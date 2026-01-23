5 Stunning Islands Across The World Just Like The Galapagos

While local travelers may unfairly but affectionately hail Peru's Ballestas Islands as "the poor man's Galapagos," their stunning rock vistas and dolphin sightings make these underrated islands a treat to behold. A rocky archipelago exclusively inhabited by animals, the outcrop of rust-hued crag is an ideal day-trip destination for travelers looking to see wildlife without paying the Galapagos' price tag.

Located just off South America's west coast, they share much of the same marine life commonly found in the Galapagos. Plastered to its wave-lashed rock faces, herds of sea lions have to clamber over one another to acquire any free real estate in the prime sun lounging spots. Above their craning necks, flocks of sea birds whirl and roost, including the vast numbers of pelicans and waddling boobies found all over Ecuador's far-flung isles. They're joined by huddles of Humboldt penguins, the slightly larger cousins of the Galapagos penguins found farther north. Beyond the rocky rim of each island, the Pacific surface is skimmed by migrating humpback whales, leaping dolphins, and marine otters.

Found about 15 miles off the coast of the underrated beach town of Paracas, the islands are easily accessible to travelers visiting the Peruvian coast. Tour companies in Paracas offer daily excursions to the islands, on which visitors can spy the rare Galapagos-style wildlife from the comfort of the boat. The easiest way to access the gateway town is to catch a bus or rent a car to travel the 160-odd miles from the capital city of Lima, which has an international airport with direct flights to more than half a dozen U.S. hubs.