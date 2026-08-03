Mississippi's Oldest State Park Is A Lesser-Known Fishing Destination With Forest Campsites And Nature Trails

Hidden among draped trees and natural springs in the Mississippi Delta, Leroy Percy State Park isn't Mississippi's most popular state park, but it's the oldest. It was built in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) and named after a former U.S. Senator. Although the park has a rich history, boasts a wildlife management area (WMA), and is surrounded by scenic waterways and cypress trees, it's simply a peaceful escape for locals and visitors to relax. Campers who make their way to this playground are often surprised by its tranquility, with one parkgoer describing it as "a little slice of heaven."

While camping in the woodlands is one of the main draws, it's not unusual to find locals hunting inside the WMA or fishing at Alligator Lake, the park's recreational waterway. And in case you're wondering, yes, the lake is true to its name; there are gators in the water. A boat launch is available for anyone who wants to spend a day on the lake. On land, nature trails offer visitors a chance to escape into the forest to see more wildlife in the region. And you might see guests throwing frisbees on the 18-hole disc golf course, or having picnics and family gatherings in the park.

Leroy Percy Park sits along Highway 12 in Hollandale and is conveniently located near major towns and cities. It's just 15 miles south of Greenville, and both Jackson and Vicksburg are less than 2 hours away. This means if you're road-tripping through the Delta, you can easily access the attractions and historical sites in the surrounding areas.