Near Atlanta Is A Sought-After Locale With Historic Charm, Local Eats And Easy City Access

Travelers looking to explore beyond Atlanta's busiest neighborhoods can find a quieter escape just south of the city. There, dogwood trees bring shade to parts of the historic district, while its downtown area offers a place where visitors can enjoy a variety of cuisines. It's also within reach of Atlanta's major attractions. This charming destination is College Park, Georgia.

College Park was initially established in 1890 and incorporated the following year under the name "Manchester." Residents chose the name College Park in 1892 after learning that Southern Baptist Female College would open there, although the city didn't formally adopt the name until 1895. Today, the city is home to more than 800 historic buildings that are included on the National Register of Historic Places.

To see some of these buildings, travelers can walk along Main Street before wandering into the surrounding residential blocks. On avenues including Cambridge, Princeton, Rugby, and Temple, you'll pass Queen Anne homes, Craftsman bungalows, and several styles of Colonial Revival architecture. But since many of the homes are private residences, visitors should admire them from the sidewalk as part of a self-guided walk. Once you're done exploring College Park's historic buildings, head toward Main Street for a bite to eat.