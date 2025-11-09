Between D.C. And The Chesapeake Bay Are Trails, U-Pick Farms, And Local Eats In This Affordable Maryland Suburb

It's easy to recognize Washington, D.C. as one of the most coveted travel destinations for many, but its neighboring state, Maryland, is also brimming with worthy stops for visitors. The nation's seventh state, founded in 1788, is home to its capital, Annapolis, known as one of "America's Prettiest cities" with old Town Europe vibes, and Bethesda, a walkable town and D.C.'s charming northern neighbor with trendy shops and vibrant eateries. Situated to the south of the nation's capital and west of Chesapeake Bay, you'll find Waldorf, an affordable suburban destination known for farms, local eats, and trails.

Waldorf once served as a tobacco hub in Maryland's Charles County, and was also infamous as the place where John Wilkes Booth ran to after killing Abraham Lincoln in 1865. The most prominent historical building is the Dr. Samuel A Mudd House Museum, the site where the doctor treated Booth's broken leg after fleeing the shooting at Ford's Theatre. Originally, it was called Beantown, until it was renamed in 1880 for William Waldorf Astor of the famed Astor family, and was used as a gambling site during the 1950s and 1960s.

With a present-day population of 82,541, Waldorf is known as an affordable suburb of the greater metropolitan D.C. area, with a median home value of $299,300, lower than the state's average 0f $332,500, according to LivinginMaryland.com website. You can find 15 vibrant neighborhoods across Waldorf's 36.5 square miles, with unique qualities, offering high-caliber public schools, abundant shopping, access to parks and green spaces, and family-friendly activities. Its proximity to Washington, D.C. attractions while providing locals and visitors a rural community feel draws visitors to Waldorf.