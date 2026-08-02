Georgia's Once-Thriving Island Mansion Is Now An Abandoned Beauty Where Wild Horses Roam

Rather than rebuild the Dungeness Mansion, Cumberland Island has preserved the ruins as part of a broader historic area. They sit within a live oak forest and marshes. A path, the Dungeness Loop Trail, circles for just over 4 miles through these habitats and past the ruins — though the hike from the Dungeness Dock to the ruins is only about 0.75 miles. The trail also leads along the island's shore to add on a Georgia beach escape with refreshing waters.

One of the most interesting sights around the mansion ruins is the herd of wild horses. They're descendants of domesticated horses that were once brought to the island by earlier residents, including the Carnegies. Today, they roam freely without human care, adding an unexpected element of wildlife watching and a favorite experience among past visitors. "Gorgeous wild horses and other [wildlife]. Saw turkey, [armadillo], pigs, deer — it's so pretty there," a Google Maps reviewer shared.

If you're interested in more of the historical side of the ruins, the NPS offers free ranger-led tours of the site every morning, staffing permitting. Tours cover the Dungeness Mansion as well as the broader historic area, which includes structures like a carriage house and pergola. Cumberland Island can only be reached by boat — travelers can take a ferry from St. Mary's, a coastal city outside Jacksonville with southern charm. The ride takes you across the water in about 45 minutes, making its closest stop to the Dungeness Ruins at Dungeness Dock. Exploring the Dungeness Ruins doesn't require a separate ticket, but visitors will have to pay a fee to enter the Cumberland Island National Seashore, within which the ruins sit.