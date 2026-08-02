Between Columbus And Pittsburgh Is Ohio's Once-Scenic Wildlife Area With An Upsetting Future Ahead

On June 29, 2026, the Ohio Oil and Gas Land Management Commission approved a final set of bids that opened up 13,000 acres of land in Egypt Valley Wildlife Area to fracking. The announcement of fracking in the wildlife area — which is located about two hours from Columbus and about 90 minutes from Pittsburgh — has stirred up a hornet's nest. "Egypt Valley has already been through decades of strip mining, with scars still visible across the land. Now just as the forests, grasslands, and ponds are starting to recover, oil and gas companies want to frack it," protests Save Ohio Parks, a non-profit aimed at protecting public land from fracking and oil operations.

The area's approximately 70-year-long history of strip mining for coal had once nearly decimated its environment, reducing water access and destroying farms in favor of quick, cheap coal. According to a 1970 New York Times article, the strip mine produced almost 5 million tons of coal a year, and "nearly obliterated the township of Kirkwood" in the process. In 1995, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) acquired the land, turning it into a natural preserve and recreation spot. The ODNR slowly introduced new animals and fish into the area and allowed nature to reclaim itself.

Decades later, this former mining area is a serene ecological haven. Grasslands, brushlands, and second- and third-growth timber have covered up the mining sites, and animals thrive in the backwoods. Egypt Valley is now home to a robust population of river otters, which were successfully reintroduced here in the 1990s, and it's an important stop for migratory birds, like eagles and ospreys. Deer and rabbits sneak between the bushes, while ducks and waterfowl bob along the water. Even species that aren't typically found in this part of Ohio are often spotted here, like the short-eared owl or northern harrier.