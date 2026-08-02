California's State Park On The Mendocino Coastline Has A Restored, Historic Lighthouse And Idyllic Trails
On a 50-foot bluff on a remote stretch of the Mendocino County coast, Point Cabrillo Lighthouse has stood for over 100 years, helping to guide sailors on their way. The lighthouse is now the centerpiece of Point Cabrillo Light Station State Historic Park. Not to be confused with the Cabrillo National Monument in San Diego, Point Cabrillo is in Northern California, about 15 minutes south of Fort Bragg. This restored lighthouse still acts as a navigational guide, and the bluffs surrounding the lighthouse feature a few miles of trails with fantastic views out over the Pacific Ocean. You can even stay the night at this historic destination.
Sailing along this stretch of coastline can be dangerous, which is why a lighthouse was put in. One notable shipwreck in the area was in 1850 when a clipper named Frolic sank near Point Cabrillo. As work was being done to try and salvage the ship, the forests of towering redwoods that lined much of the coast were discovered. That in turn kickstarted the lumber business that boomed along the Mendocino coast for decades.
The Point Cabrillo Lighthouse was first lit on June 10, 1909. Three keepers were on staff to make sure the signature 10-second flash pattern stayed consistent throughout the night. The Fresnel lens, which originally used a kerosene lamp as its light source, remained a beacon for passing ships until 1972. The massive lens was removed at that time; however, it was restored and put back in place in 1999. Other restoration projects around this time included updates to the lighthouse building, which includes the lighthouse tower and fog signal building.
Museums and hiking at Point Cabrillo Light Station
You can learn more about the Point Cabrillo Light Station State Historic Park at the museum, located on the bottom level of the renovated lighthouse. This is also where you'll find the cute gift shop. If you want to go up into the tower to get a closer view of the 6,800-pound Fresnel lens, you have to do so on a guided tour. These run on the last weekend of the month from March to October. There's also a marine science exhibit in the former blacksmith/carpentry shop with a large saltwater aquarium where you can learn about the marine life in the area. One of the lighthouse keeper houses has also been restored to what it would have been like in the 1930s, offering a window into their lives.
The state park also has a few hiking trails. Just to get to the lighthouse, it's about a 0.5-mile, one-way hike from the parking lot. The North and South Trails, so named because of their position in relation to the lighthouse, both make loops from the parking lot out along the coastal bluffs and through grassy meadows with views out over the water. The North Trail is about 2 miles long, and the South Trail is about 2.7 miles.
At certain times of year, especially during winter, visitors can even spot whales from the trail as gray whales migrate along the coast. Keep your eyes on the water for their telltale heart-shaped spouts. There's also a chance that you'll see harbor seals, sea lions, and dolphins. When it comes to birdwatching, you may spot pelicans, osprey, black oystercatchers, cormorants, and more as you explore.
Planning a trip to Point Cabrillo Light Station
If you want to fall asleep to the sound of the waves, some of the restored buildings at Point Cabrillo Light Station State Historic Park are now renovated vacation rentals. The Head Lightkeeper's House has four bedrooms and 4.5 baths, along with a full kitchen, dining room, and an impressive porch with 90 windows where you can see out over the water. The Assistant Lightkeeper's House has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a full kitchen as well as a private yard, and there are two one-bedroom cottages.
Considering Point Cabrillo's location along the Mendocino Coast, it does take some time, and it involves driving some winding roads, no matter which way you come in from. It's one of the historic and scenic stops on a Highway 1 road trip along California's striking coast. It's about a 5-hour drive north from San Francisco if you stay on Highway 1. You can save about 1 hour and 45 minutes if you stay inland heading north out of San Francisco and cutting over towards the coast near Cloverdale, a small Sonoma wine country city.
While you're exploring the Mendocino Coast, head to Russian Gulch State Park, which has a hidden waterfall, sea caves, and tidepools. It's just a couple of miles south of Point Cabrillo Lighthouse. About 10 minutes to the north of the lighthouse, on the way to Fort Bragg, is the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens, a coastal garden paradise with breathtaking views of the ocean.