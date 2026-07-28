6 Fun Family-Friendly Outings In Or Around Philly
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is widely recognized as a destination for history enthusiasts and foodies. It's a city where you can immerse yourself in the nation's early years – and sink your teeth into a cheesesteak or a hoagie. However, the City of Brotherly Love is also incredibly family-friendly, offering activities that adults and youngsters alike can enjoy. Of course, you can't go wrong visiting iconic landmarks like Independence Hall or the Liberty Bell Center with kids (in fact, they're among the best free things to do in Philadelphia). Yet that's only the beginning of what you can experience in and around the Keystone State's largest city.
Islands has rounded up six family-friendly outings based on research from blog posts, Tripadvisor rankings, local publications, and visitor reviews. Whether you have curious kiddos or are interested in planning a day trip in the Greater Philadelphia area, this list features museums, green spaces, and other attractions that can leave a lasting impression. Better yet, you should be able to find something for your next visit to Philly, regardless of the season. Who knows? You may end up having just as much fun as your little ones.
The Please Touch Museum offers an interactive journey
Philly's Fairmount Park is an expansive green space that's packed with family-friendly fun. Among its attractions is the Please Touch Museum, designed primarily for kids ages 8 and younger. Here, little ones can explore a variety of interactive exhibits. Think of it as a sizable indoor playground: its two floors include everything from an "Alice in Wonderland" hedge maze to nature-themed areas and more. "It's clean, organized, easy to navigate, and full of energy without feeling overwhelming," reads a review from Google. The reviewer added, "Highly recommend for anyone with little kids looking for a fun day out."
Take on Treetop Quest Philly
Although Philly is a booming metropolis, the city offers an array of outdoor activities. Enter Treetop Quest Philly, also located in Fairmount Park. This seasonal attraction features various obstacle courses, including one for kids as young as 4. Visitors are strapped into harnesses as they traverse rope courses and zip-line through the trees. "It was the perfect mix of adventure and fun for both kids and adults," penned a reviewer on Google. Treetop Quest Philly isn't necessarily the best fit for anyone who's afraid of heights, but if your family is up for the challenge, be sure to bring gloves. It's also worth checking Groupon before your visit, as discounted admission packages are often available.
Science rules at The Franklin Institute
The Franklin Institute is one of the best things you can't skip on a vacation to Philadelphia, blending education with entertainment for visitors of all ages. Google reviewers say the science museum appeals to adults, teens, and younger children. Displays include "Body Odyssey," which highlights the circulatory system and features a giant heart. There's also Fels Planetarium, which offers daily shows that transport visitors across the galaxy. The museum is also known for hosting frequent rotating special exhibitions throughout the year. "There is so much to do, you could easily spend hours here," one Google reviewer wrote.
View vintage choppers at the American Helicopter Museum & Education Center
West Chester is a historic Pennsylvania college town bursting with global flavors and downtown shopping. It's in this Philly suburb that you'll find the American Helicopter Museum & Education Center, home to an array of aircraft ranging from decommissioned military choppers to quirky inventions. It's a niche attraction, but reviewers on Google say it's especially popular with families. "It's a fun place to let your little ones climb in and out of the aircrafts [sic], and your older kiddos will enjoy learning some of the background and history of the machines," one review says. Others note that there's also a dedicated play area for toddlers.
Cross the Delaware River and visit Adventure Aquarium
Did you know that you can take the RiverLink Ferry from Penn's Landing in Philly to Wiggins Waterfront Park in Camden, New Jersey? The journey only takes about 15 minutes. Once there, you'll find Adventure Aquarium, described by a Tripadvisor reviewer as a "great destination for making family memories." Named one of the best in the country by U.S. News & World Report, it features hippos, piranhas, a giant Pacific octopus, and more. Visitors can also touch stingrays and small sharks, while penguin and other animal encounters are available for an additional fee.
Plan a nature adventure at Tyler Arboretum
If you're looking to escape Philly's hustle and bustle, why not plan a day trip to Tyler Arboretum? This historic 650-acre green space in Media, a borough in the Greater Philadelphia area, is within an hour of the city. Families can explore scenic trails that wind through gardens and seasonal treehouses, which reviewers on Google say are a hit with kids. Visitors can also explore the arboretum's flora and fauna while taking part in a gnome scavenger hunt. "It's a perfect spot to explore nature together," wrote one parent. If you have extra time, Rose Tree Park, known for its family-friendly outings and concerts, is only a couple of minutes away.