The 5 Most Scenic Parks On The Shores Of Lake Tahoe For Outdoor Fun

On the border between Nevada and California, Lake Tahoe is a lake of superlatives. By volume, it's the largest alpine lake in North America, and it's also the second deepest. When it comes to clarity, you can see down an impressive 70 feet — a number surpassed only by Crater Lake — and Tahoe's water is famously a rich, deep blue.

Every time I've visited, I've marveled at how beautiful it is. As famous naturalist John Muir put it in a letter to a friend (via Tahoe Quarterly): "Tahoe is surely not one but many. As I curve around its heads and bays and look far out on its level sky fairly tinted and fading in pensive air, I am reminded of all the mountain lakes I ever knew, as if this were a kind of water heaven to which they all had come."

You can still find a lot of that natural beauty along the lake's 75 miles of shoreline. There are a number of lakeside parks in both California and Nevada, and I've found that each has its own vibe based on what there is to do there and what's nearby. Some are known for being bustling during summer, while others are some of Tahoe's quieter spots that most tourists miss. When you're in Tahoe, it's hard to find a place that isn't scenic. But as someone who lived in California for over a decade and visits Lake Tahoe often, these are the five parks I've found to have the most striking and famous views, combined with some fun recreation opportunities.