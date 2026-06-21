Unwritten Rules You Should Know Before Visiting Los Angeles

Los Angeles is one of the most visited cities in the U.S., but it also happens to be one of the most misunderstood. Between movies, social media, and sensationalized headlines, many travelers arrive with a very specific idea of what LA is supposed to be, only to discover that reality is much more complicated. It's certainly not all celebrities, palm trees, and luxury cars, nor is it the dystopian wasteland some corners of the internet make it out to be. Los Angeles is a sprawling, diverse region made up of dozens of distinct neighborhoods and communities, each with its own personality, culture, and quirks. And, as with any big place, there are a few unwritten rules that can make the difference between feeling frustrated and having an unforgettable trip.

After living in LA County for almost a decade, I've experienced the area both as a tourist and as a local, and I've learned a thing or two about what to expect when you come to visit. Many of these lessons are things I wish I'd known before moving here, while others are common mistakes I see tourists make again and again. Some are practical, like how to approach transportation or plan your itinerary, while others are understanding local culture and expectations. Whether you're visiting for the first time or returning to go beyond the usual highlights, these unwritten rules will help you experience Los Angeles more confidently and discover a side of the city that goes beyond the stereotypes.