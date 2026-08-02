4 Museums Locals Love In Charlotte

Charlotte, North Carolina, has a lot going for it. It's a financial powerhouse that's home to teams in nearly every major sport. Its cost of living hovers right at the national average, and both the mountains and the coast are only a few hours' drive away.

Charlotte's history stretches back to the colonial period, and its diverse communities continue to make it a lively city with incredible cuisine. I lived in the area several times throughout my life, but had never spent proper time in the city. Charlotte was a stopping point in between adventures, not a place to be explored. It wasn't until my most recent return after almost 20 years away that I really dove into the city and started making it my home.

When I moved to Charlotte from Charleston, South Carolina, nearly one year ago today, I appreciated all the new amenities, but lamented the loss of all my favorite museums back in Charleston. Luckily for me, I soon discovered that Charlotte is home to museums of all kinds. I just needed to figure out where to go. So, I set out to explore my new home one museum at a time, and these are the four that delighted me the most.