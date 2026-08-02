Sandwiched Between Myrtle Beach And Fayetteville Is An Underrated State Park With Camping, Fishing, And Paddling
North Carolina's outdoors extend way beyond the magnificent Great Smoky Mountains National Park. In fact, the Tar Heel State boasts dozens of units in its parks and recreation areas filled with coastlines, waterfalls, hikes, forests, rivers, and mountains that are also worthy of a spot in any outdoor enthusiast's checklist. Some of these destinations, such as Jockey's Ridge State Park or the Hanging Rock State Park, are well-known and well-trodden by adventurers. And then there are other reserves where the activity-driven wilderness remains off the radar for most tourists. Case in point is the Lumber River State Park, which receives fewer than half the visitors (according to North Carolina State Parks) of its popular counterparts but doesn't slacken in outdoor opportunities or scenic beauty.
Encompassing over 13,000 acres, the park hugs the banks of the peaceful Lumber River, one of the five North Carolina rivers designated as a National Wild and Scenic River. The waterway and its surrounding wilds are at the center of the park's outdoor fun, with short trails winding along the water's edges, campgrounds near the river, and heaps of opportunities for diverse birdwatching. Anglers can fish the river, and boaters can explore the river's shaded bends. And best of all, it allows you to enjoy this bevy of options in a quiet setting, with one visitor on Google writing that, "We love this place. We probably go 8 or so times a year. It is peaceful and beautiful."
Tucked in southeast North Carolina, between the cities of Myrtle Beach (South Carolina) and Fayetteville, the park is open every day (except Christmas), and there is no fee for day use. Stop by in spring or fall, when the weather is cooler yet comfortable.
Paddling and fishing at Lumber River State Park
One thing to understand about Lumber River State Park before setting out for exploration is its layout. The park's acres aren't a single stretch of land, but are rather split into two main areas — Princess Ann and Chalk Banks — alongside other smaller areas. All these sections are located along the river, with some of these smaller portions boasting paddle-in campsites, making them useful starting points for rugged paddling trips over the course of a few days.
Kayakers and canoeists heading to the reserve can utilize the boat ramp at each access point to get on the water. If you're here for long-distance paddling, start from Chalk Banks, and follow the river. Lumber River's peaceful waterfront, a mix of swampy cypress trees and dense hardwoods that supports abundant wildlife, is a beautiful nature-watching experience whether you're an experienced kayaker or a beginner. However, amidst frogs croaking and woodpeckers hammering, also be wary of snakes, as the river is one of North Carolina's most snake-infested bodies of water.
For anglers looking for a spot to fish, cast a line along the smooth, slow bends of the Lumber River, where a diverse range of fish are found. Catfish, bluegill, redbreast sunfish, shellcracker, and largemouth bass are found, and anyone with a valid North Carolina fishing license is free to fish here, subject to state regulations. If you're looking for a new fishing rod for your angling trips, consider this portable and affordable Amazon best-seller.
Trails and camping at Lumber River State Park
In Lumber River State Park, there are a few trails for refreshing nature walks. The Lumber River State Park Trail is an easy 0.9-mile circuit tracing the river's edges and serene woodlands for hikers of any age to enjoy, and should take anywhere between 30 minutes and an hour to complete. Another ramble in the wilds is the 1.7-mile Chalk Banks South Short Loop, which winds through scenic wetlands and sandy banks and is well-suited for wildlife viewing.
Adventurers looking to spend the night can unwind at the state park's campsites. Besides the paddle-in sites, there are 25 reservable camp spaces across two primitive campgrounds — 15 at Chalk Banks and 10 at Princess Ann — in the park. Surrounded by leafy trees, many sites are close to the water and have fire pits and picnic tables. There is also a group campground if you're coming with a crew (up to six people), although it only has basic communal amenities. Reservations can be made via ReserveAmerica.
Lumber River State Park is located about an hour's drive from Fayetteville (to both access points). Meanwhile, the drive from Myrtle Beach (with a major commercial airport) also takes about an hour and 20 minutes if you're entering via the Princess Ann access. And don't end your North Carolina trip there; drive 30 minutes southwest to explore Bladenboro, a laid-back escape with rural charm and delicious down-home eats.