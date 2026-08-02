Forget Boston, Retire To Maine's Affordable New England Escape With Parks And A Charming Downtown

Retiring in Boston may seem like a no-brainer for lovers of history, culture, and relaxed seaside settings. U.S. News & World Report even recently ranked the city in Massachusetts' top 10 places to retire. But while Boston has walkable neighborhoods, internationally recognized museums, quality outdoor spaces, and top-tier healthcare, its high cost of living can make it inaccessible for many people. According to BestPlaces, Boston's cost of living is over 50% higher than the national average. If you're looking for somewhere more affordable to spend your golden years, cast your eye towards Lewiston in Maine.

Lewiston is one of Maine's most underrated cities, offering college-town charm and fun festivals that position it as a smaller, less historic Boston. It's also a lot more affordable for retirees and visitors. BetterPlaces data shows that the average single person in Lewiston needs over $5,000 less a month to live than in Boston. That's because Lewiston's cost of living is almost 10% lower than the U.S. average. This riverside New England escape has quickly developed a strong reputation among retirees for its affordability and small-town charm. It landed on Forbes' Best Places to Retire list in 2020 and was recently ranked the third best place to retire in Maine by U.S. News & World Report.

But it's not just affordability that's luring retirees and visitors of various ages to Lewiston. The city also has a charming downtown and plentiful green spaces. So, whether you're retiring or just visiting, there are plenty of reasons to visit Lewiston, Maine.