Sandwiched Between Myrtle Beach And Fayetteville Is An Underrated State Park With Camping, Fishing, And Paddling

North Carolina's outdoors extend way beyond the magnificent Great Smoky Mountains National Park. In fact, the Tar Heel State boasts dozens of units in its parks and recreation areas filled with coastlines, waterfalls, hikes, forests, rivers, and mountains that are also worthy of a spot in any outdoor enthusiast's checklist. Some of these destinations, such as Jockey's Ridge State Park or the Hanging Rock State Park, are well-known and well-trodden by adventurers. And then there are other reserves where the activity-driven wilderness remains off the radar for most tourists. Case in point is the Lumber River State Park, which receives fewer than half the visitors (according to North Carolina State Parks) of its popular counterparts but doesn't slacken in outdoor opportunities or scenic beauty.

Encompassing over 13,000 acres, the park hugs the banks of the peaceful Lumber River, one of the five North Carolina rivers designated as a National Wild and Scenic River. The waterway and its surrounding wilds are at the center of the park's outdoor fun, with short trails winding along the water's edges, campgrounds near the river, and heaps of opportunities for diverse birdwatching. Anglers can fish the river, and boaters can explore the river's shaded bends. And best of all, it allows you to enjoy this bevy of options in a quiet setting, with one visitor on Google writing that, "We love this place. We probably go 8 or so times a year. It is peaceful and beautiful."

Tucked in southeast North Carolina, between the cities of Myrtle Beach (South Carolina) and Fayetteville, the park is open every day (except Christmas), and there is no fee for day use. Stop by in spring or fall, when the weather is cooler yet comfortable.