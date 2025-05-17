North Carolina's Historic Fort Raleigh Site Offers Beautiful Trails And A Beach With Dazzling Views

If the name "Roanoke" sounds familiar, that's because it's the setting of America's first — and, arguably, most baffling — historical mystery. Way back in 1585, Roanoke Island was the site of the first attempt at an English settlement in the New World. Of course, the word "attempt" should clue you in on how successful it was. But the Roanoke Colony didn't just fail; it disappeared completely.

In 1590, the colony's governor, John White, returned to Roanoke after a lengthy supply trip to England. What he found there was the colony entirely deserted, with no sign of life (and, notably, no sign of a struggle). The only clue to the colonists' whereabouts was the word "CROATOAN" carved into a palisade. White assumed this signified the colonists had evacuated to the nearby Croatoan Island. However, a sudden storm prevented him from investigating Croatoan, and he was forced to return to England with no answers. Today, the ultimate fate of the more than 100 colonists remains a mystery.

The Fort Raleigh National Historic Site now serves as a living museum of this historically significant area, complete with restored earthworks dating back to the original Roanoke Colony in 1585. The park also features an educational museum filled with Colonial-era artifacts and several historic trails. But the history of Roanoke Island doesn't begin and end with its lost colony. For centuries before the English arrived, the island was home to Native American tribes, including the Carolina Algonquin. Later, in the 19th century, the island was home to a Freedmen's colony, where newly freed African Americans took refuge during the Civil War. The Fort Raleigh National Historic Site keeps these additional stories alive through exhibits, historical trails, and ranger-led educational programs.