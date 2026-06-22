Pennsylvania's Largest Natural Lake By Volume Is A Gorgeous Mountain Gem For Fishing Lined With Local Eats
Glacial lakes are scattered across much of the United States, particularly in regions shaped by ancient ice sheets. While Alaska, Wisconsin, and Minnesota lead the pack in total lake count, it doesn't mean you won't find natural lakes in other states. Pennsylvania, for instance, boasts a gorgeous glacial lake, where boating and fishing adventures abound. Covering a surface of 658 acres is Harveys Lake, the largest of its kind by volume in the Keystone State. This spot holds more water than any other natural lake in Pennsylvania and has depths of over 100 feet. Visitors come here to take advantage of boating and fishing, with waterfront restaurants lining the shore for a meal with a view.
Nestled in the Back Mountain region, the Harveys Lake area was home to Indigenous peoples, with settler Benjamin Harvey stumbling upon it in 1781. Shortly after, the first permanent settlers arrived and turned the lake into a recreation hotspot. This trend continued well into the 20th and 21st centuries — although nowadays, the mountain gem is largely privately owned and controlled. Nevertheless, you can still get on the water from the public boat ramp — bring your fishing rod and see what bites.
Many visitors prefer to admire the lake from one of the area's waterfront restaurants. From family-friendly diners to pizzerias and sports bars, there are eateries on either side of the lake. You can get to Harveys Lake from Philadelphia or Harrisburg within two hours, while Allentown is closer at 1.5 hours. If you want to spend the night, you'll find plenty of vacation rentals on Airbnb. Between the fishing, boating, and waterfront dining, Harveys Lake offers a relaxing escape from city life.
Anglers have much to look forward to at Harveys Lake
With 658 acres of water surface, fishing enthusiasts can enjoy year-round angling at Harveys Lake. As one of Pennsylvania's cleanest lakes, its clear waters add to the appeal for boaters and anglers alike. However, since much of the lake is under private ownership, shoreline fishing is limited. Instead, make your way to the public boat ramp, located at the northwest bank, which is controlled by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. The boat ramp has enough parking space for 75 trailers, and there's no horsepower limit on the water.
There are 16 different fish species thriving in Harveys Lake. It's stocked with trout varieties, like brown, rainbow, lake, and brook. Early spring is often considered the prime season for brown trout, as they tend to stay in the lake's shallower waters before summer arrives. Summertime can yield successful catches, too, if you target the deeper waters. Keep in mind that there is a daily limit of three trout, and only one can be more than 18 inches in size. Largemouth and smallmouth bass are also abundant, with hard jerkbaits, ned rigs, and spinnerbaits attracting the fish.
You can fish for walleye as well, with recent surveys showing impressive fish up to 27 inches. These are great to catch in the spring, early summer, and fall. For the best possible experience, you have to adjust your tactics based on the time of day. Cast a line into the shallow spots at dusk. Alternatively, drop the bait in the deeper parts of the lake outside of these hours. Other species in Harveys Lake include northern pike, black crappie, chain pickerel, and bluegill sunfish. For more angling adventures, head to Raystown Lake, Pennsylvania's deepest inland lake with fishing and camping.
Enjoy dining at the lakeside restaurants
Whether or not you end up fishing at Harveys Lake, it's worth unwinding at a restaurant by the water. Rich and Charlotte's Bar and Grill is a five-minute walk from the boat ramp, ideal for a midday meal. Rated 4.7 on Google, this place has been open since the early 1980s. This eatery claims they brought Buffalo wings to the town, which customers rave about time and time again. The cheesesteak also comes highly recommended, with the friendly atmosphere complementing the meal.
Over on the southwest side, you can indulge in a variety of crowd-pleasing dishes at Lakeside Skillet. Customers have called this restaurant "wonderful" and "a must-visit." Their menu features a wide range of dishes, ranging from blackberry French toast and eggs Benedict to shrimp scampi and club sandwiches. According to online reviews, you get pretty large servings for a decent price. Those in the mood for Italian food can head toward the southeast shore to Grotto Pizza. Frequently hosting trivia nights, happy hour, and live music, this family-friendly establishment features specialty and Sicilian-style pizzas, along with calzones, subs, and more. While visitors speak highly of the food and atmosphere, the lake vistas are just as good.
Another favorite is Jones' Potato Pancakes, which has been serving the community since 1955. With a 4.7 rating on Google, you'll be treating yourself to "crispy edges mixed with the [golden] butter and sweet onions," as one diner described. Coming here on a Harveys Lake getaway is a local tradition, so follow the crowd and join in. While casual eateries dot the Harveys Lake shoreline, you can opt for a refined dining experience at Glass – wine.bar.kitchen, an elegant restaurant in the Pocono Mountains that's only 1.5 hours away.