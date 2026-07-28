6 Fun Family-Friendly Outings In Or Around Philly

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is widely recognized as a destination for history enthusiasts and foodies. It's a city where you can immerse yourself in the nation's early years – and sink your teeth into a cheesesteak or a hoagie. However, the City of Brotherly Love is also incredibly family-friendly, offering activities that adults and youngsters alike can enjoy. Of course, you can't go wrong visiting iconic landmarks like Independence Hall or the Liberty Bell Center with kids (in fact, they're among the best free things to do in Philadelphia). Yet that's only the beginning of what you can experience in and around the Keystone State's largest city.

Islands has rounded up six family-friendly outings based on research from blog posts, Tripadvisor rankings, local publications, and visitor reviews. Whether you have curious kiddos or are interested in planning a day trip in the Greater Philadelphia area, this list features museums, green spaces, and other attractions that can leave a lasting impression. Better yet, you should be able to find something for your next visit to Philly, regardless of the season. Who knows? You may end up having just as much fun as your little ones.