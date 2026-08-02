Forget Boston, Retire To Maine's Affordable New England Escape With Parks And A Charming Downtown
Retiring in Boston may seem like a no-brainer for lovers of history, culture, and relaxed seaside settings. U.S. News & World Report even recently ranked the city in Massachusetts' top 10 places to retire. But while Boston has walkable neighborhoods, internationally recognized museums, quality outdoor spaces, and top-tier healthcare, its high cost of living can make it inaccessible for many people. According to BestPlaces, Boston's cost of living is over 50% higher than the national average. If you're looking for somewhere more affordable to spend your golden years, cast your eye towards Lewiston in Maine.
Lewiston is one of Maine's most underrated cities, offering college-town charm and fun festivals that position it as a smaller, less historic Boston. It's also a lot more affordable for retirees and visitors. BetterPlaces data shows that the average single person in Lewiston needs over $5,000 less a month to live than in Boston. That's because Lewiston's cost of living is almost 10% lower than the U.S. average. This riverside New England escape has quickly developed a strong reputation among retirees for its affordability and small-town charm. It landed on Forbes' Best Places to Retire list in 2020 and was recently ranked the third best place to retire in Maine by U.S. News & World Report.
But it's not just affordability that's luring retirees and visitors of various ages to Lewiston. The city also has a charming downtown and plentiful green spaces. So, whether you're retiring or just visiting, there are plenty of reasons to visit Lewiston, Maine.
Outdoor activities in Lewiston, Maine
Downtown Lewiston has multiple green spaces where retirees can enjoy a relaxed stroll or picnic. Embrace Lewiston's riverside setting by visiting Veterans Memorial Park, located on the Androscoggin River. Stroll along the pathway to see war memorials and the water cascading down rocks at the Great Falls. It's a lovely spot to stretch your legs and combine nature with history, thanks to the various military monuments like a plane, tank, jeep, and a cannon. "Imagine a serene oasis with lush greenery, winding pathways, and a peaceful river flowing through," one visitor wrote in a Google review. This is also where the twin cities of Lewiston and Auburn host the annual Liberty Festival, a 4th of July celebration which includes fireworks, live music, food vendors, and a parade. Likewise, these twin cities also host the annual Lewiston/Auburn Balloon Festival, held in mid-August. This family-friendly event features colorful, soaring hot air balloons, a main stage with entertainment, crafts from local artists, and more.
In fact, Auburn is an underrated Maine city with local eats and shops that's right across the river from Lewiston. The way these places interconnect essentially offers two cities in one. Lewiston locals have easy access to the Auburn Riverwalk, which meanders alongside the water. You can enjoy views of the river and gardens, alongside various outdoor artwork along the way. For more nature in Lewiston, head to Thorncrag Bird Sanctuary. This 450-acre preserve has hiking trails, views of Mount Washington, meadows, forests, and ponds. These diverse ecosystems attract various birds, including hummingbirds, osprey, warblers, and owls.
Shopping and culture in Lewiston, Maine
Retirees can enjoy a walkable downtown in Lewiston, with small boutiques, breweries, restaurants, markets, and cafes clustered around Canal Street, Lisbon Street, and Lincoln Street. Most shops spread out along Lisbon Street, including Quiet City Books, a bookshop and community hub for poets, artisans, musicians, artists, and book lovers. You can browse an extensive range of books and local artwork inside the historic Sands Building with stacked shelves tucked in amongst brick walls and archways. The bookshop's two friendly cats also help avid readers feel right at home.
Another beloved community space in Downtown Lewiston is The Public Theatre. It stages community-led plays and musicals throughout the year. Anyone wanting to stay active within the community during their retirement can also volunteer as backstage support, an usher, fundraising committee member, or show promoter. Those who want to learn more about this city can visit the Maine Museum of Innovation, Learning, and Labor (MILL). The museum has over 10,000 artifacts sharing Maine's history in textile production and other industries. This includes machinery, recorded interviews with past locals, hand-drawn designs, and old photographs. It also welcomes volunteers interested in its programs and preservation of local history.
You can drive to Lewiston in about 45 minutes from Portland, one of the best foodie destinations in America. You'll find a handful of highly rated hotels close to the river in Downtown Lewiston and on the opposite bank in Auburn. More budget-friendly options are slightly east of town just off Route 196.