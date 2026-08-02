Pennsylvania's Lake An Hour From Allentown Is A Gorgeous Mountain Gem With A Park, Camping, And Fishing
Landscape-wise, Pennsylvania is better known for its rich farmland and Appalachian forests than for its lakes. Yet the Keystone State is home to 10 major lakes, including Lake Erie. Mauch Chunk Lake is a sparklingly clean lake in Carbon County, a mountainous area nestled in the Appalachian highlands.
Mauch Chunk Lake draws visitors with its well-maintained park, ample campsites, and an accessible fishing pier. The lake offers heavily forested views and a swim-friendly, sandy beach. According to online reviews, park-goers also enjoy Mauch Chunk Lake for its family-friendly atmosphere, helpful rangers, and professional staff. Although its location may sound remote, a drive northwest from Allentown takes you there in about an hour.
Simply put, the 2.8-mile, 330-acre lake shimmers in the Pocono Mountains. It is located right outside the charming town of Jim Thorpe, named after the famed Native American athlete and Olympian. The beautiful town is also known as America's Little Switzerland.
Nature and relaxation await at Mauch Chunk Lake Park
Mauch Chunk Lake is man-made, but no less gorgeous because of it. The lake has a designated swim beach that welcomes guests from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Visitors come to sun themselves on the golden sand and take a dip in the clear blue water. The swim area is roped off, and parents can rest easier knowing that lifeguards are on duty from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Parking is on-site, and there are covered pavilions and picnic tables in the shade of towering trees.
General bait-and-tackle stores around the lake are hard to come by, but if you're fly fishing, consider visiting Pocono Fly Fishing in Jim Thorpe, which is highly rated on Google. Anglers can get onto the water via the lake's two launch ramps and cast for walleye, trout, largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass. All state fishing regulations apply, and the lake is part of the Big Bass Program, meaning catch-and-release rules are in effect for bass between April 11th and June 12th. Be sure to review species seasons and bag and size limits in the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat regulations before you set out. A journey onto Mauch Chunk Lake is quiet and peaceful, as only non-motorized boats are allowed, and any electric boats are restricted to a leisurely, no-wake speed.
For those who don't care to fish but still want to experience the water away from shore, Mauch Chunk Lake Boat Rental rents kayaks, canoes, paddleboats, SUPs, and rowboats from Memorial Day through Labor Day. A dense line of forest faces you as you paddle away from shore on the tranquil water. Get your binoculars ready if you have them handy, as bald eagles, Canada geese, and great blue herons have been reported on eBird, along with attractive, smaller birds such as downy woodpeckers and purple martins.
Stay longer to camp and hike
One day may not be enough to get your fill of this gorgeous mountain gem, and that's where the campsites come in. Stock up on camping supplies at Mauch Chunk Camp Store, and then head over to the west side of the park. Ranked No. 2 on Tripadvisor for specialty places to stay in Jim Thorpe, Mauch Chunk Lake Park offers a whopping 135 camping spots. At the time of writing, prices listed on the park website are $20 per night if you're a county resident, and $40 for non-residents during season. How close you want to be to nature is also up to you. Pitch a tent right by the water's edge, or reserve a camping cottage. While the campground is tent-only, there are showers and restrooms. Reservations can be made by calling the park office, but note that holiday weekends come with a three-night minimum stay.
The park's grounds include wooded pathways, but consider hitting the nearby trails. Flagstaff Mountain Switchback Trail is an easy, 4.7-mile route that starts right off Coal Street, where Mauch Chunk Creek meets Lentz Trail. Before looping around, it weaves through the forest and cuts through a lush meadow. You'll get a clear view of Mauch Chunk Lake as you skirt past it on your return. The leisurely trek takes about two hours.
For a more challenging excursion into the forest, Pigsah and Upper Switchback Trail might suit you. The trail starts at the east end of Mauch Chunk Lake, and is a much longer walk at around four hours. The trail traverses the renovated Switchback Gravity Railroad, which was the second railway built in America and once transported coal into Jim Thorpe. While the Pigsah and Upper Switchback trail can be steep and rocky, Summit Hill Mountain's peak provides idyllic views of the valley. If you're enjoying an affordable vacation in Allentown, Mauch Chunk Lake isn't your only option — you're also under two hours from Pennsylvania's largest natural lake by volume, Harveys Lake.