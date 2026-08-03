Between Raleigh And Wilmington Is North Carolina's Small Town With Historic Charm, Tasty Eats, And A Museum
Most people planning a North Carolina holiday are likely to focus on its mountainous region, organize a day trip in the capital city, Raleigh, or just head straight to its beaches and wild coast. Yet, with many of its small towns tucked in between the major highways, the Old North State is packed with history, good food, and museums in places where you least expect it. Roughly halfway between Raleigh and Wilmington lies the small community of Warsaw, renowned for its Veterans' Day celebrations and its downtown in the National Register of Historic Places. Part of that heritage is celebrated at the town's only museum, dedicated to preserving and sharing Duplin County's military heritage.
Located within the inner coastal plain of eastern North Carolina, Warsaw is a good fit for travelers who are after a laid-back atmosphere first and foremost, with historic charm contributing to its peacefulness. Despite its contained size –- the township is home to roughly 5,200 residents –- Warsaw has charming local eateries serving Southern dishes, as well as modern cafes and global cuisines.
Its position between two of North Carolina's main hubs makes it easy to reach both by air or on two wheels. Warsaw is less than an hour's drive away from Wilmington (59 miles), and approximately one hour away from Raleigh (71 miles), with the closest regional airport being Albert J. Ellis Airport in nearby Richlands (35 miles away).
Explore Warsaw's historic district and Veterans Museum
From preserved wartime ships to antebellum architecture, North Carolina is filled with history. Unsurprisingly, its rich heritage seeps into the most beloved attractions in Wilmington, according to the city's locals, as well as being present across its natural areas, as is the case with Fort Raleigh, with its beautiful trails and dazzling beach views. Geographically between the two, Warsaw is nationally recognized for preserving remnants of its storied past.
Amble through Warsaw's historic district to get a sense of the town's heritage firsthand, with buildings in the Greek Revival, Queen Anne, and Classic Revival styles — many of which were once used to support the town's trade. However, the centerpiece of Warsaw is often considered to be the Lucius P. Best House, a restored 1894 historic house built in the Queen Anne and Neoclassical styles. Its importance today is due to its being the site of the Duplin County Veterans Museum. In fact, Veterans' history is particularly tied to Warsaw's identity, due to its claim as host of the longest consecutive-running Veterans' parade in the States, active since 1921 (per Visit Duplin County). Military memorabilia aside, the Museum is worth visiting for its insight into 19th-century life, preserved on the first floor of the House, and dedicated to the Best family.
Unsurprisingly, the Veterans' parade is a point of pride for the Warsaw community. For those keen to participate in the celebrations, the parade takes place on November 11 every year, and ends with a service at Veterans' Park. It is also a good occasion to visit the Veterans Museum: while it is normally open by appointment only, there are tours open to the public on the parade's day.
Warsaw's diverse culinary scene is filled with tasty eats
North Carolina's foodie fame is steadily rising, with the Michelin Guide expanding its footprint to the American South just last year, and community spots like Raleigh suburb Fuquay-Varina, booming with craft beer, festivals, and local flavor. Albeit on a much smaller scale, Warsaw has its own culinary scene — encompassing colonial inns and classic Southern diners, as well as a wide array of Mexican eateries.
Inspired by Scottish ancestry and hospitality, The Country Squire Inn & Winery is one of Visit Duplin County's most-beloved local restaurant. It is housed in a Baronial-style country inn (complete with lodgings) just on the NC-50 heading south to Kenansville. The menu focuses on classic American fare with a Southern twist, including steak dishes, pasta, and salads, alongside broiled flounder, Cajun chicken, and fried shrimp dishes. The Country Squire has been open since 1961 and has both lunch and dinner options. If you prefer a casual lunch in between sightseeing, head to Peggy's Kitchen Table on the fringe of downtown Warsaw. Though Peggy's menu has both sandwiches and classic light lunch options, this small, family-friendly eatery has Southern special menus running seasonally.
Warsaw has its fair share of global flavors, mainly focused on Mexican cuisine. Mr. Armandos Bar and Grill Mexican Restaurant is right in the heart of town. It serves quesadillas, fajitas, and nachos, and has set lunch specials for dine-in customers. The town also has a stationary Mexican food truck on South Pine Street, Super Antojitos, focusing on tacos, burritos, tortas, and snacks on the go. For travelers who are looking for a coffee break before hitting the road, La Patrona Botanas & Specialty Coffee serves both hot caffeinated drinks and fruit-based coolers and smoothies.