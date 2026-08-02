The 5 Most Scenic Parks On The Shores Of Lake Tahoe For Outdoor Fun
On the border between Nevada and California, Lake Tahoe is a lake of superlatives. By volume, it's the largest alpine lake in North America, and it's also the second deepest. When it comes to clarity, you can see down an impressive 70 feet — a number surpassed only by Crater Lake — and Tahoe's water is famously a rich, deep blue.
Every time I've visited, I've marveled at how beautiful it is. As famous naturalist John Muir put it in a letter to a friend (via Tahoe Quarterly): "Tahoe is surely not one but many. As I curve around its heads and bays and look far out on its level sky fairly tinted and fading in pensive air, I am reminded of all the mountain lakes I ever knew, as if this were a kind of water heaven to which they all had come."
You can still find a lot of that natural beauty along the lake's 75 miles of shoreline. There are a number of lakeside parks in both California and Nevada, and I've found that each has its own vibe based on what there is to do there and what's nearby. Some are known for being bustling during summer, while others are some of Tahoe's quieter spots that most tourists miss. When you're in Tahoe, it's hard to find a place that isn't scenic. But as someone who lived in California for over a decade and visits Lake Tahoe often, these are the five parks I've found to have the most striking and famous views, combined with some fun recreation opportunities.
Emerald Bay State Park
Emerald Bay State Park is one of the most iconic and popular parks along Lake Tahoe. This was my first stop at Lake Tahoe on my first visit, and I fell in love with how pretty it was. Along the southwestern corner of the lake, Emerald Bay is where you'll find the 150-foot-tall Fannette Island, the lake's only island.
Vikingsholm, a grand Scandinavian-style mansion built in 1929, is another well-known landmark of Emerald Bay State Park. It's right along the water; it takes a mile hike down a fairly steep hill to get there. That's also the trail to access Emerald Bay's sandy swimming beach. There are a couple of other trails within the park, including one to the impressive Eagle Falls.
D.L. Bliss State Park
Just north of Emerald Bay is D.L. Bliss State Park. I've found hiking the Rubicon Trail, which runs from Rubicon Point for just over 8 miles south along the edge of the lake and down to Vikingsholm, has pretty views around every corner. For something shorter but still with great scenery, there's the 1.5-mile hike out to the Rubicon Point Lighthouse. You can also just enjoy the lake views from the park's sandy beaches.
D.L. Bliss is one of the great places to go scuba diving at Lake Tahoe. There are around 2.5 miles of diving area off the coast where you'll find dramatic granite cliffs, boulders, and spires beneath the surface.
Sand Harbor State Park
Sand Harbor State Park on the northeastern side of Lake Tahoe is known for the massive granite boulders near the shoreline that make it a particularly picturesque park. I first sought it out as a place to paddleboard, thanks to its shallow, easy water entry. It's also popular for kayaking, swimming, and scuba diving.
There are a few paved trails at this park, including a 3-mile stretch of America's most beautiful bikeway, the Tahoe East Shore Trail. Like Emerald Bay, it's a frequently visited park, and definitely not a secret spot that tourists miss. But when you see how beautiful it is, you understand why.
Ed Z'berg Sugar Pine Point State Park
At Ed Z'berg Sugar Pine Point State Park, there are nearly 2 miles of shoreline, including both rocky and sandy beaches, along with lots of dense forest. This park on the west side of the lake is a bit more remote and less developed, and I found that it lets me feel more immersed in nature, particularly during the busy summer season. However, it does still have a campground, gift shop, nature center, and bathrooms at the picnic area.
Another attraction here is the Hellman-Ehrman Mansion, aka the Pine Lodge. This elegant house was built in 1903, and it's open for tours during summer. It's hard to beat the combination of fewer crowds, unique history, and the view of the surrounding mountains and forest.
Kings Beach State Recreation Area
If I'm traveling with kids, we nearly always go to Kings Beach State Recreation Area on the northern side of Lake Tahoe in the small California town of Kings Beach. It's known for being one of the lake's sunniest beaches, the perfect spot to swim or sunbathe on the shores of Lake Tahoe. It's hard to beat being in the water with the views of the mountains around you.
With a 979-foot-long beach, there's lots of room to spread out and enjoy the broad views out over the water. And I like to walk out on the pier to get a 360-degree perspective on the beach and the lake.