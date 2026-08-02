Pennsylvania's Lesser-Known Nature Retreat About An Hour From Philly Is Full Of Fairytale Woodland Trails

Angelica Creek Park's natural scenery is the result of years of restoration. As Berks Nature tells it, a dam was built on Angelica Creek in the late 19th century. The dam eventually proved to be harmful to the wildlife surrounding the creek, and was destroyed during a tropical storm in 2001, exposing its deteriorated floodplain. After that incident, the city of Reading opted not to rebuild the dam and instead restored the creek, the floodplain, and its adjacent habitats. Since then, the landscape has flourished — today, visitors will find lush stream-side forests, pollinator-friendly meadows, a rain garden, and wetlands.

Eight paths and a boardwalk loop through the park, according to the trail map. Bridges cross the creek and paths wind beneath the canopy of reforested woods, opening up to meadows peppered with blooming wildflowers in the spring. Shorter routes like the Pond Trail and Wetland Trail are located near the park's nature center. For a longer hike, you could follow the Angelica Creek Trail, which sets off from the park and spans 1 mile before reaching the KenGrill Recreation Center. There's more woodland hiking available just outside Reading at the scenic Pulpit Rock and The Pinnacle, too.

While the trails let you explore the landscape, the on-site Nature Place allows you to learn more about the region's ecology. The building is an educational anchor within the park, with exhibits and programs focused on the environment, plus a play zone where kids can run around freely. There's parking at the Nature Place campus, and entry is free throughout the park. After spending some time in Angelica Creek Park's storybook forest, stop by Reading's Japanese-inspired pagoda with sweeping views atop a mountain, about a 15-minute drive away.