Between Tacoma And The Pacific Ocean Is A Charming City With River Views, Tasty Eats, And A Lake State Park

Washington's Pacific coast offers its fair share of breathtaking vistas and destinations. Drive even half an hour inland, though, and you'll find a different side of the Evergreen State: the kind of bucolic towns Washington seems to produce with ease. Montesano, about an hour from Tacoma and 40 minutes away from the Pacific Ocean, cuts an unassuming figure in the Pacific Northwest landscape. Yet its tasty eats, river views, and Lake Sylvia State Park make it an understated but worthwhile hideaway for travelers exploring Washington's coast.

The city, which locals call "Monty," captures the essence of small-town life. A stroll through the Main Street commercial district brings you past locally owned businesses, a watering hole or two, a thrift shop, a community center, a florist, the police department, the Beaux Arts-style Grays Harbor County Courthouse, and local eateries. Only a lone Subway sandwich chain breaks the spell, though the city's free Wi-Fi is a welcome touch of modernity. That time-capsule sense extends to Montesano's outskirts.

There, the Wynoochee, Chehalis, and Satsop rivers meet. Montesano first prospered thanks to its adjacent bodies of water, which powered lumber mills. The rivers have become a peaceful retreat, even while the timber industry still dominates the local economy. To get the best river views, head about a mile and a half out of town to Twin Bridges County Park, which has idyllic vistas of a typical northwestern shoreline.