Nestled In Savannah, Georgia, Is A Scenic Wildlife Refuge With Fishing, Trails, And Beach Beauty

14 major barrier islands and hundreds of smaller ones separate the Atlantic Ocean from mainland Georgia. These islands provide a vital ecosystem for wildlife, and they help keep the strongest winds and waves from reaching the mainland. Some of these islands are home to resorts and golf courses, and others remain in a more natural state. You'd be hard-pressed to find one that's more natural than the islands that make up Wassaw National Wildlife Refuge (NWR). Off the coast near Savannah, the refuge protects more than 10,000 acres of predominantly undeveloped, wild land, primarily on Wassaw Island. It's billed as "one of the most pristine on the entire eastern seaboard." And it's a place where you can hike, fish, play on the beach, and immerse yourself in natural beauty.

Most of the refuge is tidal salt marsh, but you can also find sand dunes and miles of beaches, as well as an old-growth forest of cedar, magnolia, oak, and palm trees. Other Georgia barrier islands had their trees clear-cut, but uniquely, Wassaw Island's trees still remain. The refuge is only about 30 minutes from Savannah, but it does take some planning since you can only get there by boat — both Skidaway Island and Isle of Hope have marinas where you can get on board to visit this special place. You can also take a guided kayak tour to the refuge with outfitters out of Savannah.

One popular activity here is saltwater fishing; there's no freshwater fishing in any of the refuge's ponds. Find a spot on the beach or from your boat to cast your line; you might catch spotted seatrout, flounder, striped bass, and bluefish. Make sure to have the required Georgia fishing license and Saltwater Information Program (SIP) permit.