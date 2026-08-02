Forget Jasper National Park, Visit Canada's Lesser-Known Park With Unique Wildlife, Beaches, And Historic Sites

Canada's national parks are often achingly beautiful, with vast forests and pristine waters that cause people to stop and stare in disbelief that such unspoiled places exist. One of the most remote and protected parks is the Gwaii Haanas National Park Preserve, located in the Haida Gwaii archipelago over 60 miles off the northern coast of British Columbia. Teeming with wildlife you won't see elsewhere, completely secluded beaches, and an abundance of Indigenous cultural sites, this park is like its own separate world.

Places like Jasper National Park are easy to drive to and quite popular, and because of this, visitors often find themselves competing for parking and queueing up to take photos at scenic vistas. While these spots definitely deserve to be on your bucket list, there's something special about the truly remote places that make you want to forget about Jasper National Park and explore somewhere that is relatively unheard of and infrequently visited.

This UNESCO World Heritage Site only allows 100 people to visit at a time, per International Parks. Prior to visiting, one must reserve a time and participate in an orientation if arriving by one's own means, according to the Government of Canada. As it is well off the mainland, there are no roads, so seaplanes and boats are the only way there. Considering the remoteness of this place, a tour with a licensed operator an advisable way to visit. The village of Masset is considered a gateway to Haida Gwaii, and direct flights are available from Vancouver International Airport (YVR). As one of Canada's most underrated summer getaways, the journey to Gwaii Haanas is well worth it.