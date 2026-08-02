California's State Park On The Mendocino Coastline Has A Restored, Historic Lighthouse And Idyllic Trails

On a 50-foot bluff on a remote stretch of the Mendocino County coast, Point Cabrillo Lighthouse has stood for over 100 years, helping to guide sailors on their way. The lighthouse is now the centerpiece of Point Cabrillo Light Station State Historic Park. Not to be confused with the Cabrillo National Monument in San Diego, Point Cabrillo is in Northern California, about 15 minutes south of Fort Bragg. This restored lighthouse still acts as a navigational guide, and the bluffs surrounding the lighthouse feature a few miles of trails with fantastic views out over the Pacific Ocean. You can even stay the night at this historic destination.

Sailing along this stretch of coastline can be dangerous, which is why a lighthouse was put in. One notable shipwreck in the area was in 1850 when a clipper named Frolic sank near Point Cabrillo. As work was being done to try and salvage the ship, the forests of towering redwoods that lined much of the coast were discovered. That in turn kickstarted the lumber business that boomed along the Mendocino coast for decades.

The Point Cabrillo Lighthouse was first lit on June 10, 1909. Three keepers were on staff to make sure the signature 10-second flash pattern stayed consistent throughout the night. The Fresnel lens, which originally used a kerosene lamp as its light source, remained a beacon for passing ships until 1972. The massive lens was removed at that time; however, it was restored and put back in place in 1999. Other restoration projects around this time included updates to the lighthouse building, which includes the lighthouse tower and fog signal building.