Between Sacramento And Oakland Is A Once-Thriving Mining Area That Now Has Historic Charm, Camping, And Trails

When most people think of Northern California's pioneering past, the Gold Rush probably comes to mind. But coal helped fuel the region's early industrial growth, too, as evidenced by the Black Diamond Mines Regional Preserve. This 8,533-acre park is tucked away in San Francisco's East Bay region in the foothills of Contra Costa County. The preserve sits near Highway 4 just outside of Antioch, about 40 minutes from Oakland and 1.5 hours from Sacramento.

Some of the preserve's land was once part of the Mount Diablo Coal Field. Home to a dozen or so mines, the place was the state's largest coal-mining district in its heyday. From the mid-1800s through the early 1900s, the coal field churned out millions of tons of the "black diamond" and spawned a handful of settlements for coal miners and their families. The boomtowns are long gone, but you can still find heaps of the coal field's history around the preserve today, hidden amongst the scenic trails and primitive campsites.

Many residents from the old townsites are interred at the historic Rose Hill Cemetery, situated in the heart of the preserve. And the remnants of coal mines, along with some of the sand mines that were in operation from the 1920s through the 1940s, can be found scattered around the park. You can learn more about what life was like for miners at the Greathouse Visitor Center, which is open select hours on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. The facility is housed in an underground room dug by sand miners in the mid-1920s and has a variety of old photos and artifacts on display worth seeing before venturing out into the preserve.