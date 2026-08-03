Mississippi's Oldest State Park Is A Lesser-Known Fishing Destination With Forest Campsites And Nature Trails
Hidden among draped trees and natural springs in the Mississippi Delta, Leroy Percy State Park isn't Mississippi's most popular state park, but it's the oldest. It was built in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) and named after a former U.S. Senator. Although the park has a rich history, boasts a wildlife management area (WMA), and is surrounded by scenic waterways and cypress trees, it's simply a peaceful escape for locals and visitors to relax. Campers who make their way to this playground are often surprised by its tranquility, with one parkgoer describing it as "a little slice of heaven."
While camping in the woodlands is one of the main draws, it's not unusual to find locals hunting inside the WMA or fishing at Alligator Lake, the park's recreational waterway. And in case you're wondering, yes, the lake is true to its name; there are gators in the water. A boat launch is available for anyone who wants to spend a day on the lake. On land, nature trails offer visitors a chance to escape into the forest to see more wildlife in the region. And you might see guests throwing frisbees on the 18-hole disc golf course, or having picnics and family gatherings in the park.
Leroy Percy Park sits along Highway 12 in Hollandale and is conveniently located near major towns and cities. It's just 15 miles south of Greenville, and both Jackson and Vicksburg are less than 2 hours away. This means if you're road-tripping through the Delta, you can easily access the attractions and historical sites in the surrounding areas.
Fish and watch gators swim at Leroy Percy State Park
At Leroy Percy State Park, don't expect to find crowds or lots of water recreation at Alligator Lake, as you would at Sardis Lake, Mississippi's largest artificial reservoir. Instead, think of it as a quiet place to fish with its own Delta charm and flow. At only 60 acres, the lake is small, but there are a few ways to experience it. Cast a line from the shore, or walk over to the fishing pier to see what's biting that day. Park guests have caught all kinds of species for dinner, including catfish, crappie, and bass.
If you want to see more of the lake, launch a boat or kayak to fish or paddle in the deeper sections. As you drift through the cypress swamp, the sounds of bird whistles and insects screeching might be the only noise you'll hear. Keep in mind, you're in the wetlands, and there will be bugs, so you'll want to pack your insect repellent when you visit. If you're 16 or older, remember to have your fishing license with you, or get one from the park's office.
Visitors who are not a fan of fishing can easily swap rods for binoculars or cameras to spot wildlife in the area. You might see deer, squirrels, snakes, various birds, and waterfowl. On a warm day, you won't have to look too far to see a gator (or two) slowly swimming by or sunning on a log, and the park's large gator population is often mentioned by visitors. "I love wildlife and photography. Perfect place for me. Love seeing the gators every morning and afternoon," remarked a TripAdvisor user. Needless to say, respect the scaly creatures, view them from a distance, and don't feed them.
Hike the trails and sleep in the forest at Leroy Percy State Park
Thanks to the flat wetlands of the Delta, the trails at Leroy Percy are suitable for casual hikers. Don't expect to find rugged terrain with steep elevation gains. Instead, Alligator Lake Trail offers a casual 3-mile walk around the lake with opportunities to spot wildlife in the hardwood forest. AllTrails lists a shorter, 1.5-mile hike on the south side of the lake that has beautiful scenery, though you can expect it to be a little wet. For more time outdoors, play a round of disc golf, or sit by the lake admiring the cypress while watching the Delta's slow flow.
When you're ready to settle in for the evening, the upgraded campground has spots for every camping style. The sites are surrounded by towering trees, with glamping options near the lake. RV campers can choose from 16 back-in sites with full hookups and amenities like a bathhouse, showers, and laundry. A handful of primitive tent spots are available for visitors who prefer to sleep closer to the elements and gaze up at the stars. A recent camper was surprised by the night sky and commented on Google that the "stargazing was some of the best I've experienced in the eastern US."
Families seeking more comfort might consider renting one of the eight renovated vacation cabins. Aside from A/C and heat, the cabins are fully furnished and have kitchens to make meals. Perks like indoor fireplaces, screened-in porches, and lake views are always highlights for past guests. After seeing all that there is at Leroy Percy Park, carve out time to check out Greenville, the lakefront Mississippi city with restaurants and galleries, ideal for a weekend getaway. Or, take a musical journey on the Mississippi Blues Trail with Greenwood as your basecamp.