Situated Between Ann Arbor And Lansing Is Michigan's Quaint City With A Nice Art Scene And Quiet Charm
While Ann Arbor, Michigan, is an important cultural destination as the home of the University of Michigan, there's another artsy, under-the-radar city about 9 miles away. Dexter, Michigan, was originally founded as a village in 1830, boasting a prime waterfront location bordered to the east by the Huron River and to the west by Mill Creek. Though it officially became a city in 2014, Dexter measures less than 2 square miles and today is renowned for its quiet small-town charm, historic architecture, and local art scene today.
The city's downtown is anchored by Main Street, a quaint thoroughfare marked by 19th-century facades that now house restaurants, shops, and a small inn. Despite its small size, the city also has a thriving art scene with a world-class theater company hosting a calendar of exciting performances, outdoor sculptures in the Dexter Art Gardens, and an annual summer painting festival that draws local artists. Dexter's scenic landscape also contributes to its serene atmosphere, with visitors able to access paved nature trails right from the city for strolls or bike rides, some of which run along the Huron River.
While it may be overlooked for the bigger cities nearby, Dexter is easily accessible. It is about a 20-minute drive from Ann Arbor and an hour's drive from Lansing. For those flying in, the nearest major airport is Detroit Metro Airport (DTW), which is about a 35-minute drive east. The best time to plan a visit to Dexter is between June and September when temperatures hover between 73 and 83 degrees Fahrenheit — ideal for outdoor activities.
Things to do in downtown Dexter, Michigan
Situated within Washtenaw County, Michigan's hands-down best county with vibrant cities, Dexter is a lesser-known gem that retains the feel of a "quiet and sleepy town," according to travel blogger Traveling Mitch. The petite city has a low-key atmosphere with less than 5,000 residents and just one adorable inn. To immerse in the city's quiet and unique charm, visitors should spend a few nights in Dexter at The Guest House. Built in the early 1900s, this historic house was restored into a chic retreat that opened in 2025. Located on the city's main thoroughfare, this quaint bed and breakfast boasts just six cozy rooms and is an ideal base for exploring Dexter.
Dexter is easy to navigate on foot with most of its businesses lining Main Street. Stop for brunch at the Dexter Brunch House for hearty plates of omelettes, pancakes, eggs Benedict, sandwiches, and burgers. Book lovers will want to check out the reads at Courageous Books, the local bookstore, while Grace Proper and 3bird offer curated selections of furniture, home decor, and other cute gifts.
If you're visiting Dexter between late August and November, you can't miss a visit to the Dexter Cider Mill, which is a half-mile stroll from the center of the city. Perched on the shores of the Huron River, the Dexter Cider Mill was established in 1886 and is Michigan's oldest cider mill still in operation. Here, you can sample fresh spiced cider and delicious homemade treats, such as apple strudel, caramel apples, and cinnamon-sugar doughnuts.
Outdoor activities and art-themed adventures in Dexter, Michigan
While nearby Ann Arbor was named America's most educated for 2026, Dexter holds its own with its cultural scene. The city's Encore Musical Theatre Company was co-founded by a Broadway actor in 2008 and hosts year-round performances, from Broadway musicals and tribute concerts to holiday events, in its black-box theater. "Intimate setting means great views no matter where you sit!" raved a reviewer on Google. "Top-notch performers, musicians, sets, choreography, and staff."
The city's art scene is also celebrated at the Paint Dexter Plein Air Festival held every August. The festival invites local artists to paint outdoors and be inspired by Dexter's scenic waterfront setting. Throughout the festival are gallery exhibitions, art sales, live music, painting competitions, and children's art activities. Visitors can stroll through downtown Dexter and the nearby Border-to-Border (B2B) Trail to spot the artists at work before visiting the gallery tents to purchase their favorite masterpieces. Another fun summer event is the Dexter Summer Festival, which has also been held every August since the 1970s. This celebratory weekend is a family-friendly affair with food vendors, games, parades, concerts, and fireworks.
The city also combines its artistic spirit with outdoor beauty at the Dexter Art Gardens, which is a curated selection of sculptures installed throughout town. For more outdoor adventures, Dexter is an important hub for the Border-to-Border Trail, an over 40-mile network of paved trails weaving through Washtenaw County. Visitors can embark on walks, runs, or bike rides along trails that connect Dexter to Ann Arbor or Chelsea, a small Michigan town with first-rate restaurants, unique boutiques, and outdoor fun.