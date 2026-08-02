Retirees Should Consider Leaving Florida For This Affordable Midwest Gem With Miles Of Scenic Shoreline
Although Florida is arguably still the premier retirement destination in America, it turns out that many retirees are checking out what the rest of the country has to offer. While Florida still has plenty of attractive qualities, it also has crowded cities, hurricane season, and a relatively high cost of living (depending on where you live, of course). But if you're not craving a beachside retirement and want a blend of outdoor adventure, affordable prices, and a diverse landscape, South Dakota might be a good option. In fact, it's one of the top states retirees are considering instead of Florida, according to AOL.
Overall, the cost of living in South Dakota is about 15% less than the national average, according to the Economic Research Institute. That said, cities like Rapid City on its western edge are slightly more expensive than other parts of the state. Additionally, South Dakota has no state income tax, so your nest egg will stretch a bit further. On top of that, if you're a nature lover, you can save money by simply enjoying the scenic beauty of the state, rather than paying for expensive attractions.
Finally, while South Dakota is landlocked, it still has miles of inland shoreline, even more than Florida. However, instead of tropical weather and white sand beaches, here you can relax next to the Missouri River or various local lakes. Also, oddly enough, an early nickname for South Dakota was the Sunshine State, until Florida officially claimed it. So, let's dive in and see what the Mount Rushmore State is all about.
Breaking down the highlights of South Dakota
One of the biggest draws of visiting or retiring to South Dakota is its abundance of pristine scenery. The state has a population of around 1 million people stretched across over 77,000 square miles, so you rarely have to worry about crowded cities or heavy traffic. Instead, you can explore mountains, rivers, lakes, and plains. Since the state is divided by the Missouri River, many locals simply refer to the regions as East River or West River, and note that each half is unique. Here's a quick rundown of what to expect.
The western side contains the Black Hills National Forest, home of Mount Rushmore, and Badlands National Park, one of America's best road trip destinations. Rapid City is the largest city in the region and the second largest in the state. The health care system here is robust, and a fifth of the population is around retirement age. Plus, being so close to the Black Hills means there are plenty of opportunities to get outside. Other highlights include family-friendly attractions like Storybook Island and WaTiki Indoor Waterpark. If you're more into history and culture, you can visit places like the Dahl Arts Center or the Museum of Geology, which is part of the South Dakota Mines.
On the eastern side of the Missouri River, much of the landscape is wide open, with flat prairies and grasslands. The northeastern section of the state is also home to numerous glacial lakes, which account for much of its total shoreline measurement. However, the crown jewel of East River is Sioux Falls, one of the Midwest's artsiest cities. As the largest city in the state, Sioux Falls has a vibrant downtown district and world-class attractions like the Great Plains Zoo.
Exploring the scenic shorelines of South Dakota
Whether you're trying to be a boating enthusiast, an avid angler, or just want to relax by the water, you have plenty of options in South Dakota. For example, beach lovers will appreciate the 36 miles of shoreline and soft sands of Angostura Recreation Area, which overlooks the massive Angostura Reservoir. Similarly, if you head to Yankton, the "Mother City of the Dakotas" on the South Dakota and Nebraska border, you can experience the sandy beaches of Lewis and Clark Lake at the Lewis and Clark Recreation Area.
The northeastern section of the state is dotted with over 120 glacial lakes. Some of them are quite large, such as Waubay Lake and Lake Kampeska, but there are lakes of all sizes. Here, rather than relaxing on a sandy beach or swimming near the shore, a great way to enjoy these lakes is by casting a line from the water's edge or taking a boat out. Fishing is a popular hobby in this region, with anglers often catching walleye, bass, bluegill, and pike. Some of the most recommended lakes for angling include Lake Poinsett, Enemy Swim Lake, Bitter Lake, and Waubay Lake. If you visit South Dakota in the winter, ice fishing is a common pastime, as most of these lakes freeze over.
Finally, it's impossible to talk about shorelines in South Dakota without mentioning the Missouri River. In the north, you can fish or boat in the river in towns like Pollock or Mobridge. The state capital, Pierre, is also situated on the river, so you can dip your toes or just watch it flow from spots like Steamboat Park in downtown. However, the best place to combine big city amenities with riverside attractions is Sioux Falls, which sits on the Big Sioux River.