Just Outside San Francisco Is A Park With Camping, Hiking, And Wildlife Viewing
NorCal is home to some of the most serene redwood forests, with old-growth trees so towering they pierce the sky. These destinations are rightfully crowded with visitors, but sometimes, Bay Area residents prefer a less touristy outdoor space. If you're not too keen on going to Mount Diablo State Park during the tarantula season, perhaps you should consider the nearby Briones Regional Park for your adventures. Covering 6,255 acres of grassy hills, dense woods, dewy meadows, and wildflower fields, this verdant haven boasts views so expansive they span from East Bay to Sacramento. Hiking here is a rewarding experience, especially if you're an avid photographer — with wildlife sighting galore, you'll be snapping away at every creature you encounter.
Established in 1967, Briones Regional Park was formerly called Rancho San Felipe and served as a livestock farm. While it's no longer private land, animals still graze in these hills. Some people like to trek the paths, others enjoy biking along the trails — you'll even notice equestrians riding their horses here. Not only that, but people also come here to practice archery and fly kites. The park is dog-friendly, but your pup must be on leash. Whether you want to escape the bustling city for a weekend or simply plan a day trip, this park is the perfect place to reconnect with nature.
Although open year-round, the best time to go to Briones Regional Park is from the end of March to early May when the landscape is in full wildflower bloom. Getting there from San Francisco requires a breezy 30-minute drive. Walnut Creek, an eclectic city famed for world-renowned shopping, is the gateway to the park, situated less than 10 minutes away. Coming from Sacramento, expect to be on the road for just over an hour.
Camping and archery in Briones Regional Park
For a no-frills camping trip, you can book one of the three group campgrounds (Wee-Ta-Chi, Maud Whalen, and Homestead Valley) at Briones Regional Park. Operating from May to October, these primitive campgrounds feature just the basics — barbecue grills, picnic tables, fire rings, and toilets. All three have different minimum group sizes for reservations. To set up camp at Wee-Ta-Chi, you need to have at least 17 people in your group, with the maximum vehicle count capped at 10. Maud Whalen requires 25 campers and no more than 15 vehicles, whereas Homestead Valley is for larger groups of 100, with a limit of 35 vehicles. There's no Wi-Fi and spotty cell service at Briones Regional Park, so make sure to have an offline map to navigate the grounds.
If you're hosting a group picnic, you can reserve one of three areas available in the park. The Crow Picnic Area is an ADA-accessible spot that holds up to 50 people. For a creekside outing, the Oak Grove Picnic Area is the one to book, which also accommodates 50 people. The largest one is Newt Hollow, with a maximum occupancy of 150. More picnic areas are also up for grabs for smaller groups, as long as you show up early to claim your spot.
Briones Regional Park is also a popular place to shoot an arrow — the Briones Archery Club has a range along the Crescent Ridge Trail from the park's Bear Creek Road entrance. Equipped with three field courses (each with 14 targets), the free-of-charge range is a great place to sling your arrows. Unfortunately, training sessions aren't offered for beginners, and you're in charge of bringing your own equipment. Do check their calendar as well, since they frequently host events and friendly competitions.
Hike the trails to observe local wildlife
Whether or not you camp, hiking at Briones Regional Park is a must. The 4.2-mile Springhill, Lafayette Ridge, Briones Crest, and Sunrise Loop is a well-worn path with steep inclines that lead to spectacular panoramas of Mount Diablo. For a shorter hike, follow the 2.4-mile Alhambra Creek Trail, which snakes through forests and lush grasslands. Don't take the route for granted, though; it can get quite steep in certain sections. Another one worth trekking is the Blue Oak Trail, extending for 3.1 miles before granting you gorgeous vistas of Mount Diablo and Pleasant Hill.
A strenuous hike awaits on the Lafayette Ridge Trail. The 6.4-mile out-and-back track takes you through oak woodlands, wildflower meadows, and rolling hills, with multiple lookout points along the way. The 5.6-mile Diablo View, Spengler, Toyon Canyon, and Orchard Loop is relatively easier to complete — you'll see a lot of mountain bikers on this route. Meanwhile, the 4.3-mile Abrigo Valley Trail to Mott Peak Trail Loop offers plenty of opportunities to admire wildlife.
Speaking of wildlife, be on the lookout for creatures like squirrels and coyotes — you might come across black-tailed deer, too. Soaring overhead are turkey vultures and red-tailed hawks, while cougars are always on the move. Hidden among the trees are acorn woodpeckers and golden-crowned sparrows. Photographers will love capturing the variety of patterns found in butterfly species such as variable checkerspots, acmon blues, gray buckeyes, and painted ladies. California newts, Pacific chorus frogs, and arboreal salamanders also inhabit the park. Of course, you can't miss seeing the grazing herds all over the area.