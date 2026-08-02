Near Atlanta Is A Sought-After Locale With Historic Charm, Local Eats And Easy City Access
Travelers looking to explore beyond Atlanta's busiest neighborhoods can find a quieter escape just south of the city. There, dogwood trees bring shade to parts of the historic district, while its downtown area offers a place where visitors can enjoy a variety of cuisines. It's also within reach of Atlanta's major attractions. This charming destination is College Park, Georgia.
College Park was initially established in 1890 and incorporated the following year under the name "Manchester." Residents chose the name College Park in 1892 after learning that Southern Baptist Female College would open there, although the city didn't formally adopt the name until 1895. Today, the city is home to more than 800 historic buildings that are included on the National Register of Historic Places.
To see some of these buildings, travelers can walk along Main Street before wandering into the surrounding residential blocks. On avenues including Cambridge, Princeton, Rugby, and Temple, you'll pass Queen Anne homes, Craftsman bungalows, and several styles of Colonial Revival architecture. But since many of the homes are private residences, visitors should admire them from the sidewalk as part of a self-guided walk. Once you're done exploring College Park's historic buildings, head toward Main Street for a bite to eat.
College Park's Southern flavors
After exploring the historic district, travelers won't have to venture far for lunch or dinner. One option along Main Street is Virgil's Gullah Kitchen & Bar. The family-run, Black- and LGBTQ-owned business opened its first location in College Park as a bar before expanding into a full-service restaurant. Its menu features Gullah Geechee cuisine, which originates from the culinary traditions of enslaved West Africans and their descendants in the southeastern United States. Visitors can try soul food dishes like shrimp and red-rice-filled eggrolls, fried oysters topped with pickled jalapeños, seafood shrimp and grits, and corn muffins drizzled with sweet potato puree and honey butter.
Travelers can also check out Tom, Dick & Hank, a Black-owned restaurant located across from the College Park MARTA station. The restaurant serves barbecue favorites like brisket, pulled pork, and smoked wings, with sides such as macaroni and cheese and collard greens. Depending on when you visit, a DJ may be spinning while diners enjoy their meals on the semi-enclosed patio. One past visitor on Google Reviews compared the experience to "a backyard cookout mixed with urban hip-hop culture."
Brake Pad is another casual eatery open for both lunch and dinner. A Zagat Survey excerpt featured on the restaurant's website calls it a "quirky converted old gas station" serving "basic American fare with flair." There, visitors can order handheld dishes like burgers, wings, tacos, and sandwiches, along with an extensive selection of domestic and craft beers. Additionally, diners can choose from indoor seating, an open-air patio, or a covered outdoor area.
Atlanta is minutes away via MARTA
College Park not only has historic charm and delicious eats, but its location also works well for those who want to explore downtown Atlanta, which is considered one of the best summer travel destinations of 2026. At the College Park MARTA station, travelers can catch either the Red or Gold line, both of which run north toward the Atlanta city center.
Riders can reach Five Points, Peachtree Center, North Avenue, Midtown, and Arts Center stations without changing trains. These stops provide access to many of Atlanta's best family-friendly attractions, including the Georgia Aquarium, World of Coca-Cola, and the High Museum of Art.
The airport is even closer. Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), the world's busiest airport, is the next southbound stop, and MARTA lists an average travel time of about one minute from the College Park station. Trains generally run every 10 to 12 minutes during the day, but waits can increase up to 20 minutes before 6 a.m. and after 7 p.m. Additionally, because MARTA's Airport station is inside the Domestic Terminal, international travelers should allow additional time to take the airport's free shuttle bus to the International Terminal.