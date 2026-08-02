Pennsylvania's Lake An Hour From Allentown Is A Gorgeous Mountain Gem With A Park, Camping, And Fishing

One day may not be enough to get your fill of this gorgeous mountain gem, and that's where the campsites come in. Stock up on camping supplies at Mauch Chunk Camp Store, and then head over to the west side of the park. Ranked No. 2 on Tripadvisor for specialty places to stay in Jim Thorpe, Mauch Chunk Lake Park offers a whopping 135 camping spots. At the time of writing, prices listed on the park website are $20 per night if you're a county resident, and $40 for non-residents during season. How close you want to be to nature is also up to you. Pitch a tent right by the water's edge, or reserve a camping cottage. While the campground is tent-only, there are showers and restrooms. Reservations can be made by calling the park office, but note that holiday weekends come with a three-night minimum stay.

The park's grounds include wooded pathways, but consider hitting the nearby trails. Flagstaff Mountain Switchback Trail is an easy, 4.7-mile route that starts right off Coal Street, where Mauch Chunk Creek meets Lentz Trail. Before looping around, it weaves through the forest and cuts through a lush meadow. You'll get a clear view of Mauch Chunk Lake as you skirt past it on your return. The leisurely trek takes about two hours.

For a more challenging excursion into the forest, Pigsah and Upper Switchback Trail might suit you. The trail starts at the east end of Mauch Chunk Lake, and is a much longer walk at around four hours. The trail traverses the renovated Switchback Gravity Railroad, which was the second railway built in America and once transported coal into Jim Thorpe. While the Pigsah and Upper Switchback trail can be steep and rocky, Summit Hill Mountain's peak provides idyllic views of the valley. If you're enjoying an affordable vacation in Allentown, Mauch Chunk Lake isn't your only option — you're also under two hours from Pennsylvania's largest natural lake by volume, Harveys Lake.