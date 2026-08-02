One Of America's Premier Pottery Destinations Is A Michigan Gem With An Interactive Studio And Historic Museum

Pottery lovers or curious museum-goers don't need to invest much to see some of the unique ceramics produced at Pewabic Pottery. Once at the building — located near the stunning homes of Detroit's Indian Village neighborhood — you can head upstairs to view a rotating selection of archival pieces for free. The galleries include displayed pottery works, with some that were created during the pottery studio's earliest days, and informational panels detailing the building's history and the pottery-making process. Many reviewers online have also noted that the gift shop is worth checking out — if not to buy something, then simply to see some of the impressive works it holds. "The shop is like an art museum," a Google Maps reviewer described.

In Pewabic Pottery's active studio, you can see ceramicists at work or take a workshop yourself. Self-guided tours through the studio are allowed every Friday, according to the Pewabic Pottery website. You'll get to see artisans glazing tiles by hand and loading up kilns much as generations before them did. Take note of the clay mixer machine, which has remained in use since 1912. If you're interested in taking home a tile that you glazed yourself, the studio offers workshops that last an hour. You choose a tile design, glaze it, and then get to keep it after it gets fired in the kiln.

The pottery site also has some fun events during the year you might want to time a visit around. On select Saturdays in the summer, the building's courtyard hosts a market with artisan demonstrations, food stalls, and live music. Beyond the historic building itself, Pewabic staff lead tours around some of the stunning architecture of Detroit (aptly called "the Paris of the Midwest") that feature Pewabic tiles.