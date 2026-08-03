An Hour From Philly Is A Peaceful Arboretum With Scenic Wetlands, Trails, And Wildlife

There's no shortage of green spaces in Philadelphia, whether you're looking for a small pocket park to enjoy on a lunch break or a sculpture garden to explore on a free afternoon. There's also Wissahickon, Philadelphia's stunning urban gem that features epic gorges and some of Pennsylvania's best forest trails. Winding past it all are the Delaware and Schuylkill rivers, which extend out into the city's surrounding countryside. Interstate 95, which weaves past the Delaware, will eventually take you to Tyler Arboretum in Media, Pennsylvania, a little over 50 minutes away from Philadelphia. This peaceful, public garden is ideal for daytrippers looking for a true escape from city life. Here, you'll have the opportunity to hike, picnic, and learn a little about local wildlife.

Tyler Arboretum spans a total of 650 acres and features 17 miles of trails, which offer views of marshlands, forest, and historic buildings. The land, originally home to the Lenape Tribe, was settled by the English and later purchased by the Minshall Family in the 1600s. A grand mansion called Lachford Hall was constructed on the land, along with several barns and even an old stone library — these buildings still stand today between lilacs and magnolia trees.

The grounds and main hall were all privately owned until the 1940s, when the property became public land. Today, it's open year-round and daily. Tickets are $18 for adults, and $10 for children under 17. Guided tours are $25. Over the decades, horticulturalists have worked to plant a vibrant variety of flowers and trees, creating a truly unique gem worth taking a trip out of the city to explore.