Pennsylvania's Largest Natural Lake By Volume Is A Gorgeous Mountain Gem For Fishing Lined With Local Eats

Glacial lakes are scattered across much of the United States, particularly in regions shaped by ancient ice sheets. While Alaska, Wisconsin, and Minnesota lead the pack in total lake count, it doesn't mean you won't find natural lakes in other states. Pennsylvania, for instance, boasts a gorgeous glacial lake, where boating and fishing adventures abound. Covering a surface of 658 acres is Harveys Lake, the largest of its kind by volume in the Keystone State. This spot holds more water than any other natural lake in Pennsylvania and has depths of over 100 feet. Visitors come here to take advantage of boating and fishing, with waterfront restaurants lining the shore for a meal with a view.

Nestled in the Back Mountain region, the Harveys Lake area was home to Indigenous peoples, with settler Benjamin Harvey stumbling upon it in 1781. Shortly after, the first permanent settlers arrived and turned the lake into a recreation hotspot. This trend continued well into the 20th and 21st centuries — although nowadays, the mountain gem is largely privately owned and controlled. Nevertheless, you can still get on the water from the public boat ramp — bring your fishing rod and see what bites.

Many visitors prefer to admire the lake from one of the area's waterfront restaurants. From family-friendly diners to pizzerias and sports bars, there are eateries on either side of the lake. You can get to Harveys Lake from Philadelphia or Harrisburg within two hours, while Allentown is closer at 1.5 hours. If you want to spend the night, you'll find plenty of vacation rentals on Airbnb. Between the fishing, boating, and waterfront dining, Harveys Lake offers a relaxing escape from city life.