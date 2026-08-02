Situated Between Ann Arbor And Lansing Is Michigan's Quaint City With A Nice Art Scene And Quiet Charm

While Ann Arbor, Michigan, is an important cultural destination as the home of the University of Michigan, there's another artsy, under-the-radar city about 9 miles away. Dexter, Michigan, was originally founded as a village in 1830, boasting a prime waterfront location bordered to the east by the Huron River and to the west by Mill Creek. Though it officially became a city in 2014, Dexter measures less than 2 square miles and today is renowned for its quiet small-town charm, historic architecture, and local art scene today.

The city's downtown is anchored by Main Street, a quaint thoroughfare marked by 19th-century facades that now house restaurants, shops, and a small inn. Despite its small size, the city also has a thriving art scene with a world-class theater company hosting a calendar of exciting performances, outdoor sculptures in the Dexter Art Gardens, and an annual summer painting festival that draws local artists. Dexter's scenic landscape also contributes to its serene atmosphere, with visitors able to access paved nature trails right from the city for strolls or bike rides, some of which run along the Huron River.

While it may be overlooked for the bigger cities nearby, Dexter is easily accessible. It is about a 20-minute drive from Ann Arbor and an hour's drive from Lansing. For those flying in, the nearest major airport is Detroit Metro Airport (DTW), which is about a 35-minute drive east. The best time to plan a visit to Dexter is between June and September when temperatures hover between 73 and 83 degrees Fahrenheit — ideal for outdoor activities.