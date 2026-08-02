California's Largest Lake In Stanislaus National Forest Is A Sierra Nevada Beauty With Fishing And Camping

Cherry Lake spans nearly 1,700 acres, providing visitors with plenty of ways to enjoy the water. Fishing is the most popular activity here, and anglers can cast from boats or along the lake's shoreline. The boat launch, located off Cherry Valley Road, is rarely crowded, making for a quieter experience on the lake. Cherry Lake is stocked with a variety of fish, including several trout species and bluegill sunfish. The best time to fish here is typically in May and June, before the temperatures get too warm later in the summer. In addition to fishing, Cherry Lake is a hot spot for other water-based activities, such as paddling, which allows you to check out the coves that sit on the lake's shoreline. The lake is open year-round, but be cautious if visiting in the winter, as travel can be challenging.

Much like Frenchman Lake at Plumas National Forest, there are plenty of places to camp on the shores of Cherry Lake. There are 46 campsites scattered throughout the recreation area, available on a first-come, first-served basis. While there is no cell service at the lake, each campsite has a fire pit and picnic tables. There are also sites for RVs, equipped with paved driveways for easy access to the campsite. A Campfire Permit is required to use the fire pits. The sites can be reserved at Recreation.gov.

After exploring Cherry Lake, consider heading south to Yosemite National Park to hike up Half Dome, one of the world's most iconic natural wonders. For a quieter adventure, seek out the High Sierra Trail, a lesser-known route hidden in the Sierra Nevada that offers sweeping views of Yosemite Valley.