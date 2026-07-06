5 Georgia Beach Escapes With Warm Weather And Refreshing Waters Perfect For A Retiree

When thinking of beach destinations along the Atlantic Coast, it's easy to overlook Georgia. After all, the Peach State sits just above Florida, which is perhaps the most popular state for beach escapes in the U.S. However, with over 100 miles of shoreline and more than a dozen barrier islands along the Atlantic Ocean, Georgia has more beaches than many people realize.

Georgia offers warm weather for most of the year. Spring temperatures reach up to 80 degrees Fahrenheit, on average, and winters are typically mild, with highs of around 60 degrees Fahrenheit. Summer weather is often humid and climbs into the 90s, which makes a refreshing swim irresistible. The waters of the Atlantic Ocean along the Georgia Coast offer warm swimming conditions for much of the year. Ocean temperatures can heat up to 82 degrees Fahrenheit in the peak summer months.

The combination of nearly year-round beach weather and inviting waters makes Georgia's coastal escapes even more enticing. Given that these destinations are typically less crowded and more affordable than those of their more famous neighbor to the south, beach-loving retirees may just want to forget Florida and retire to this Southeast gem.