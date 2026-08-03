Between Minneapolis And Fargo Is A Charming Midwest City With River Fun And Gorgeous Gardens
Sitting around an hour from the Twin Cities, St. Cloud, Minnesota, has many parallels with Minneapolis and St. Paul. It's a vibrant community on the Mississippi River with a historic downtown, thriving cultural attractions, beautiful green spaces, quality dining, and more positive attributes the deeper you look. St. Cloud has that balance of preserving the historic character of a place, both in architecture and museums, while offering all the modern perks of city living, with trendy coffee shops, breweries, and farmers markets. It does all that while showcasing beautiful northern Midwest nature, with botanical gardens, parks inside the city, and pristine nature preserves nearby.
St. Cloud is located just off I-94 as it heads northwest out of Minneapolis (1 hour away) to Fargo, North Dakota (2 hours 40 minutes). What started as a trading post on the Mississippi River is now a city of around 70,000 and one of the fastest-growing areas in the state. Its deep history can be felt in the thousands of buildings constructed before 1955 that still stand, while St. Cloud State University supplies the region with fresh, youthful energy.
It's a community worth spending some quality time in to really peel back the layers. You can wander world-class flower gardens in the morning before kayaking downriver in the afternoon. In the evening, head downtown to a restaurant terrace for a quiet dinner. On day two, grab some local baked goods and artisanal cheese at the farmers market, then picnic in the park and swim in an old granite quarry with cool, clear water. It's all doable in St. Cloud, a charming Midwest city that offers the perks of a metropolis, but tucked in central Minnesota.
Botanical gardens, river fun, and enjoying nature in St. Cloud
In the heart of the city, the Munsinger Clemens Gardens are technically two separate but adjacent spaces nestled along the Mississippi River. The Munsinger Gardens originated almost a century ago and are characterized by 14 acres of tall trees and paths lined with blooming flowers. In contrast, the Clemens Gardens were created later in the 1990s and offer a more refined experience, featuring seven acres of classic European landscape design with an American twist. The gardens are open every day from spring to autumn and often have events like concerts and art fairs.
To get on the Mississippi River, the easiest thing to do is head 20 minutes south to Clear Waters Outfitting. It might not rank as one of the five best urban paddle trails in America, but Clear Waters Outfitting provides every type of river adventure, from a relaxing three-hour tubing route to kayak trips that go from three to 13 miles down the forest-lined river. Anglers will enjoy the kayak fishing excursions, while the hardcore adventurers can try a multi-day journey in a tandem canoe.
St. Cloud is nicknamed "The Granite City," and the Quarry Park and Nature Preserve reveals why. Just southwest of downtown, this 680-acre park has hiking paths through the forest, mountain biking trails, and 25 quarries that were once an economic engine of the town. It also offers trout fishing, scuba diving, swimming via beaches, and jumping off the rocky ledges. During the winter, this highly regarded outdoor space boasts miles of cross-country ski and snowshoe trails. For more deep nature, about 30 minutes away, Lake Maria State Park is an underrated and relaxing escape to camp and picnic.
Exploring downtown and making the most of a stay
As a fairly large city, finding accommodation in St. Cloud is a breeze. Narrowing down a list of places to see and restaurants to try, however, is probably the harder task. Much of what to do depends on the season. Winter is frigid, so there are no concerts in the park. However, you can catch a Huskies hockey game at St. Cloud State University's Herb Brooks National Hockey Center after cross-country skiing or snowshoeing.
Year-round, St. Cloud has plenty of cultural spaces and events worth visiting. The Paramount Center for the Arts is a nostalgic spot that started as a vaudeville house back in 1921. These days, it's an 800-seat space that hosts community theatre, comedy shows, concerts, and workshops on painting and pottery. History buffs will enjoy the two floors of the family-friendly Stearns History Museum, where you can spend an afternoon learning about local history and checking out the 1919 Pan automobile on display, while the kids will enjoy the Children's Gallery.
For the best of St. Cloud's architecture, shopping, and dining, stroll St. Germain Street downtown. That's where you'll find shops like the Rush Boutique, a quaint resale store with a curated selection, and Books Revisited, a beloved used bookstore with a wide selection and cozy chairs. For dining, the White Horse has elevated bar-style cuisine, outdoor seating, and a solid 4.5/5 rating with 1,235 reviews on Google Maps, as of this writing. The Beaver Island Brewing Company is another well-known and recommended downtown locale that started as a home-brewing project and now serves quality pints in the heart of St. Cloud. For more Brauhaus vibes, head south to Minneapolis and try the Waldmann Brewery, one of the 5 best German-style breweries in the Midwest.