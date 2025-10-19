Chicago's Most Beloved River Boat Tours Showcase The Stunning City Skyline And Iconic Architecture

Chicago is a Midwest destination positively brimming with some of the world's best architecture. From turn-of-the-century masterpieces by Louis Sullivan, known as "the father of skyscrapers," to the instantly recognizable corncob-like double towers of Marina City, there's no shortage of amazing structures — and views — in the Windy City. Of course, there are numerous ways one can enjoy Chicago, whether on foot, via sightseeing bus, or from the raised tracks of the iconic "L." But to really experience the grandeur of Chicago's skyline and its layered histories, you definitely shouldn't miss the opportunity to see the city from the water. For an extra special treat, visit during St. Patrick's Day, when the river glows bright green!

There are a few tourist traps to avoid in Chicago, but the Chicago River is undoubtedly one of the most scenic features of its namesake city. It's also the result of astonishing feats of engineering. It actually flows backwards, away from Lake Michigan and through a series of canals totaling 156 miles on its way to the Mississippi River. This is thanks to 19th-century efforts to keep the water from becoming contaminated by reversing the flow. Today, the river shimmers as it glides under scenic bridges, next to skyscrapers, and alongside a popular riverwalk. In the River North neighborhood, one of its canals is even home to the world's first floating eco-park with boardwalks, paddling, and wildlife. And it's also one of the best ways to see the city, thanks to a number of fantastic cruises that highlight unique landmarks and Chicago history.