Sandwiched Between LA And San Bernardino Is An Artsy City With A Walkable Downtown And A Vibrant Food Scene

Pomona is proud of its arts heritage and how it has used art to revitalize struggling neighborhoods. If you want to see what that looks like in practice check out its museums and galleries, the best of which congregate in the downtown area. AMOCA was founded by a local collector, David Armstrong, who fell in love with ceramics as a student in Pomona in the 1960s. The largest ceramics-only museum in the U.S., it's located (unsurprisingly) in a region of the country known for its clay. AMOCA's exhibitions run a broad gamut: contemporary Asian ceramics, Indigenous American pottery, and artworks inspired by ancient history. The museum is open weekends only; visit the AMOCA website to see what's currently on display.

It's also worth checking what's on at the dA Center for the Arts. Student art pieces, artworks inspired by cats and dogs, international textiles, and art as a vehicle for catharsis and healing have all served as themes for recent exhibitions. There's a hub of other galleries around Main, 2nd, and Thomas streets, a historic area known as the Pomona Arts Colony. Among the many you'll find here, The Alley Gallery is a champion of painting, music, and street art; Café Con Libros is a library café and gallery whose founders wanted to share "their experiences as women of color, first generation college grads, and immigrant advocates." Also important is the Fox Theater: Redolent of the Hollywood movie studios of old, it's the premier arena for performing arts, hosting concerts and film screenings.

The best time for art buffs to visit the city is the second Saturday of the month, when the monthly Art Walk event takes over the Pomona Arts Colony area of downtown. Food and crafts stalls line the sidewalks, galleries spill out onto the streets, and the place fizzes with a party atmosphere. Plus, you can ride around in a vintage-style street trolley.