Just Outside San Francisco Is A Park With Camping, Hiking, And Wildlife Viewing

NorCal is home to some of the most serene redwood forests, with old-growth trees so towering they pierce the sky. These destinations are rightfully crowded with visitors, but sometimes, Bay Area residents prefer a less touristy outdoor space. If you're not too keen on going to Mount Diablo State Park during the tarantula season, perhaps you should consider the nearby Briones Regional Park for your adventures. Covering 6,255 acres of grassy hills, dense woods, dewy meadows, and wildflower fields, this verdant haven boasts views so expansive they span from East Bay to Sacramento. Hiking here is a rewarding experience, especially if you're an avid photographer — with wildlife sighting galore, you'll be snapping away at every creature you encounter.

Established in 1967, Briones Regional Park was formerly called Rancho San Felipe and served as a livestock farm. While it's no longer private land, animals still graze in these hills. Some people like to trek the paths, others enjoy biking along the trails — you'll even notice equestrians riding their horses here. Not only that, but people also come here to practice archery and fly kites. The park is dog-friendly, but your pup must be on leash. Whether you want to escape the bustling city for a weekend or simply plan a day trip, this park is the perfect place to reconnect with nature.

Although open year-round, the best time to go to Briones Regional Park is from the end of March to early May when the landscape is in full wildflower bloom. Getting there from San Francisco requires a breezy 30-minute drive. Walnut Creek, an eclectic city famed for world-renowned shopping, is the gateway to the park, situated less than 10 minutes away. Coming from Sacramento, expect to be on the road for just over an hour.