Arkansas' Free-To-Visit Preserved Historic State Park Feels Like A Time Capsule In The Ozark Gateway Region
When I'm traveling, I sometimes find myself wondering what a place would have looked like in the generations before me, but so often, modern development means old buildings get torn down, and landscapes are altered, making it hard to imagine how things used to be. But at a place like Powhatan Historic State Park in Arkansas, history still stands protected. Along the edge of the Black River, this park has restored and protected six of the historic buildings from the Town of Powhatan, which dates back to the 1800s, giving visitors a feel of how things looked here some 100-plus years ago.
There's no cost to step back in time with a visit to this park; in fact, all of Arkansas' state parks are free to enter. Powhatan Historic State Park is on the west side of the Black River, which is the border between the hills of the Ozark Plateau and the flatter Arkansas Delta in this part of the state. It may currently be a peaceful getaway, but it used to be a lively port destination. John Ficklin, one of the town's early settlers, established a ferry service by 1820, and in 1829, the area's first steamboat stopped here. The settlement was named Powhatan in 1837, and it continued to grow with around 450 people living there in its heyday as a shipping port with multiple stores, two churches, a courthouse, jail, and a school, some of which you can still see today.
However, with the advent of the railroad, river transport slowed, and the town started to decline. By 1963, the town was abandoned as the county seat, and while the remaining buildings could have been torn down, they were instead turned over to the state park system to be preserved in 1974.
Powhatan Historic State Park highlights include the courthouse, jail, and school
The grounds of Powhatan Historic State Park are open for people to wander, with signs outside the buildings giving some historic details. Guided tours — which are required to get inside any of the buildings and rooms beyond the courthouse's visitor center — are typically offered on Fridays and Saturdays. There is a small cost for the full 2- to 2.5-hour tour experience. Stop by the visitor center to see if staff are available for a full tour; you can also call or email if you want to ensure someone's there to take you around. Each October, there are special "ghost walks" where you can find out about some of Powhatan's spookier legends.
The stately two-story, red brick, Italianate-style courthouse is one of the park's highlights. Built in 1888 as the second courthouse in town (the first one burned), the restored building has exhibits on the area's history in the visitor center. The courtroom is set up to look like it did when it was actively in use. If there are enough staff available, you may be able to take a peek at the courtroom without taking a full tour. Next to the courthouse is the jail, built in 1873 from native limestone. Two of the original six metal cells are still there, making it easy to envision the prisoners who had to sleep on straw on the floor until 1895.
You can also see the Powhatan Male and Female Academy. This two-room schoolhouse was built in 1889 with one room for boys and one for girls. The school became co-ed in 1913, students attended until 1955, and the Queen Anne-style building was restored in 2001.
Powhatan Historic State Park lets you feel immersed in the past
The oldest building at Powhatan Historic State Park was originally the home of Andrew Imboden and Lusinda E. Ficklin, the niece of the same John Ficklin who established Powhatan's ferry. Their single-room, cypress log house is considered to have been built sometime during the early 1850s. Some sections, such as the home's separate kitchen, are thought of as later additions, but it still gives a good idea of a typical home of the time. You can also see the town's original Methodist church. The Greek Revival style building was actually used for services until 2016. Finally, there's the Telephone Exchange Building. Built between 1887 and 1888, it served a number of uses throughout its history, including acting as a town post office and general store.
The park gives visitors a special look into history. As one Tripadvisor reviewer noted: "This is one amazing place. You turn a corner on a country road and WOW!! Awesome courthouse, jail, school. It's like going back in time. Perfect family trip and wonderful for the history lover in your family."
Powhatan Historic State Park is a little over 2 hours from Little Rock, Arkansas. The closest major airport is the family-friendly Memphis International Airport, which is about a one-hour and 45-minute drive from the park. When you're out here on the eastern edge of the Ozark Plateau, you're just about a 5-minute drive from Lake Charles State Park, a dreamy lake escape with trails and camping spots. You're also close to the Southwest Trail, a part of the Arkansas Heritage Trails System. The trail takes you through some nearby small towns, like Pocahontas and Jesup, as it tracks the general route that many settlers used to travel to Texas in the early 19th century. Arkansas' Southwest Trail is one of four scenic heritage trails in the state.