Between Tacoma And The Pacific Ocean Is A Charming City With River Views, Tasty Eats, And A Lake State Park
Washington's Pacific coast offers its fair share of breathtaking vistas and destinations. Drive even half an hour inland, though, and you'll find a different side of the Evergreen State: the kind of bucolic towns Washington seems to produce with ease. Montesano, about an hour from Tacoma and 40 minutes away from the Pacific Ocean, cuts an unassuming figure in the Pacific Northwest landscape. Yet its tasty eats, river views, and Lake Sylvia State Park make it an understated but worthwhile hideaway for travelers exploring Washington's coast.
The city, which locals call "Monty," captures the essence of small-town life. A stroll through the Main Street commercial district brings you past locally owned businesses, a watering hole or two, a thrift shop, a community center, a florist, the police department, the Beaux Arts-style Grays Harbor County Courthouse, and local eateries. Only a lone Subway sandwich chain breaks the spell, though the city's free Wi-Fi is a welcome touch of modernity. That time-capsule sense extends to Montesano's outskirts.
There, the Wynoochee, Chehalis, and Satsop rivers meet. Montesano first prospered thanks to its adjacent bodies of water, which powered lumber mills. The rivers have become a peaceful retreat, even while the timber industry still dominates the local economy. To get the best river views, head about a mile and a half out of town to Twin Bridges County Park, which has idyllic vistas of a typical northwestern shoreline.
Visit a lakeside state park, then chow down
Lake Sylvia State Park is Montesano's signature outdoor attraction. Its 28-acre lake is surrounded by the evergreen forest that inspired Washington's nickname. Anglers with a valid fishing license can bring their gear and cast for trout, bass, and perch from the park's fishing bridge. Bring trekking boots and hike the park's 5 miles of trails, or cool off with a swim in the lake. A long day spent outdoors will work up a mighty appetite. Thankfully, Montesano's downtown area offers a variety of hearty, tasty options.
For a true feast of Americana and small-town cooking, stop by Gene's Stop and Go. The longtime food stand serves utensil-free goodies from the grill and fryer, as well as sweets and soft-serve ice cream. One local favorite is a burger cleverly named "Gene's Won't Fit," a two-patty behemoth that lives up to its name, especially if you add the house "goop." For something lighter, head to The Flour Shop Cafe and Bakery, a well-reviewed local sweet shop. The menu offers a broad mix of sandwiches and salads, all made using bread baked on the premises. Guests regularly laud the rustic yet cozy atmosphere, with good cookies and sandwiches.
If you're looking for something in between, Lemon Hill Cafe & Bookstore blends sweet and savory offerings and also hosts prix fixe dinners. "The food is fresh, the baked goods are homemade, and the atmosphere is quaint and inviting," one local wrote in a review on Google, where it has an average rating of 4.9 stars.
The ins and outs of visiting Montesano
A car is your best friend when visiting Montesano, since the town is within driving distance of several worthwhile destinations. For instance, Aberdeen, the former "hellhole of the Pacific," with a gritty, colorful history, is 15 minutes away. Another 10 minutes west, you'll find Hoquiam, a charming coastal city with a vibrant downtown. If you're craving the ocean, you can add a 40-minute jaunt to Westport, where you can sunset-watch, shop, and walk along the beach. Flying in? Book a flight to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), the closest major travel hub, about a 90-minute drive away.
As for accommodations, Hubble House offers a memorable experience in a 130-year-old Bavarian-style home with hand-painted murals that add a flourish and sense of history to the four themed guest rooms. For those willing to rough it, Lake Sylvia State Park offers over 30 campsites with bare-bones amenities like restrooms with showers. Nothing fancy, but enough to get the job done.
Just a word of warning for those predisposed to sunny destinations: Montesano may not be for you. The town averages 80 inches of rain per year, well above the national average of 38. Try to time your trip during the drier portion of the year, May and September, which have the lowest average rainfall. But regardless of when you visit, bring an umbrella and waterproof footwear.