The Most Underrated Summer Getaways In Canada In 2026

Manitoulin Island is one of Ontario's best-kept secrets. Located on Lake Huron, Manitoulin is the largest freshwater island in the world. Known as "Spirit Island" in the Ojibwe language, visitors can enjoy a perfect summer getaway learning about local history, hiking stunning trails, exploring waterfalls, and relaxing on the beach. To get to Manitoulin Island, travelers can drive via the Little Current Swing Bridge or take the MS Chi-Cheemaun Ferry from Tobermory. It's over a two-hour drive from Sudbury, and the ferry costs about $13 USD (about $18 CAD) per adult at the time of writing. Travelers can also take their own vehicle on board for an additional charge.

Manitoulin Island provides plenty of opportunities to cool down on a hot summer's day. Providence Bay Beach has a little over a mile of sand to enjoy, with restaurants, live music, a playground, a picnic area, and a boardwalk. There's even a dog-friendly area and free parking. Travelers can also take a dip at the base of Bridal Veil Falls, a stunning 36-foot waterfall, which is located just off the road with well-maintained stairs leading down to it, according to reviews on Tripadvisor. But, if you're in search of a good hike, look no further than Cup and Saucer Trail, a route that leads to fantastic views of the island, Lake Huron, and the surrounding area.

The island also has many opportunities to learn about local Indigenous culture through events, tours, and more. For adventurous eaters, join an experience where you forage for your own ingredients along the Bebamikawe Memorial Trail and then learn to cook them yourself with an Anishinaabe guide. The island also has incredible camping and stargazing opportunities, bike trails, places to fish, and small town charm — making this Canadian gem a wonderful summer getaway.