Arkansas' Free-To-Visit Preserved Historic State Park Feels Like A Time Capsule In The Ozark Gateway Region

When I'm traveling, I sometimes find myself wondering what a place would have looked like in the generations before me, but so often, modern development means old buildings get torn down, and landscapes are altered, making it hard to imagine how things used to be. But at a place like Powhatan Historic State Park in Arkansas, history still stands protected. Along the edge of the Black River, this park has restored and protected six of the historic buildings from the Town of Powhatan, which dates back to the 1800s, giving visitors a feel of how things looked here some 100-plus years ago.

There's no cost to step back in time with a visit to this park; in fact, all of Arkansas' state parks are free to enter. Powhatan Historic State Park is on the west side of the Black River, which is the border between the hills of the Ozark Plateau and the flatter Arkansas Delta in this part of the state. It may currently be a peaceful getaway, but it used to be a lively port destination. John Ficklin, one of the town's early settlers, established a ferry service by 1820, and in 1829, the area's first steamboat stopped here. The settlement was named Powhatan in 1837, and it continued to grow with around 450 people living there in its heyday as a shipping port with multiple stores, two churches, a courthouse, jail, and a school, some of which you can still see today.

However, with the advent of the railroad, river transport slowed, and the town started to decline. By 1963, the town was abandoned as the county seat, and while the remaining buildings could have been torn down, they were instead turned over to the state park system to be preserved in 1974.