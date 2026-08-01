Canada's Senior-Friendly City Is Known For Its Local Shops And An Award-Winning Restaurant

New Brunswick, Canada, may be best known for its proximity to the Bay of Fundy, which has some of the highest tides in the world. However, the province also has relaxed, under-the-radar cities where travelers can experience Acadian culture, browse local markets, and enjoy food made with locally sourced ingredients. For seniors looking to combine all three without an exhausting itinerary, one city in particular stands out: Dieppe.

Situated next to Moncton, Dieppe is considered an Age-Friendly Community. It has features like benches along local trails and low-pressure attractions that allow seniors to explore more comfortably. The city is also easy to reach, as the Greater Moncton Roméo LeBlanc International Airport is within Dieppe's city limits, around 4 miles from downtown.

It's also the largest Acadian city, with a culture rooted in the region's early French settlers. Travelers may want to brush up on a few basic French phrases before visiting, as almost 64% of residents reported French as their mother tongue in the 2021 Census, according to Statistics Canada. Beyond experiencing Dieppe's Acadian culture, visitors can use the city as a base for discovering more of southeastern New Brunswick, with Parlee Beach Provincial Park and Fundy National Park just a car ride away.