Between Raleigh And Wilmington Is North Carolina's Small Town With Historic Charm, Tasty Eats, And A Museum

Most people planning a North Carolina holiday are likely to focus on its mountainous region, organize a day trip in the capital city, Raleigh, or just head straight to its beaches and wild coast. Yet, with many of its small towns tucked in between the major highways, the Old North State is packed with history, good food, and museums in places where you least expect it. Roughly halfway between Raleigh and Wilmington lies the small community of Warsaw, renowned for its Veterans' Day celebrations and its downtown in the National Register of Historic Places. Part of that heritage is celebrated at the town's only museum, dedicated to preserving and sharing Duplin County's military heritage.

Located within the inner coastal plain of eastern North Carolina, Warsaw is a good fit for travelers who are after a laid-back atmosphere first and foremost, with historic charm contributing to its peacefulness. Despite its contained size –- the township is home to roughly 5,200 residents –- Warsaw has charming local eateries serving Southern dishes, as well as modern cafes and global cuisines.

Its position between two of North Carolina's main hubs makes it easy to reach both by air or on two wheels. Warsaw is less than an hour's drive away from Wilmington (59 miles), and approximately one hour away from Raleigh (71 miles), with the closest regional airport being Albert J. Ellis Airport in nearby Richlands (35 miles away).