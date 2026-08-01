Canada's Senior-Friendly City Is Known For Its Local Shops And An Award-Winning Restaurant
New Brunswick, Canada, may be best known for its proximity to the Bay of Fundy, which has some of the highest tides in the world. However, the province also has relaxed, under-the-radar cities where travelers can experience Acadian culture, browse local markets, and enjoy food made with locally sourced ingredients. For seniors looking to combine all three without an exhausting itinerary, one city in particular stands out: Dieppe.
Situated next to Moncton, Dieppe is considered an Age-Friendly Community. It has features like benches along local trails and low-pressure attractions that allow seniors to explore more comfortably. The city is also easy to reach, as the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport is within Dieppe's city limits, around 4 miles from downtown.
It's also the largest Acadian city, with a culture rooted in the region's early French settlers. Travelers may want to brush up on a few basic French phrases before visiting, as almost 64% of residents reported French as their mother tongue in the 2021 Census, according to Statistics Canada. Beyond experiencing Dieppe's Acadian culture, visitors can use the city as a base for discovering more of southeastern New Brunswick, with Parlee Beach Provincial Park and Fundy National Park just a car ride away.
Explore Dieppe's city center
Dieppe Market (Marché de Dieppe) is a good place to begin exploring the city. Located minutes from the city center, the market is composed of local shops selling fresh produce, baked goods, and handmade gifts. Browse handmade soaps made with natural ingredients at Savonnerie Olivier Soapery, or pick out a flower bouquet for a loved one at O'Sea Lavender and Cut Flower Farm. Those arriving hungry can also sit down for some Korean food at Mansu BBQ on Saturday mornings or Peruvian empanadas and tamales at Peru Criollo every Friday and Saturday. The indoor setting allows seniors to shop without having to navigate a large outdoor district or worry about poor weather in one of the world's coldest countries.
From the market, continue through Place 1604, a gathering space for visitors and locals to enjoy. Food trucks and outdoor events liven the atmosphere during the warmer months, while a skating rink opens during the winter. One Google reviewer says it's a "fun spot for skaters of all levels" because the rink provides skating aids.
Seniors can also choose from several low-key ways to stay active outdoors. For example, travelers can follow part of the Riverfront Trail, which stretches into Moncton, another city in New Brunswick for retirees, and Riverview. Those looking for a more social activity can visit the 55+ Corner at Rotary St-Anselme Park. The area features games like pétanque and shuffleboard, along with picnic tables and shaded seating for relaxing.
Follow a day of sightseeing with an award-winning meal
End the day at Atelier Tony, a AAA Four Diamond restaurant near Dieppe Market serving French-inspired dishes highlighting ingredients produced throughout the Maritimes. Some of the restaurant's lunch and dinner options include sea truffle aioli and lemon butter-poached lobster rolls, pan-seared Nova Scotia salmon with asparagus and rye bread, and chili crisp beef tartare.
In addition to lunch and dinner, Atelier Tony serves breakfast and weekend brunch. On the menu, diners will find morning staples like eggs Benedict, omelets, French toast, and fresh croissants. One Google reviewer compared breakfast at Atelier Tony to "a little escape to Europe," noting that "the ingredients are fresh, the presentation is simple but elegant, and nothing feels rushed." The restaurant also hosts themed British-style afternoon teas on some Sundays. However, these events require reservations.
Travelers looking to extend their visit to Dieppe have several accommodation options. For an overnight stay, the Wingate by Wyndham Dieppe Moncton offers free breakfast and a central location, while the Fairfield by Marriott Inn & Suites is a convenient hotel for travelers who want to stay closer to the airport to catch their flight. And for those interested in another New Brunswick city with downtown shops and restaurants, check out Bathurst.