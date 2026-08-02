Retirees Should Consider Leaving Florida For This Affordable Midwest Gem With Miles Of Scenic Shoreline

Although Florida is arguably still the premier retirement destination in America, it turns out that many retirees are checking out what the rest of the country has to offer. While Florida still has plenty of attractive qualities, it also has crowded cities, hurricane season, and a relatively high cost of living (depending on where you live, of course). But if you're not craving a beachside retirement and want a blend of outdoor adventure, affordable prices, and a diverse landscape, South Dakota might be a good option. In fact, it's one of the top states retirees are considering instead of Florida, according to AOL.

Overall, the cost of living in South Dakota is about 15% less than the national average, according to the Economic Research Institute. That said, cities like Rapid City on its western edge are slightly more expensive than other parts of the state. Additionally, South Dakota has no state income tax, so your nest egg will stretch a bit further. On top of that, if you're a nature lover, you can save money by simply enjoying the scenic beauty of the state, rather than paying for expensive attractions.

Finally, while South Dakota is landlocked, it still has miles of inland shoreline, even more than Florida. However, instead of tropical weather and white sand beaches, here you can relax next to the Missouri River or various local lakes. Also, oddly enough, an early nickname for South Dakota was the Sunshine State, until Florida officially claimed it. So, let's dive in and see what the Mount Rushmore State is all about.