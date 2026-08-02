Tucked Along The Potomac Is Maryland's State Park With River Views, Canoe Routes, And Fishing
If you venture just over 30 miles down the Potomac River from Washington, D.C., you'll reach a state park steeped in American history and outdoor recreation. Smallwood State Park, which spans nearly 630 acres, boasts a prominent perch where the Potomac River meets Mattawoman Creek. The park's property was once part of Mattawoman Plantation, a tobacco plantation owned by the Smallwood family. William Smallwood was a general in the Revolutionary War and later served as governor of Maryland. He lived on the property at Smallwood's Retreat, a Federal-style brick home that he built in 1760, until his death in 1792. The Smallwoods owned the land until the mid-19th century, and Smallwood State Park was later founded in 1957.
Today, visitors come to this under-the-radar state park for a wide range of outdoor adventures, including hiking on nature trails, fishing, and launching a canoe from the park's marina to explore the Potomac River. It's anchored by Smallwood's Retreat, which has been restored, along with other remnants of the historic plantation. Those who want to spend more time in this quiet riverfront landscape can stay overnight at one of the park's campsites or cabins.
Smallwood State Park is open until sunset year-round, though opening hours depend on the season, and admission starts at $3 per person and vehicle as of this writing. The park is located in Marbury, Maryland, and is about a 50-minute drive from Washington, D.C.
Hiking and history at Smallwood State Park
You'll reach Smallwood State Park via Maryland Route 224, nearthe Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail, a hiking trail highlighting American history. One of the best ways to get a lay of the land is to head out on the nature trails that weave through the property. Start with the General's Walk Trail, a 2-mile loop. To reach it, you'll cross the park's wooden boardwalk over the water for sweeping Potomac River views. The trail leads to General Smallwood's Retreat, the 18th-century brick home of the famed Maryland general and governor. The restored house is occasionally open for guided tours, colonial-themed demonstrations, and holiday events. Nearby are surviving plantation structures, including the kitchen and the pumphouse.
Near Smallwood's Retreat is an area with bathrooms, picnic pavilions, and a children's playground for a mid-trail break. Afterward, continue along the General's Walk Trail toward the riverfront and cross back over the boardwalk to Sweden Point Marina. As you walk along the marina, you'll have more stunning views of the water as you bypass the Sweden Point Discovery Center, a family-friendly space where you can learn about the local flora and fauna of the park. Next door is the well-stocked General's Store for provisions. Also along the water is the Mattawoman Creek Art Center, which exhibits the work of local Maryland artists and hosts art classes and events throughout the year. From there, it's a short walk to the Birdwatcher's Trail, a path measuring less than a mile where you may spot some of the park's bird species.
Fishing and boating at Smallwood State Park
The Potomac River is famed for its bass fishing, and Smallwood State Park is an excellent gateway for anglers to get out on the water. Along the park's Sweden Point Marina, you'll find multiple fishing piers where you can catch species such as largemouth bass and catfish. Before heading to the water, stop at the seasonal General's Store to pick up all your fishing needs. From here, you'll have idyllic river views as you wait for the fish to bite. Any angler aged 16 and over must have a Chesapeake Bay & Coastal Sport Fish License to fish at Smallwood State Park. "A great destination for all bass anglers," raved a reviewer on Google, where the park has a 4.6-star rating. "Clean, maintained, and great staff."
If you'd rather get out on the water, the park has six boat launch ramps and provides access to several canoe routes, such as the Mattawoman Creek Water Trail. Flanked by lush wetlands, this scenic route leads through tranquil waters and offers beautiful views of the park's shoreline. Those seeking a more challenging and longer route can also head out into the open Potomac River and paddle to Mallows Bay-Potomac River National Marine Sanctuary, a fascinating Maryland marine sanctuary that preserves World War I-era history.
For those who want to extend their stay, there are 18 campsites and a handful of rustic and modern cabins available. After exploring Smallwood State Park, head about a 30-minute drive away to Waldorf, an affordable Maryland suburb with trails, u-pick farms, and local eats.