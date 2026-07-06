5 Georgia Beach Escapes With Warm Weather And Refreshing Waters Perfect For A Retiree
When thinking of beach destinations along the Atlantic Coast, it's easy to overlook Georgia. After all, the Peach State sits just above Florida, which is perhaps the most popular state for beach escapes in the U.S. However, with over 100 miles of shoreline and more than a dozen barrier islands along the Atlantic Ocean, Georgia has more beaches than many people realize.
Georgia offers warm weather for most of the year. Spring temperatures reach up to 80 degrees Fahrenheit, on average, and winters are typically mild, with highs of around 60 degrees Fahrenheit. Summer weather is often humid and climbs into the 90s, which makes a refreshing swim irresistible. The waters of the Atlantic Ocean along the Georgia Coast offer warm swimming conditions for much of the year. Ocean temperatures can heat up to 82 degrees Fahrenheit in the peak summer months.
The combination of nearly year-round beach weather and inviting waters makes Georgia's coastal escapes even more enticing. Given that these destinations are typically less crowded and more affordable than those of their more famous neighbor to the south, beach-loving retirees may just want to forget Florida and retire to this Southeast gem.
Tybee Island
Located near the Georgia-South Carolina border, Tybee Island is the northernmost beach escape in the Peach State. This barrier island offers four beaches that cover around 3 miles of shoreline. It is also a perfect jumping-off spot for the uninhabited Little Tybee Island and its secluded beaches. This laid-back island is an affordable beachy getaway, and it's considered one of the best coastal towns for retirees. It offers a myriad of activities such as pickleball, kayaking, fishing, yoga, and golf at several nearby clubs. Plus, Savannah is only a 30-minute drive away.
Saint Simons Island
Located across the water from the bustling town of Brunswick is Saint Simons Island. Because it has a larger population than Georgia's other barrier islands, Saint Simons boasts both breathtaking beaches and a unique selection of shops and restaurants. For retirees who are looking to stay active, there are numerous hiking trails, golf courses, and pickleball courts.
Swimming is also popular, particularly at Massengale Park, which offers access to the calm waters of East Beach. As a bonus, Saint Simons was named one of the most livable places to retire in the U.S. in a study by GOBankingRates.
Jekyll Island
The next barrier island to the south of Saint Simons Island is Jekyll Island. Historically, Jekyll Island served as a winter retreat for America's wealthiest families. Today, it is an outdoor playground for visitors of all kinds, including retirees.
There are several beaches on Jekyll Island, but Driftwood Beach is consistently rated one of America's best. This beach has an otherworldly appearance, thanks to its landscape of ancient driftwood. Alternatively, Great Dunes Beach offers peaceful waters ideal for swimming. The island's other attractions include bike trails, tennis courts, golf courses, and Georgia's only sea turtle rehab facility.
Cumberland Island
Cumberland Island is a unique beach retreat that it is only accessible by boat, and camping represents the only overnight option. However, it allows you to enjoy a secluded shoreline without spending much money and is the perfect getaway for adventurous retirees.
Cumberland Island is the southernmost of Georgia's barrier islands, located just north of the Florida border. Home to Cumberland Island National Seashore, it's also Georgia's largest barrier island, full of wild horses and beachy campgrounds. Visitors can take a private boat or catch the ferry in St. Mary's to reach the island.
Sea Island
Just offshore from Saint Simons Island, separated by an inlet, Sea Island offers a very different experience from Cumberland Island. Sea Island is privately owned, and retirees can visit by booking a stay at the luxurious Sea Island Resort.
Guests at Sea Island have access to 5 miles of private beach, as well as a beach club, tennis center, yacht club, and several golf courses. In addition to swimming and beachcombing, guests can explore the water by kayak, join a paddle boarding tour, or soak in one of three heated pools.