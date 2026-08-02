Tucked Along The Potomac Is Maryland's State Park With River Views, Canoe Routes, And Fishing

If you venture just over 30 miles down the Potomac River from Washington, D.C., you'll reach a state park steeped in American history and outdoor recreation. Smallwood State Park, which spans nearly 630 acres, boasts a prominent perch where the Potomac River meets Mattawoman Creek. The park's property was once part of Mattawoman Plantation, a tobacco plantation owned by the Smallwood family. William Smallwood was a general in the Revolutionary War and later served as governor of Maryland. He lived on the property at Smallwood's Retreat, a Federal-style brick home that he built in 1760, until his death in 1792. The Smallwoods owned the land until the mid-19th century, and Smallwood State Park was later founded in 1957.

Today, visitors come to this under-the-radar state park for a wide range of outdoor adventures, including hiking on nature trails, fishing, and launching a canoe from the park's marina to explore the Potomac River. It's anchored by Smallwood's Retreat, which has been restored, along with other remnants of the historic plantation. Those who want to spend more time in this quiet riverfront landscape can stay overnight at one of the park's campsites or cabins.

Smallwood State Park is open until sunset year-round, though opening hours depend on the season, and admission starts at $3 per person and vehicle as of this writing. The park is located in Marbury, Maryland, and is about a 50-minute drive from Washington, D.C.