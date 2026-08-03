Between Minneapolis And Fargo Is A Charming Midwest City With River Fun And Gorgeous Gardens

Sitting around an hour from the Twin Cities, St. Cloud, Minnesota, has many parallels with Minneapolis and St. Paul. It's a vibrant community on the Mississippi River with a historic downtown, thriving cultural attractions, beautiful green spaces, quality dining, and more positive attributes the deeper you look. St. Cloud has that balance of preserving the historic character of a place, both in architecture and museums, while offering all the modern perks of city living, with trendy coffee shops, breweries, and farmers markets. It does all that while showcasing beautiful northern Midwest nature, with botanical gardens, parks inside the city, and pristine nature preserves nearby.

St. Cloud is located just off I-94 as it heads northwest out of Minneapolis (1 hour away) to Fargo, North Dakota (2 hours 40 minutes). What started as a trading post on the Mississippi River is now a city of around 70,000 and one of the fastest-growing areas in the state. Its deep history can be felt in the thousands of buildings constructed before 1955 that still stand, while St. Cloud State University supplies the region with fresh, youthful energy.

It's a community worth spending some quality time in to really peel back the layers. You can wander world-class flower gardens in the morning before kayaking downriver in the afternoon. In the evening, head downtown to a restaurant terrace for a quiet dinner. On day two, grab some local baked goods and artisanal cheese at the farmers market, then picnic in the park and swim in an old granite quarry with cool, clear water. It's all doable in St. Cloud, a charming Midwest city that offers the perks of a metropolis, but tucked in central Minnesota.