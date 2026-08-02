Just Outside Downtown Chicago Is Illinois' Nature Preserve With Scenic Wetland Trails And Urban Birdwatching

Chicago is one of America's most vibrant, world-class cities, offering visitors no end of cool and wondrous things to do and discover. If the hustle and bustle gets to be too much, the "Windy City" boasts more than 600 beautiful parks where you can escape for a relaxing time out. If you're craving an even richer immersion in Mother Nature that leans more unspoiled than manicured park, LaBagh Woods on the outskirts of downtown Chicago is a convenient, marvelous retreat. This tranquil nature preserve boasts scenic woodlands and wetlands, trails, and some of the city's most incredible urban birdwatching.

Nestled on the Northwest side of Chicago, the lush, 160-acre LaBagh Woods is part of the vast Forest Preserves of Cook County, a 70,000 acre expanse filled with an ecologically diverse array of flora and fauna. Eighty acres of LaBagh is dedicated to the preserve. Visitors can explore LaBagh and the surrounding area via scenic trails, or take in the outdoors from the open fields and picnic area.

LaBagh Woods is roughly 11 miles from downtown Chicago, which is only a 30-minute drive away. It's firmly located inside Chicago's urban city limits, yet it offers city-goers a remarkable opportunity to connect with unspoiled landscapes and incredible creatures. The preserve is anchored by wetlands, meadows, and savannahs that are home to nearly 300 species of plants and several species of animals, including mink, coyotes, beavers, foxes, turtles, and 30 species of butterflies. The preserve is known for its abundant birdwatching. More than 180 bird species have been recorded in the woods, a staggering amount of avian activity for an urban zone.