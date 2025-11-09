Between D.C. And The Chesapeake Bay Are Trails, U-Pick Farms, And Local Eats In This Affordable Maryland Suburb
It's easy to recognize Washington, D.C. as one of the most coveted travel destinations for many, but its neighboring state, Maryland, is also brimming with worthy stops for visitors. The nation's seventh state, founded in 1788, is home to its capital, Annapolis, known as one of "America's Prettiest cities" with old Town Europe vibes, and Bethesda, a walkable town and D.C.'s charming northern neighbor with trendy shops and vibrant eateries. Situated to the south of the nation's capital and west of Chesapeake Bay, you'll find Waldorf, an affordable suburban destination known for farms, local eats, and trails.
Waldorf once served as a tobacco hub in Maryland's Charles County, and was also infamous as the place where John Wilkes Booth ran to after killing Abraham Lincoln in 1865. The most prominent historical building is the Dr. Samuel A Mudd House Museum, the site where the doctor treated Booth's broken leg after fleeing the shooting at Ford's Theatre. Originally, it was called Beantown, until it was renamed in 1880 for William Waldorf Astor of the famed Astor family, and was used as a gambling site during the 1950s and 1960s.
With a present-day population of 82,541, Waldorf is known as an affordable suburb of the greater metropolitan D.C. area, with a median home value of $299,300, lower than the state's average 0f $332,500, according to LivinginMaryland.com website. You can find 15 vibrant neighborhoods across Waldorf's 36.5 square miles, with unique qualities, offering high-caliber public schools, abundant shopping, access to parks and green spaces, and family-friendly activities. Its proximity to Washington, D.C. attractions while providing locals and visitors a rural community feel draws visitors to Waldorf.
Visit a fruit farm and enjoy local eats in Waldorf, Maryland
Charles County is known for u-pick farms, where visitors can spend time in the fields, picking from among spring and fall crops to take home. The family-run Shlagel Farms is just four miles from Waldorf's core, where guests can pick their own strawberries in spring, which becomes a pumpkin patch in fall, and offers farm-raised meats year-round. Strawberry season typically takes place in May and June, and you'll want to refer to their social media pages for the best updates on conditions. The farm features a seasonal fresh market full of other fruits, veggies, and other produce. Their products are also sold at other farmers markets in the surrounding communities.
You'll also find a variety of local eats to please your palate while in Waldorf, along with specialty beverage options to wash them down with. Silver Skewers, serving Persian food, is the number one-ranked Waldorf restaurant by TripAdvisor, noted by reviews for its top-notch food and service. For Mediterranean flavor, Momi's Kitchen, ranked #6 on TripAdvisor, is known for healthy, fresh fare, including salmon and lamb, with reviewers noting its affordability and spicy sauces.
Grille No. 13 has two Waldorf locations and was featured on Food Network. It is known for their American food selections, take-out style. Head to Bridgett Vines to sample some local wines. Located on a former tobacco farm, you might spy local bald eagles amongst the oak trees. You can visit the Copper Compass Craft Distillery Co.,for a tour and tasting of one of its rum varietals.
Trekking the trails and how to get to Waldorf, Maryland
There are trail options in and near Waldorf with the city's natural beauty as a backdrop when you're ready to trek on foot, horseback, or on wheels. The Indian Head Rail Trail is a 13-mile-long bike trail, located along a former railroad track, which traverses east to west from White Plains to Indian Head, about 10 miles away. Cedarville State Forest offers 19 miles of trails amongst 50 species of trees across its 3,707 acres, available to hikers, bikers and those on horseback, approximately 7 miles from Waldorf. Check out the Green Trail, the Brown Trail or the White Trail, a trio of easy loop trails, ranging from 2 miles to 3.5 miles in length, accessible from parking lots.
Waldorf is reachable by air by utilizing Washington Reagan International Airport, which is 28 miles away or arriving via Amtrak at Washington's Union Station, or even closer, Alexandria, a historic waterfront Virginia neighborhood full of shops, food and Scottish charm, 21 miles away, followed by a rideshare or taxi to Waldorf. A commuter bus during morning and evening rush hour times is available from the Maryland Transit Administration between D.C. and Waldorf. For overnight accommodations, you have a choice of chain motels, along with the affordable Master Suites Hotel, which features 60 rooms offering queen and double bed suites, and jacuzzi suites with full kitchens. The Brictoria Cottage at Charlotte Hall is a quaint guest house, where you can book one of two individual rooms or the entire cottage, which includes a continental breakfast. The Goose Marina & Campground features 110 campsites for both RVs and tents, with some seasonally available waterfront spots, a marina with boat ramps and piers, and other amenities.