Between Venice And Milan Is A Sun-Soaked Resort Town With Historic Charm, Lake Views, And Laid-Back Vibes

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Italy, a country that oozes history, unforgettable art, and world-renowned cuisine, is naturally one of the most visited countries in the world. Tourists flock there each year to experience, if only briefly, the coveted "dolce vita" — "the sweet life" – a philosophy centered on simple pleasures, slowing down, and taking in the beauty of the land. Far from the summer crowds of Rome, Florence, and Venice, one of the best places to embrace that lifestyle is the layered and verdant province of Brescia. If you're seeking to experience the quintessential Italian summer holiday with views of the Alps, the town of Desenzano del Garda fits the bill.

Hugging the southern shore of the iconic Lake Garda, Desenzano sits a comfortable 20-minute train ride from Verona and less than an hour from Milan. As you enter the province of Brescia, you'll be treated to a landscape rich in diverse sights, from the fairy-tale towns and resorts resting along the lakeshore to rolling vineyards and mountains rising to the north. With temperatures generally staying above 70 degrees Fahrenheit from early April through late September, Desenzano is a sun-soaked destination that gives you more than enough time to work on a tan.

The old town center effortlessly blends bright architecture with a storied past that is impossible to ignore, from medieval fortifications to a preserved Roman villa. As you find yourself strolling along its shaded alleys lined with colorful houses or admiring postcard-worthy views from Castello di Desenzano del Garda, it's easy to understand why so many visitors decide to linger.