getaway.
Another option is to pack up the car or RV and head 14 miles east to Carrollwoods RV Park, where travelers can wander from their campsite to the winery in mere steps. This amenity-rich campground, which is also tent-friendly, was built atop a former cotton and tobacco farm, adjacent to the Grapefull Sisters Vineyard. Since 2006, the vineyard has grown muscadine grapes, a fruit native to the American South. Family members of the vineyard's co-owner eventually added their own special pairing — a campground behind the grapevines — in the late 2000s.
Waterfront fun and a dose of history around Tabor City
Tabor City is just over a mile from Lake Tabor, which is packed with white perch, largemouth bass, and bluegill. The lake is a popular destination for throwing a hook and line in and relaxing on a pier or along the shore. A boat ramp offers easy access for watercraft, while picnic tables are perfect for lunching by the water. Previous visitors rave about seeing wildlife here, which includes egrets and blue herons, along with the abundant fish that visibly spring from the lake. One traveler who visited on "a quiet day" said they saw "turtles sunning on logs and fish jumping up in the water."
In town, alongside plenty of modern shops and restaurants are visual reminders of Tabor City's bygone days. Among them is the single-room schoolhouse built around 1870 that still stands in the center of town, ready for touring. The town's official site describes it as a "rare and relatively intact example of a one-room frame schoolhouse of the type once found in nearly every rural community of the state during the late 19th century." Close by is the Tabor City Baptist Church, the congregation of which was established in 1838. However, several earlier structures stood on the site before the current church was completed in 1908.
For out-of-state visitors, the closest airport to Tabor City is Myrtle Beach International (MYR), about an hour away. The next closest is Wilmington International (ILM), 1.5 hours away. Driving from MYR leads travelers through a smooth, hour-long route that passes through lush, vast open spaces and rolling green lawns until the charming town appears. After exploring Tabor City, extend your adventure and head to nearby White Lake, a scenic resort town with a crystal-clear, calm lake.