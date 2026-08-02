4 Museums Locals Love In Charlotte
Charlotte, North Carolina, has a lot going for it. It's a financial powerhouse that's home to teams in nearly every major sport. Its cost of living hovers right at the national average, and both the mountains and the coast are only a few hours' drive away.
Charlotte's history stretches back to the colonial period, and its diverse communities continue to make it a lively city with incredible cuisine. I lived in the area several times throughout my life, but had never spent proper time in the city. Charlotte was a stopping point in between adventures, not a place to be explored. It wasn't until my most recent return after almost 20 years away that I really dove into the city and started making it my home.
When I moved to Charlotte from Charleston, South Carolina, nearly one year ago today, I appreciated all the new amenities, but lamented the loss of all my favorite museums back in Charleston. Luckily for me, I soon discovered that Charlotte is home to museums of all kinds. I just needed to figure out where to go. So, I set out to explore my new home one museum at a time, and these are the four that delighted me the most.
NASCAR Hall of Fame
Experiencing the roar of the crowd as the ground rumbles beneath your feet and a pack of cars screams past in the blink of an eye is something only Charlotte Motor Speedway itself can bestow upon you, but visiting the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Uptown comes in a close second. This fun museum prioritizes interactive experiences as well as impressive look-but-don't-touch displays, so you can see historic cars in the fan-favorite Glory Road exhibit and "race" one in a high-tech simulator.
You don't have to be a NASCAR fan to enjoy this museum. I know because I'm solidly indifferent about the sport, but visiting was a memorable experience, whether you come with family like I did or with friends before a race. Charlotte Motor Speedway is actually northeast of the city near Concord, a more budget-friendly area than downtown Charlotte, but everyone flying in for the race will arrive at Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) on the west side of the city. You might as well make a short detour to let the car enthusiasts enjoy the NASCAR Hall of Fame while they're in town.
Tickets to this museum aren't cheap, but general admission includes all the interactive fun except for the race simulator. If you're here for the simulator and want more than one go at it, get one of the combo tickets. The memories you'll make are worth it, but you can also have fun without it. Adults and kids alike get competitive when they team up to see who can pit-change a car the fastest, and your fast-talking uncle might enjoy being a race announcer for a minute. Both of those interactive experiences are included in general admission.
The Mint Randolph
North Carolina's first art museum was established in 1936 thanks to local outrage that the former U.S. Treasury office that housed the original branch of the U.S. Mint was slated for demolition. The building had served many other purposes in the 15 years prior, but its original use gave the new art museum its name: The Mint Museum. Locals organized everything, successfully saving and moving the building to its current location in Charlotte's Eastover neighborhood. Over the next 100 years, the museum would outgrow its modest beginnings and open a second location. Today, they're known as The Mint Randolph, in the original building, and The Mint Uptown. While they are one museum in name, these are two very different museum vibes.
The Mint Randolph impresses visitors with its extensive collection of Native American, African, and European art, as well as its incredible library. True to its original purpose, it also houses quite the coin collection. If you want to see traditional, older art collections, the Mint Randolph is the perfect afternoon escape. Don't let the "traditional art" tag dissuade you; there's more than just paintings here. Ceramics, statues, artifacts, and textile arts are all included as well.
I love coming to this museum for a low-key, relaxing outing. It's only 10 minutes from the heart of the city, but you'd never know that from its grounds. Instead, it's surrounded by trees, tucked away between quiet neighborhoods, Eastover Park, and the Briar Creek Greenway. Don't worry about finding or paying for parking. It's a free lot that also serves the greenway and park, with plenty of spaces.
The Mint Uptown
The newer half of The Mint Museum is located in the heart of Uptown Charlotte in a modern stone-and-glass building. When I say these are two very different museums, I'm not exaggerating. While The Mint Randolph is more traditional, The Mint Uptown is home to modern and contemporary collections as well as its Craft + Design galleries, an assortment of 20th- and 21st-century metal works, jewelry, wood art, and studio furniture.
There's always something new and bold to make you think. In these galleries, art is not just about your definition of beauty. It's meant to make you think and tell a story about where it came from and who shaped it.
The wonderful thing about this two-for-one museum is that your general admission ticket provides access to both The Mint Uptown and The Mint Randolph when used over two consecutive days. The two campuses are only a 10-minute drive apart, so if you're a fast walker, you could see both in one day. I prefer to spread it out, though, to allow time to linger over the pieces that grab your attention. The Mint also offers free admission every Wednesday evening from 5 to 9 p.m., and both campuses are closed on Mondays. Parking downtown can be a pain and expensive, but The Mint Uptown will validate your parking if you use the nearby Levine Center for the Arts parking garage and leave before 5 p.m.
Discovery Place Science
Chaotic, secretly educational fun is how I would describe Charlotte's number one recommended children's museum. On any given day, Discovery Place Science hosts several school groups and kids' birthday parties, so you will be dodging excited small humans everywhere you go, but that's part of what makes this museum so great and keeps locals coming back. It's fun for the kids, and an annual membership pays for itself after three visits for a family of four.
My first experience here was for my nephew's fifth birthday, and all the kids and adults had a blast. Hands-on exhibits showcase everything kids love, from bugs, sea life, and dinosaurs to human anatomy, fun physics, and Legos, while keeping their attention and burning off some of their endless energy. We collected dinosaur stamps, built carbon atoms, and stared in wonder at jellyfish. There are both permanent and temporary exhibits, so you can revisit favorites and experience something new every time you visit.
Discovery Place is just a couple of blocks over from The Market at 7th Street, a food hall with a variety of delicious eats. If you've never taken your kids to a food hall, it's actually amazing because everyone can get whatever cuisine makes them happy. No tantrums required.